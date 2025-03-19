Editorial：CK Hutchison's Port Sale Triggers Political Waves

After returning to power, US President Donald Trump stressed the need to regain control over the Panama Canal, claiming it is now ''under Chinese control''. China reiterated that it had never been involved in running the canal. Regarding CK Hutchison's port sale, the Chinese Foreign Ministry responded by stating it opposes the ''abusive use of coercion and pressure in international economic and trade relations''. Chief Executive John Lee addressed the issue for the first time, with the most notable comment being ''any transaction must comply with legal and regulatory requirements, and the SAR government will handle the case in accordance with the law''.

Many of the ports CK Hutchison intends to sell are in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and hold strategic importance for China's foreign trade, energy imports, etc. China's stance on the Panama Canal's status is clear: it supports keeping the canal as a neutral international waterway permanently. In contrast, the Trump administration has explicitly sought to ''weaponise'' port usage rights, and even suggested charging extra docking fees for Chinese ships, threatening China's foreign trade, shipping and shipbuilding industries as well as the BRI. Hong Kong's role as an international shipping and trade centre would inevitably be affected.

Before the deal was finalised, BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink spoke on the phone with Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others to secure White House approval. Claiming that the port sale is purely a commercial deal unrelated to politics is self-deceiving. If CK Hutchison did not inform Beijing before making the deal, it clearly lacks geopolitical awareness.

In 2022, the Group of Seven (G7) proposed the ''Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment'' (PGI) to engage in infrastructure projects in developing countries, countering the BRI. At the PGI Investor Forum in New York last September, Fink was there as one of the business representatives.

In recent years, it has become increasingly common for European and American governments to block major commercial deals on the grounds of national security. The Biden administration prevented Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel. The UK's National Security and Investment Act, effective since 2022, stipulates that authorities can halt any transaction that endangers national security, even if the transaction is outside the UK.

Political risks were rarely considered in the local business sector before. However, as more assets are being defined as strategic by various governments, the business sector must adapt to the new situation. It has been reported that mainland authorities are currently assessing whether CK Hutchison's port sale may present security risks or violate antitrust regulations. Under ''One Country, Two Systems'', the SAR government has a responsibility to review the existing legal framework. It would be better if the matter could be handled locally instead of having the central government step in.

■/ Glossary 生字 /

consortium：​a group of people, countries, companies, etc. who are working together on a particular project

coercion：the act of making sb do sth that they do not want to do, using force or threatening to use force

antitrust：(of laws) preventing companies or groups of companies from controlling prices unfairly