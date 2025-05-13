Editorial : China Shows Strength in Geneva Talk

The trade war has yielded no winners, and soaring tariffs have pushed both economies to the brink of decoupling. The scale of the tariff rollback exceeded expectations, underscoring the depth of bilateral interdependence and the shared recognition that the current trajectory is unsustainable.

The joint statement reflects China's long-standing emphasis on equality and mutual respect; the US, despite its strategy of maximum pressure, has gained no evident advantage. Once again, it demonstrates that China possesses both the confidence and the capacity to hold its ground and negotiate with the US. The negotiation progress in the coming 90 days will depend on whether Washington finally recognises that coercion does not work against Beijing.

Donald Trump's doctrine of "reciprocal tariffs" harms not only others but also themselves, fuelling market volatility. While his administration has long claimed that America's trade deficit afforded it leverage, in practice both sides have suffered. This round of tariff de-escalation adopts a broadly symmetrical approach. As the US maintains its 20% tariff on Chinese goods related to the fentanyl dispute, China has also chosen to retain a suite of countermeasures, such as duties of 10% to 15% on US agricultural exports including chicken and wheat.

If this meeting signals the close of the first chapter of the China–US trade confrontation, it is clear that Washington emerges empty-handed. The joint communiqué prominently reflects Beijing's core positions and demands: most notably, the commitment to proceed "in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect"—a phrase repeatedly invoked by Chinese officials. Moreover, the cancellation or suspension of most tariffs imposed since 2 April is a prerequisite of setting up a mechanism for ongoing economic and trade dialogue. That the US agreed to pause its tariff blackmail is, unmistakably, what unlocked the door to renewed negotiations.

The Geneva outcome illustrates both China's economic resilience and the legitimacy of its arguments. The joint statement ensures that the 90-day consultation window—matching the grace period offered to other trading partners—allows time for substantive negotiations and, if needed, a possible extension.

The tariff skirmishes over the past month have exposed US vulnerabilities. Now everybody is aware that US Treasury bonds are Trump's Achilles heel, and Washington remains dependent on Chinese rare earths in the short term. With his background on Wall Street, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is clearly unlikely to indulge in the kind of erratic policymaking associated with the likes of White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. One hopes that the pragmatic wing of the White House will now exert a moderating influence on Trump's instincts, prompting him to act more rationally.

明報社評2025.05.13：經貿會談美國無優勢 突顯中國實力與底氣

中美高層在日內瓦經貿會談後發表聯合聲明，為「戰火」降溫踏出重要一步。兩國自4月2日以來公布的關稅及反制措施，除了各自維持加徵一成關稅，其餘要麼取消，要麼暫緩執行90天，兩國將以此為基礎，展開下階段協商。

貿易戰沒有贏家，超高關稅令中美經貿瀕臨脫鈎，今次關稅措施調整幅度也比預期大，突顯中美經貿依存度高，雙方都認為目前狀况不可持續。

會談聯合聲明內容體現了中方所強調的平等及互相尊重原則，美方未因「極限施壓」佔得任何上風，再次顯示中方有足夠底氣及實力，跟美方周旋，未來90天談判進展如何，還看美方是否真的明白霸凌對華不管用。

特朗普「對等關稅」損人害己，引發市場波動。特朗普政府一直聲稱，貿易戰下，美國作為逆差方有「優勢」，現實是中美經濟皆受打擊。這次中美為關稅戰降溫，整體安排基本上是「對等」的。美國保留以芬太尼問題為由所加徵的20%關稅，惟中方因應採取的一系列反制措施，包括向美國雞肉、小麥等農產品加徵10%至15%關稅等，同樣沒有取消。

若說今次中美經貿會談標誌第一輪交鋒落幕，美方顯然得不到任何甜頭。會談聯合聲明內容充分體現了中方的立場和要求：首先，聲明具體提到中美將本着「合作和相互尊重」的精神推進協商，這本身就是中方所強調的表述；其次，取消或暫停實施4月2日以來絕大部分關稅措施，是兩國建立機制繼續就經貿關係協商的前提，美方同意停止關稅訛詐，明顯才是談判大門得以打開的鑰匙。

今次日內瓦會談結果，一方面反映了中國的實力，同時亦反映道理在中國這方。聯合聲明確保了中國跟其他國家及地區一樣，有90天時間跟美方談判，如有需要，相信還有機會延長。

過去一個多月的關稅鬧劇，已暴露了美方的弱點，現在誰都知道美債是特朗普的軟肋，也知道美方短期內無法擺脫對中國稀土的倚賴。有華爾街背景的美國財長貝森特，顯然也不會像白宮貿易顧問納瓦羅之流般亂來，期望白宮內的務實力量可以發揮制衡作用，令特朗普行事較為理智。

■Glossary 生字 /

prerequisite : sth that must exist or happen before sth else can happen or be done

skirmish : a short fight between small groups of soldiers, etc, especially one that is not planned; a short argument, especially between political opponents

erratic : not happening at regular times; not following any plan or regular pattern; that you cannot rely on