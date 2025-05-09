Editorial : Enhance Private Healthcare Price Transparency with Stricter Laws

From time to time, disputes stem from the opaque charging mechanism of private healthcare facilities. Common complaints include price discrepancies between the final bills and the original estimates quoted by doctors, and differential charges to different patients for the same treatment. For patients with medical insurance, some healthcare institutions even impose significantly higher fees. The government's proposal for legislation aims to make public the prices of most relatively standardised healthcare services.

The authorities propose to mandate all private hospitals, day procedure centres and clinics to provide a fee schedule in a specified format. It should cover all "basic service items" like operating theatre charges and consumable costs, as well as detailed charges for the most commonly performed "specified treatments and procedures" by the facility. The fee schedule must also include 30 treatments and procedures covered by the Pilot Programme for Enhancing Price Transparency for Private Hospitals (hereafter the Pilot Programme), along with nearly 470 items in the Schedule of Surgical Procedures under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme.

Since 14 private hospitals across Hong Kong have already participated in the voluntary Pilot Programme, which the government rolled out in 2016, it is reasonable to include the items it covers in fee schedules. As for voluntary medical insurance, if the legislative proposal is implemented, private hospitals can no longer charge higher fees to patients with medical insurance.

Another key aspect of the proposal is to stipulate that private hospitals must provide patients or their families with a written budget estimate in a designated format before delivering a "specified treatment and procedure". It needs to list the hospital charges, doctor's fees, charges for medication and so forth. A budget estimate is only exempted in the case of an emergency, meaning that the patient requires admission within 12 hours of booking. If the final bill exceeds the budget estimate by 20% or more, the private hospital must provide a written explanation.

The third key reform is mandating private hospitals to report and publish historical statistics on fees and charges. The Health Bureau will set up a working committee to discuss how to consolidate private healthcare data with the healthcare and insurance sectors for pricing standardisation. Data sharing is an important part of transparency enhancement. The authorities should strive to make concrete progress as early as possible and prevent the discussion from being locked in an incessant see-saw struggle.

After launching the Pilot Programme in 2016, with the Private Healthcare Facilities Ordinance gazetted two years later, the government has specified the price transparency measures these private facilities need to take. Nevertheless, complaints regarding their charges are still lodged from time to time, hinting that the government's regulations are too lax, and there are too many loopholes in the law.

Regarding penalties, the government only proposes to fine facilities in breach of the new law that it puts forward this time. It is arguable whether the deterrence will be enough. The authorities should consider publishing regularly instances of non-compliance by private healthcare institutions and incorporating relevant performance into licence renewal considerations.

明報社評2025.05.09：提高私院收費透明度 立法規管力度須足夠

政府就提高私營醫療服務收費透明度提出立法建議，包括要求私營醫療機構就大約500項「指明治療及程序」提供收費表，以及向入院病人提供相關服務費用預算等。

本港私營醫療機構收費機制含糊，不時引發爭議，常見的投訴，包括「埋單」收費遠超醫生原先提及的預算、同一治療收費卻因人而異等。對於有買醫療保險的病人，一些醫療機構更會收取特別高的費用。政府建議立法，目的是令到大部分相對標準化的醫療服務價目公開。

當局建議立法規定私院、日間醫療中心及診所必須按指定格式，提供收費表，除了要列明所有「基本服務項目」，諸如手術室費、消耗品費用等，還須詳列該機構最常做的「指明治療及程序」收費，當中必須包括「提高私院收費透明度先導計劃」（下稱「先導計劃」）所涵蓋的30項治療及程序，以及自願醫保計劃手術表列出的近470種項目。

「先導計劃」是政府2016年提出的自願參與項目，既然全港14間私院均肯參與，列明價目亦屬應該。自願醫保方面，立法建議如果落實，私院就不能視乎病人有否買醫保，收取更高費用。

另一立法建議重點，是規定私院在提供「指明治療及程序」前，須以指定格式，向病人或家屬等提供書面預算表格，列出預算醫院費、醫生費及藥費等，倘若病人情况危急，需於預約12小時內入院，才可獲豁免提供預算表格。如果最終收費高出預算兩成或以上，私院須提供書面解釋。

第三個改革重點，是規定私院呈報及公布過往費用及收費的統計數據，醫衛局將成立工作小組，與醫療衛生界及保險業界磋商整合私營醫療數據，推動收費項目標準化。分享數據是提高透明度重要一環，當局應爭取早日取得實質進展，莫讓磋商淪為無止境的拉鋸。

雖然政府先於2016年推出「先導計劃」，兩年後刊憲的《私營醫療機構條例》，更列明私營醫療機構所要採取的收費透明度措施，惟有關收費的投訴仍不時出現，反映政府規管力度不足，法例有太多空子可鑽。

政府今次推動立法，罰則方面僅建議向違例機構罰款，阻嚇力是否足夠，值得商榷。當局應考慮定期公布私營醫療機構的違例情况，並將相關表現納入續牌考慮。

■ Glossary 生字 /

opaque : difficult to understand; not clear

mandate : to order sb to behave, do sth or vote in a particular way; to order sth to be done

incessant : never stopping