Editorial : Kai Tak Cruise Terminal: A Bold Revamp Needed

Completed in 2013, the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal has, in the absence of a direct rail or light rail connection, remained largely deserted on most days, with the majority of its retail units lying vacant. In an exclusive interview with this newspaper, Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, signalled that the incoming operator would be required to manage the terminal properly. Separately, the Tourism Commission plans to invite operators this year to submit expressions of interest for temporary management of the terminal's rooftop garden and adjoining commercial spaces, in conjunction with the Youth Hostel Scheme.

Enhancing the terminal's function of serving the public is seen as a means of revitalising footfall. Rosanna Law has proposed repurposing parts of the commercial area for start-up incubation or converting them into venues for live performances on days when no cruise ships are docked. Beyond rent-free initiatives for entrepreneurs and performers, regular thematic markets and creative cultural exhibitions—in collaboration with the youth hostel and the Kai Tak Sports Park—would also be worth exploring.

Nevertheless, the most critical factor in bringing vitality to the area remains the swift enhancement of its transport links. The Kai Tak Smart and Green Mass Transit System has faced repeated delays for years, with construction yet to commence. The authorities plan to open tendering in the second half of this year, with contracts awarded next year and completion, along with the commencement of service, targeted for 2031. Although this represents an advancement of three years compared with earlier projections, six years is still a considerable wait. The authorities must redouble their efforts to accelerate the progress and bring forward the system's launch date as much as practicable.

As for the terms of the forthcoming tender for the cruise terminal's operation, observers will be watching closely to see what conditions the authorities impose. According to the current operator, the terminal has recently succeeded in attracting global cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line, both of which have established offices in Hong Kong. Rosanna Law has previously indicated that the authorities may require future operators to commit to securing a minimum number of annual cruise calls to Hong Kong.

While the government has historically emphasised the cruise terminal's function as a piece of core infrastructure, prioritising operational stability and safety, there should be higher operational requirements for the incoming operator. Measures aimed at boosting cruise traffic and optimising the use of the terminal's public spaces are expected to form part of the new tender requirements.

明報社評2025.03.21：搞活啟德郵輪碼頭 帶動人流敢於嘗試

啟德郵輪碼頭營運商合約2028年屆滿，政府有意趁下半年碼頭營運商招標，在營運表現方面提出更多要求。啟德郵輪碼頭使用率未如理想，附屬商業區更儼如「死城」。短期而言，當局可以伙拍不同機構，設法吸引本地市民；與此同時，政府必須加快改善郵輪碼頭一帶交通配套，智慧綠色集體運輸系統應盡可能提早動工。

郵輪碼頭2013年落成，由於未有鐵路或輕軌一類交通工具接駁，郵輪碼頭平日人流稀少，商舖更是十室九空。文體旅局長羅淑佩接受本報專訪，預告會要求營運商必須妥善營運碼頭。另外，旅遊事務署今年內會就碼頭空中花園及附屬商業區邀請有意營運者提交短期意向書，配合青年驛站計劃。

提升啟德郵輪碼頭服務市民大眾的功能，是帶動人氣的一個方法。羅淑佩提到可以考慮將碼頭商業區部分用地，用作創業孵化，又或在無船停泊的日子，用作表演場地。除了免租創業和搞表演，定期舉辦特色市集和文創展覽、與青年驛站和啟德體育園加強聯動，也值得一試。

當然，要令碼頭區一帶旺起來，最重要還是盡快改善交通配套。啟德智慧綠色集體運輸系統延宕多年，目前仍未動工，當局打算今年下半年招標、明年批出合約，希望於2031年落成及通車。雖然這已比原先估計提早了3年，但6年的光陰還是相當長，當局必須致力提速提效，將通車日子盡量提前。

有關郵輪碼頭營運招標事宜，當局會加入哪些條款要求，還須拭目以待。啟德郵輪碼頭營運商表示，碼頭近年成功吸引國際郵輪品牌，如皇家加勒比國際遊輪和挪威郵輪在港設辦公室。羅淑佩早前曾提過，會考慮要求營運商承諾每年有把握吸引郵輪來港停泊日數。

政府過去強調郵輪碼頭是基建，將碼頭運作穩定及安全作為重點要求，然而今時今日，當局對營運商應該有更高的要求，包括能否吸引更多郵輪停泊香港，以及用好碼頭空間等，凡此種種都應該納入新的招標要求中。

■ Glossary 生字 /

imperative : very important and needing immediate attention or action

revitalise : to make sth stronger, more active or more healthy

incubation : the hatching of eggs