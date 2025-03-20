Editorial：Private Doctors Should Embrace eHealth Reform

Nearly 80% of Hong Kong residents are registered with eHealth. The logical progression is to make fuller use of the platform, with the aim of establishing comprehensive electronic health records for all. Two years ago, the government launched its five-year "eHealth+" initiative, upgrading the system to serve as an integrated healthcare information infrastructure—combining medical data sharing, service delivery, and process management. Functions are being added to eHealth in phases, including electronic appointment booking, electronic laboratory report review, electronic prescription and remote drug delivery.

The development of a robust primary healthcare system remains central to Hong Kong's healthcare reforms, aimed at promoting and facilitating the prevention of chronic disease. The proposed amendments seek to broaden and enhance the mechanisms through which health data is collected, shared, used and protected, in support of both eHealth+ and primary healthcare reforms.

The bill sets out four key reforms. First, private doctors will be required to upload essential patient health information—diagnoses, prescriptions, allergy histories and adverse drug reactions—into the system. Second, the consent mechanism will be streamlined: once an individual registers with eHealth, they will be deemed to have consented to the uploading of their records, although they will retain the right to determine who may access them. Third, the scope of healthcare professionals permitted to access eHealth will be broadened to include speech therapists, audiologists and dietitians. Fourth, cross-border healthcare services will be supported. Designated service providers outside Hong Kong under the Elderly Health Care Voucher Greater Bay Area Pilot Scheme will be able to access a patient's records with their explicit consent.

At present, all public hospitals and clinics, 13 private hospitals and more than 4,000 private doctors are registered to use eHealth. Yet most records are contributed by the public sector. As of last month, data uploaded by private healthcare providers accounted for a mere 0.3% of the total, indicating that private doctors are far more likely to consult the records of others than to share their own.

A key factor behind this reluctance lies in the view, held by some private healthcare institutions and practitioners, that patient consultation records constitute a commercial asset. Some are hesitant to disclose their diagnoses and prescriptions to other practitioners, while others fear that patients may take their records elsewhere—whether to another private institution or public hospital. However, the fundamental purpose of eHealth is to ensure that medical records follow the patient, enabling doctors to view their data wherever they seek treatment. The profession should set aside self-interest and put an end to the practice of withholding diagnostic information.

As Sam Hui Chark-shum, Deputy Secretary for Health, remarked yesterday (19 March), there is a need to change the prevailing culture of refusing to share medical records. Healthcare professionals must place the interests of patients above all else and support, rather than resist, the necessary reforms.

明報社評 2025.03.20：醫健通修例有利市民 私家醫生應積極配合

政府提出修例草案，規定私家醫生必須將病人重要健康資料上載到醫健通。現時大部分私家醫生都有登記使用醫健通閱覽病人資料，卻鮮有上載資料，修例有助打破拒絕分享病歷的文化，業界應該積極配合。

現時全港近八成市民都已登記醫健通，下一步當然是進一步善用平台，建立整全的個人電子健康紀錄檔案。政府前年宣布「醫健通+」5年計劃，將醫健通升級為集醫療數據互通、服務提供及流程管理於一身的綜合醫療資訊基建，分階段為醫健通增加功能，包括電子預約、電子化驗報告查閱、電子處方及遙距藥物遞送等。

發展基層醫療是本港醫療改革重要一環，鼓勵及協助市民預防慢性疾病。政府今次修例，正是為了擴展和優化醫健通的資料收集、互通、使用及保障機制，配合「醫健通+」計劃及基層醫療發展。

修例草案內容重點有四：一是規定私家醫生須將病人多項重要健康資料，包括診斷、藥物處方、有否敏感及藥物不良反應等，上載到醫健通；二是精簡授權機制，市民凡登記醫健通，等於同意醫護將其健康資料存入個人醫健通戶口，但是否容許醫護查閱，決定權仍在當事人手上；三是增加可取覽醫健通資料的醫護專業人員類別，將言語治療師、聽力學家及營養師等納入其中；四是支援跨境醫療服務，「長者醫療券大灣區試點計劃」下的指定境外醫療服務提供者，在當事人授權下可取閱醫健通紀錄。

現時全港所有公營醫院及診所、13間私院、逾4000名私家醫生都有登記使用醫健通。然而，差不多所有紀錄均由公營醫護存入。截至上月，私營醫護存入的資料佔比僅得0.3%，意味私營醫護往往「只取閱、不上載」。

私營醫護鮮有上載病歷，一大原因是部分私營醫療機構及醫生認為，病人求診紀錄是他們的「資產」，除了不希望讓同行知道自己的診斷和開藥，更擔心病人之後會把求診的醫療紀錄，帶到其他私營機構或公院看醫生。可是醫健通的宗旨，正是讓醫療紀錄跟隨病人，方便他們到不同地方看病時，醫生可以查閱資料，業界應該放下私心私利，而不是將診斷內容「收收埋埋」。

醫衛局副秘書長許澤森昨天提到，需要改變拒絕分享病歷的文化。業界應以病人利益為優先，擁抱而非阻撓改革。

/ Glossary生字 /

entrenched：(of an attitude, habit, or belief) firmly established and difficult or unlikely to change; ingrained

chronic：(of a disease) lasting for a long time; difficult to cure

prevailing：existing or most common at a particular time