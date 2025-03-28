Editorial : Strengthen Child Protection Laws, Toughen Penalties Now

The Law Reform Commission (LRC) proposed raising the maximum penalty for child cruelty several years ago, and the authorities must move swiftly to enact these reforms. While the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance was passed last year and will take effect in January next year, the next step should be to implement the LRC's recommendation of introducing a "failure to protect" offence, establishing a more comprehensive legal framework for safeguarding children.

Until now, cases involving "shaken baby syndrome" have typically been prosecuted under child cruelty laws. This case, however, marks Hong Kong's first conviction for the murder of an infant caused by shaking. In accordance with legal precedent, the High Court imposed a mandatory life sentence, a ruling that reflects the gravity of the crime. Yet had the victim survived, the court would have been bound by the Offences against the Person Ordinance, under which child cruelty carries a maximum prison term of just 10 years.

The LRC recommended years ago that the maximum penalty for child cruelty be increased to 15 years, in part to complement its proposal for a new "failure to protect" offence. Child abuse cases frequently present evidentiary challenges: victims are often too young to testify, and perpetrators may collude and remain silent to conceal the abuse. The proposed offence would allow the prosecution to convict without having to prove who committed the abuse. Instead, it would enable prosecutions where an individual knew, or ought to have known, that a child was at risk of serious harm but failed to take reasonable steps to prevent it.

Under the LRC's recommendations, where a failure to protect results in the death of the victim, the offender could face up to 20 years in prison, while cases involving serious harm could carry a maximum sentence of 15 years. Raising the maximum penalty for child cruelty to 15 years would align it with these sentencing provisions and ensure greater consistency within the legal framework. Yet the government remains hesitant about introducing the "failure to protect" offence.

Concerns have been raised within the social welfare, education, and healthcare sectors that mandatory reporting requirements and the "failure to protect" offence could expose professionals to legal liability. While child protection advocates have long called for stronger safeguards, the government finally enacted the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance last year. The legislation places a duty on 25 categories of professionals—including social workers, teachers and medical staff—to report serious cases of child abuse. Yet the maximum penalty is a mere three months' imprisonment and a fine of $50,000, which has been widely criticised as too lenient and lacking deterrence. When questioned about whether the government would introduce the "failure to protect" offence, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare merely stated that officials would "wait and see", prioritising the implementation of the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance before considering further legislative measures.

The Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance is only the starting point—it must not be the end. A clear timeline should be set for introducing the "failure to protect" offence, rather than indefinitely shelving the proposal. More urgently, the penalties for child cruelty must be increased without delay. The authorities should proceed immediately with the necessary legislative amendments, without bundling them with the "failure to protect" offence.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

deterrent : sth that makes sb less likely to do sth

gravity : extreme importance and a cause for worry

collude : to work together secretly or illegally in order to trick other people