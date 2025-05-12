Editorial : China, Russia Face Off with US Without Official Alliance

The primary purpose of Xi's visit to Russia was to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. The two countries released a joint statement reiterating that the purpose and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, an accomplishment at the end of World War II, are the ground rules of international relations. Without naming the US, they criticised its "attempts to revise the results of the victory of World War II and subvert the principles of the post-war international order, in a self-serving bid to pursue hegemony".

The joint statement, mostly about the stances of the two countries and measures of strengthening cooperation, only mentioned the US in two instances. One was the assertion that the two countries will "resolutely respond to the 'dual containment' policy pursued by the US against China and Russia". By dual containment, it refers to Washington's attempt to undermine the power of China and Russia simultaneously by economic sanctions, technological blockades and other means. The other instance was their opposition to the US's "deployment of global anti-missile systems and ground-launched intermediate-range missile systems that undermine strategic stability".

Both China and Russia face containment by the US in various aspects. "Certain countries and their allies have employed unilateral and unlawful restrictive measures such as trade and financial restrictions, substantial tariff hikes and other non-market-oriented means of competition. They constitute negative impacts on the world economy and undermine fair competition," the joint statement remarked. The term "substantial tariff hikes" obviously refers to the tariff war started by the US. "Non-market-oriented means of competition" are Washington's seizure of Russia's state-owned overseas assets in the name of the Ukraine War.

The message sent by China and Russia to the world is that they can work together to counter the US. Beijing said that the two countries collaborate for the sake of "jointly promoting an equitable and orderly multipolar world, as well as an economic globalisation that is beneficial and inclusive to all". However, this is understood as China and Russia joining hands to confront the US, which seeks unilateralism and obstructs economic globalisation.

Coping with the US or resisting its containment measures does not make an alliance between China and Russia. The concept of alliance means adopting the same position regarding all issues. However, China and Russia are still far from such a comprehensive collaboration. In fact, China does not support Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Historically powerful, Russia has not given up on becoming more influential to this day; it would not accept an equal footing with China either. A joint resistance can be understood as strengthened collaboration, but hardly any implication or intention of forming an alliance.

明報社評2025.05.12：中俄不會結盟 但會共同抵制美國

國家主席習近平結束對俄羅斯訪問，這是在美俄就結束烏克蘭戰爭談判陷入僵局，以及中美就貿易戰和關稅戰談判前夕的敏感背景下的訪問，美國關注是必然的，西方也關心中俄是否會結盟。然而中俄今天已經不是1980年代的中國與蘇聯，美國以為可以聯合中俄一方對抗另一方的圖謀，是過時以及不切實際的，而當前中俄共同應對美國，則有很大的合作空間。

習近平這次訪俄，主要是出席紀念蘇聯衛國戰爭勝利80周年慶典。中俄兩國發表《聯合聲明》，重申作為二戰結束成果的《聯合國憲章》，其宗旨與原則，是國際關係的基本準則，不點名批評美國「為謀求自身霸權私利，圖謀篡改二戰勝利成果，顛覆戰後國際秩序原則」。

《聯合聲明》大部分只講中俄雙方立場，以及加強合作的措施，只有在兩處提及美國。其中一處是「堅決應對美國對中俄實施『雙遏制』」，所謂雙遏制是指美國試圖通過經濟制裁或技術封鎖等手段同時削弱中國和俄羅斯的實力；另一處是反對美國「部署破壞戰略穩定的全球反導系統、陸基中導系統」。

中俄在不同領域分別受到美國的遏制，在《聯合聲明》中就提到「個別國家及其盟友利用貿易、金融限制等單邊非法限制措施，大幅提高關稅以及其他非市場化競爭手段，對世界經濟造成負面影響，破壞公平競爭」。大幅提高關稅明顯是指美國的關稅戰，非市場手段是指美國以烏克蘭戰爭為名，沒收俄羅斯在海外的國有資產。

中俄向外傳遞的信號，就是兩國在對抗美國方面有商有量，雖然中國表示合作目的是「攜手推動平等有序的世界多極化、普惠包容的經濟全球化」，但實際上則會被理解為中俄共同對付美國，因為美國在搞單極，並阻擾經濟全球化。

對付美國或者抵制美國的遏制措施，並不表示中俄結盟。結盟的概念是在一切問題上都採取共同立場，但中俄目前距離全方位合作還有很大距離。現實上中國也不贊同俄羅斯出兵烏克蘭；俄羅斯歷史上曾經十分強大，現今還沒有放棄成為具有更大影響力的國家，是不可能接受與中國「平起平坐」。共同抵制可以理解為加強合作，但看不出有結盟的意思與意圖。

■ Glossary 生字 /

face off : to argue, fight or compete with sb, or to get ready to do this

stand-off : a situation in which no agreement can be reached

subvert : to try to destroy the authority of a political, religious, etc. system by attacking it secretly or indirectly