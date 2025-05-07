Editorial：Cultivating Relationship with Mideast Takes More Than a Visit

Lee's last delegation to the Middle East was in 2023, when he signed a number of cooperation agreements with the official and business organisations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The destinations of his second visit to the Mideast are Qatar and Kuwait, two other Gulf oil states. Lee says that he will meet with leaders of the two countries and bring the business delegation to tour facilities and enterprises, hoping to understand the latest developments there in finance, trade and technology, and explore new opportunities.

Aside from government officials and leaders from Hong Kong's industrial, business and professional sectors, the delegation will also unprecedentedly comprise over 20 mainland entrepreneurs from Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong. They cover a wide scope of fields, including finance, industry and commerce, trade, infrastructure, innovation and technology, and transport and logistics.

To align the city with the nation's development, the SAR authorities have repeatedly stressed that Hong Kong and the mainland must "join hands in going global" to develop new markets. During his trip to Zhejiang, John Lee emphasised more than once that Hong Kong can help mainland companies "go global" with its advantage in "connecting with both the mainland and the world". The first direct participation of mainland enterprises in the Chief Executive's overseas visit this time is significant in highlighting Hong Kong's role and function as a "super-connector".

According to official figures, last year, the number of Middle East companies stationed in Hong Kong increased by over 20% year on year. The SAR government also plans to open more economic and trade offices in the Mideast. The problems are Hong Kong's limited understanding of and cooperation with the region. Mainland China has not particularly relied on the city in establishing economic and trade cooperation with the Mideast either. Heavyweight mainland enterprises seeking to tap the Mideast market could just set up branch companies there directly. Their Mideast counterparts also need not find a middleman in Hong Kong.

Of course, in view of the uncertainties brought about by the US's tariff policy, many countries are reassessing their foreign economic and trade strategies. This change in the objective circumstances has created favourable conditions for Hong Kong, but ultimate success will depend on how well it will seize the opportunity.

Last year's mayhem surrounding the investment of "Sheikh Ali" in Hong Kong has exposed the necessity for Hong Kong to better understand royalties in the Mideast, should the city intend to attract more investments from the rich in the region. Undoubtedly, more Middle East experts are needed; they can be recruited from the mainland and overseas if the SAR fails to train enough local talent in time. Hong Kong must let go of stereotypes and prejudices, and humbly learn about other countries. As an intermediary, it ought to work on how to "add value" for others instead of profiteering.

明報社評 2025.05.07：特首訪中東「拼船出海」 「超級聯繫人」須用心經營

行政長官李家超本周六率團訪問卡塔爾和科威特，這亦是他上任以來第二次出訪中東。香港過去長期將焦點放在歐美，當局近年主動尋求與中東合作，「超級聯繫人」角色無疑是賣點，惟也不能一廂情願，以為單靠宣傳這一定位，就能打開新局面。香港須擺脫以往對中東油國的刻板定見，積極摸索雙方在創科、金融、人文等不同領域的合作空間。

李家超對上一次率團訪問中東是在2023年，其間分別跟沙特阿拉伯及阿聯酋官商機構，簽署多份合作協議。今次再訪中東，目的地是另外兩個海灣產油國卡塔爾和科威特。李家超表示將與兩國領導會面，亦會帶領商界代表團考察設施及企業，了解當地金融、貿易、科技等方面最新發展，探索新機遇。

今次訪問，代表團成員除了政府官員、本港工商界及專業界別領袖，還破天荒包括20多名來自浙江、福建及廣東等地的內地企業家，涵蓋金融、工商、貿易、基建、創科、運輸物流等多個領域。

香港融入國家發展大局，特區當局一再提到香港與內地要「拼船出海」，開拓新市場。李家超訪問浙江期間，便一再強調香港「內聯外通」優勢，可以助力內地企業「走出去」。今次首度有內地企業直接參與特首外訪團，可以突出香港作為「超級聯繫人」的角色及作用，意義重大。

根據當局數字，去年中東國家駐港公司數目按年上升逾兩成，特區政府亦計劃增加在中東的經貿辦數目。問題是香港對中東的認識有限，兩地過往合作不多。內地與中東的經貿合作，以往也不太依賴香港，內地一些重量級企業進軍中東，大可直接在當地開設分公司，中東方面也沒必要視香港為橋樑。

當然，眼下不少國家因為美國關稅政策所帶來的不確定性，都在重新檢視對外經貿策略。這一客觀形勢變化，為香港提供了有利條件，最終成功與否，則要看香港能否好好把握機會。

去年「阿里王子來港投資」風波，突顯香港若想吸引更多中東富豪來港投資，必須對中東王室的情况有更多認識。香港無疑需要更多「中東通」，如果本地無法及時培訓足夠專家，可以考慮從內地和海外引入所需專才。香港必須放下過去一些定型和偏見，虛心學習不同國家的情况，切實為對方「增值」，而不是一心想做「撈油水」的中介。

/ Glossary生字 /

fervently：in a way that shows very strong and sincere feelings about sth

mayhem：fear and a great lack of order, usually caused by violent behaviour or by some sudden terrible event

intermediary：a person or an organisation that helps other people or organisations to make an agreement by being a means of communication between them