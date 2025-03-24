Editorial : China's United Front: Retain Local, Attract Global

Faced with an intensifying campaign from Washington encompassing trade, technology, and capital restrictions, Beijing's response has been to forge both a domestic and international united front. Its objective is to rally every force that can be rallied—central enterprises, state-owned enterprises, private firms, foreign-invested entities and joint ventures—to foster coexistence and co-prosperity on the mainland, while promoting a similar equilibrium in Hong Kong among Chinese capital, local enterprises and foreign businesses.

The United States has made containing China's rise a central objective, going so far as to pressure American and other Western companies to distance themselves from China. In 2023, China recorded its first decline in foreign direct investment, with inflows falling 8%. The trend has continued into 2024, with foreign direct investment contracting by a further 27.1% to RMB 826.3 billion.

Intending to be "great again", the US has made it clear that curbing China's strength is seen as essential to preserving power. It has imposed sweeping restrictions to undermine China's competitiveness in trade and technology. In sectors where the US struggles to compete, Washington has resorted to imposing highly unreasonable conditions. One such measure reportedly under consideration by Donald Trump is the proposed port fees, which would not only impose docking fees on vessels carrying Chinese exports to the US, but also levy charges on third-party ships transporting foreign goods if the vessels themselves were manufactured in China.

Confronted with this broad and escalating offensive, China has sought to expand its united front strategy. The united front refers to efforts to assemble as broad a coalition as possible during specific periods. Foreign investors in China may not necessarily ally themselves with Beijing, but they are not hostile and have goodwill towards China. Their positive experiences contribute to telling a more favourable story about China to the wider world.

The China Development Forum, which opened yesterday (23 March) in Beijing, serves as an important initiative within this international united front strategy. Demonstrating sincerity and goodwill, Xi Jinping's meetings with some of the corporate leaders are aimed at encouraging them to maintain, if not deepen, their ties with China—and, at the very least, to dissuade them from heeding Washington's calls to decouple from China.

The united front has always required nuanced and deft execution. Successive generations of Communist Party leadership have adapted their tactics to suit changing circumstances. Yet the fundamental principle endures: consolidate progressive forces, win over the middle ground, and isolate the hardliners. This strategic formula should also be taken as a guiding principle today.

Whether China can develop progressive forces through attracting foreign investment remains to be seen. Nonetheless, attracting middle-ground capital would be a meaningful achievement, as such investment signals confidence in China's market and governance, bolstering its international image. With the current global political environment and the rapid shifts in China's domestic business climate, the twin imperatives of attracting foreign capital and retaining domestic investment should be approached with equal significance.

明報社評 2025.03.24：吸引外資是國際大統戰 挽留內資亦需對內統戰

國家主席習近平上月會見國內民營企業家，高度肯定民企對國家發展經濟的重要角色，據報，習近平將於近日會見一眾國際大企業的高級主管，相信也會傳遞同樣的信號。

中國正面臨美國針對中國發起的貿易戰、科技戰、資本戰，應對之計是對內要統戰，對外也要國際統戰，大力團結一切可以團結的力量，使央企、國企、民企、外資、合資在內地共存共生，在香港，中資、港資、外資等共存共生。

美國全面遏制中國崛起，包括脅迫美資和西方企業「遠離」中國。2023年外商直接投資額首度下降，跌幅8%，2024年進一步下降，僅剩8263億元人民幣，跌幅更達27.1%。

美國要「再強大」，認為只有遏制中國強大才能保存實力，全方位對中國設限，打擊中國在貿易、科技的競爭力。在某些領域無法跟中國競爭時，就祭出極不合理的附加條件，比如特朗普準備出台的港口附加費，不但要對運載中國出口產品的船徵收靠岸港口費，對於第三方使用中國製造的船運載外國產品去美國也要徵收港口費。

中國面對美國全方位的強攻，要擴大統一戰線範圍。所謂統戰，就是要在特定的時期，盡量羅致不同層次的力量。投資中國的外商，未必會跟中國結成同盟，但起碼對中國沒有敵意或者有些好感，這些外商在中國的經歷，本身就可以說好中國故事。

中國發展高層論壇昨日在北京開始舉行。舉辦這樣的論壇，可以說是國際統戰的一個重要舉措，習近平主席接見其中一些企業家，更加釋出中國的誠意與善意，盡量拉攏他們向中國靠近，起碼不要響應美國的號召遠離中國。

統戰講究技巧和手段，中共的領導人，在不同時期採取的統戰手段是一個很好的示範，而萬變不離其宗的是「發展進步勢力，爭取中間勢力，孤立頑固勢力」，這個宗旨與做法，對於現今來說，也應該奉為圭臬。

中國吸引外資，是否能夠發展進步勢力還有待觀察，但起碼可以爭取中間勢力，這些外商在中國投資，對中國市場與政治形象來說，都是一個積極因素。在目前的國際政治環境，以及國內營商環境發生激烈變化的時期，積極吸引外資，盡量挽留內資，應該是同等重要的事情。

■ Glossary 生字 /

unequivocal : expressing your opinion or intention very clearly and strongly

nuanced : having subtle and often appealingly complex qualities, aspects, or distinctions

deft : demonstrating skill and cleverness