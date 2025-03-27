Editorial：Rent Hikes Feared Under New Basic Housing Plan

According to official figures, Hong Kong has around 110,000 subdivided flats housing over 200,000 people, with a median per capita living space of just six square metres (approximately 65 square feet). Despite often dire conditions, many low-income residents have little choice but to endure them simply to have a roof over their heads. Last year, the government proposed phasing out substandard dwellings by requiring subdivided flats to meet mutiple criteria, including a minimum size of eight square metres (approximately 86 square feet), the presence of a window, and a separate toilet. Only those certified as compliant would be permitted to operate as basic housing units.

This week, the Housing Bureau outlined details of the plan, proposing to extend the grace period from 24 months after the registration phase to 36 months, with registration itself lasting 12 months. The authorities have also suggested that applicants must pay a certification fee, and once the grace period ends, renting out uncertified basic housing units would become illegal. The government hopes to complete the legislation this year, with registration expected to begin by the end of 2025.

A key challenge in regulating subdivided flats is that overly strict measures risk eliminating large numbers of units from the market. The government estimates that 70% of subdivided flats (around 70,000 units) could comply with the new requirements with only minor modifications, while the remaining 30% would either face closure or require significant renovations. The authorities estimate that approximately 80,000 units will ultimately remain available. However, with the grace period now extended by an additional year, bringing the actual transition period to four years, there is an undeniable sense of delay.

One notable revision to the proposals is the relaxation of window requirements for light wells. Many such spaces are unhygienic, cramped, and poorly lit. While this change makes compliance easier for landlords, it raises concerns that basic housing units could become little more than rebranded substandard accommodation.

To encourage compliance, the government has proposed a tiered certification fee, offering lower fees for earlier applications. However, the effectiveness of this incentive will depend on the actual fee differentials. There are concerns that if the government charges certification fees, landlords may simply pass these costs onto tenants, underscoring the need for the authorities to introduce an initial rent level to prevent landlords from using "cost recovery" as a justification for rent hikes.

The road to eliminating substandard subdivided flats is long, and the basic housing unit scheme is merely a step forward. The authorities must remain committed to increasing the supply of public housing to meet the needs of grassroots residents seeking accommodation. Only when demand for subdivided flats begins to decline will there be scope to tighten regulations further, ensuring higher standards for unit size and living conditions.

明報社評 2025.03.27：政府須防「劣質簡樸房」 不設起始租金有隱憂

政府公布規管「簡樸房」制度方案，採取多項「照顧」業主的安排。當局必須提防「劣質簡樸房」出現，而真正令人擔心的是業主大幅上調租金，將相關成本悉數轉嫁租客。政府一日不設起始租金，租戶始終缺乏保障。

根據政府數據，全港劏房單位約11萬個，住了逾20萬人，人均居所面積中位數僅為6平方米（約65平方呎）。縱使部分劏房環境惡劣，為求「有瓦遮頭」，不少基層市民只能忍受。政府去年提出取締劣質劏房方案，確保單位滿足一系列條件，包括面積不得小於8平方米（約86方呎）、有窗戶及獨立廁所等。單位獲認證合規，方可以「簡樸房」名義經營。

房屋局本周公布具體方案，提出將寬限期由登記期後24個月，延長為36個月，登記期則為12個月。另外，當局建議申請認證須繳交認證費，寬限期過後，出租未獲有效簡樸房認證的單位，即屬違法。政府期望今年完成立法，最快年底開始登記。

規管劏房面對的最大問題，在於管得太嚴，可能令大批劏房被取締。政府估算，全港七成劏房（約7萬多個）只需小規模改動，已可符合「簡樸房」要求，餘下三成單位，部分面臨取締，部分「大執」後可符合規定。當局估計最終約有8萬個單位繼續留在市場。但寬限期延長一年，連同登記期，前後長達4年，難免令人有姍姍來遲之感。

規管方案其中一個重要調整，是放寬天井窗要求。現實中有很多天井衛生惡劣、空間不足，光線有限。放寬有關規定方便了經營者，但會否因此出現「劣質簡樸房」，值得關注。

政府提出以寬減認證費為誘因，愈早申請認證，收費愈低，具體成效如何，要看實際收費水平差距。有意見關注，政府徵收認證費，業主或會將成本轉嫁租客身上，有關問題正正說明，當局應設「起始租金」，防止業主以「收回成本」之名，肆意提高分間房租金。

「告別劏房」任重道遠，簡樸房制度只是踏前一步，當局必須致力增加公營房屋供應，滿足基層市民「上樓」需要。當市場對分間房需求減少，政府就有空間加大力度規管，進一步提高對分間房面積及居住環境的要求。

/ Glossary生字 /

dire：very bad

undeniable：true or certain; that cannot be denied

scope：the opportunity or ability to do or achieve sth