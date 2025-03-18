Editorial：Threat of School Closures: Students as Casualties

Last week, the Education Bureau issued a circular to all government and aided primary schools across the territory, setting out the recommended class structures and staffing provisions for Primary One to Six in the next academic year. According to projections for 2025/26, two schools have been allocated fewer than 16 Primary One pupils, rendering them ineligible for government funding to operate the year group. In effect, they have received what is commonly referred to as a ''zero allocation'', leaving them facing the prospect of closure or merger.

Hong Kong's ageing population and falling birth rate have led to a steady decline in the supply of Primary One students in recent years. In September last year, at the start of the current academic year, 70 government and aided primary schools were compelled to reduce the number of Primary One classes, cutting a total of 77 classes. This underlines the growing pressure many schools now face to reduce classes or shut their doors altogether.

While the full implementation of small-class teaching is a policy that should be actively pursued, it should not be regarded as a panacea. Permitting more Shenzhen students to study in Hong Kong may offer some relief to schools in the northern districts but will provide limited support to those elsewhere. Take, for example, the two schools currently facing zero allocation: one in Wong Tai Sin and the other in the Southern District. Wong Tai Sin has suffered from a lack of new housing developments, resulting in a severely ageing population. Meanwhile, in the Southern District, many middle-class parents opt to send their children to schools in the Central and Western District or Wan Chai, leaving local aided schools struggling to fill places.

According to the Education Bureau's explanation of its zero-allocation policy, if a school receives fewer than 16 pupils in the Primary One allocation and other schools in the same school network still have surplus capacity, it will be subject to zero allocation. With the Bureau tightening its ''school rescue'' measures, schools designated as zero allocation will now find it far more difficult than in the past to recover and avoid closure.

In the past, the Education Bureau provided four options for schools receiving zero allocation: merge with another school, apply for closure, request a ''special inspection'' to fight for continued operation, or convert their Primary One classes into privately run, self-financing basis. Under the new policy, the special inspection option has been eliminated, and the requirements for operating self-financing classes have been tightened considerably. Schools that previously adopted this self-financing model after receiving zero allocation within the past six years are now barred from choosing it again. In addition, those self-financing classes must be privately funded for six consecutive years—placing far greater costs and financial burdens on operators than before.

Hong Kong's education system has long been characterised by fierce competition, with many parents harbouring high hopes for their children's academic success. The recent spate of student suicides has once again drawn public attention to the problem of excessive stress among schoolchildren. As the government tightens its school rescue policies, there is a very real risk that schools grappling with enrolment pressures will redouble their focus on academic performance in an effort to attract parents—intensifying the culture of drilling and excessive competition.

In managing the delicate task of class reductions and school closures, the authorities must proceed with caution. A heavy-handed or precipitous approach risks unintended consequences, exacerbating the very challenges they seek to address.

明報社評 2025.03.18：縮班殺校陰霾籠罩 莫讓學生成犧牲品

教育局收緊官津小學救校方案，未來數年估計將有更多收生不足的學校，被迫在合併或停辦之間二擇其一。隨着殺校壓力增加，學校為了催谷學生成績，操練文化會否變本加厲，需要密切留意。

教育局上周向全港官津小學發出通知，新學年小一至小六建議的核准班級結構及教職人員編制，2025/26學年有兩間小學獲派的學生人數少於16，未獲資助開辦小一，即所謂「派0班」，意味有可能要停辦，又或跟其他學校合併。

本港人口老化，出生率持續下降，導致小一生源近年不斷萎縮。去年9月開學，全港有70間官津小學縮減小一開班數目，合計減少77班，縮班殺校壓力可見一斑。

全面落實小班教學，當局應該積極推動，但不應視小班教學為解決問題的出路；容許更多深圳學生來港讀書，有助北區學校「紓困」，但對其他地區的學校幫助有限。以今次「派0班」情况為例，兩間小學分別位於黃大仙及南區，前者由於缺乏新屋邨或新屋苑落成，人口老化嚴重；南區則因區內中產家長傾向安排子女到中西區、灣仔區上學，導致區內官津小學收生不足。

教育局交代「派0班」準則，學校小一派位若少於16人，而同一校網其他參加派位的小學仍有餘額，就會「派0班」。隨着當局收緊「救校」安排，學校一旦「派0班」，想翻身避過殺校，難度確比以前高很多。

以往教育局提供4個方案讓「派0班」學校選擇，除了與其他小學合併或申請停辦，亦可申請「特別視學」爭取保校，又或將小一級改為私立營辦。新安排取消了「特別視學」，以私立方式開辦小一的門檻也顯著提高，包括禁止近6個學年曾「派0班」並以此應對的小學再度揀選此方案，相關班級更必須持續自資6年，意味方案所需成本及財力，比之前大得多。

本港教育制度強調競爭，家長望子成龍心切，近期學生自殺個案頻傳，再度令人關注學童壓力問題。隨着當局收緊「救校方案」，不排除一些面對收生壓力的學校，為吸引家長垂青，更着力催谷學生課業成績，導致操練文化和過度競爭問題加劇。

當局處理縮班殺校問題，必須小心謹慎，提防縮班殺校力度太猛太急，衍生更多問題。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

panacea：sth that will solve all the problems of a particular situation

grapple：engage in a close fight or struggle without weapons; wrestle

precipitous：done very quickly, without enough thought or care