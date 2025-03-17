Editorial : China's Consumption Hinges on Profits and Pay

The total retail sales of consumer goods grew by just 3.5% in 2024, a sharp deceleration from 7.2% in 2023. This loss of momentum was a significant factor behind last year's economic underperformance. In response, Beijing has doubled its issuance of special sovereign bonds aimed at boosting consumption, bringing the total to RMB300 billion this year. However, an increase in headline consumption does not necessarily translate into improved corporate earnings. In 2024, revenues among large-scale industrial enterprises rose by 2.1%, but profits declined by 3.3%. Although there was a 5.1% growth in per capita disposable income last year, consumption remained weak due to disparities in income levels and differences in expenditure proportion.

China's policy of subsidising consumption remains, by its nature, limited in scope. Those struggling to make ends meet have not benefited from the subsidies, as they have scant disposable income left for discretionary purchases such as home appliances and motor vehicles. Those aged 60 and above now comprise 20% of the population. Stimulating demand from this cohort will require policies focused on expanding the so-called silver economy, with health and wellness products, eldercare facilities, and travel offerings tailored to older consumers.

Notable this year is the government's explicit call to "promote the expansion of inbound consumption". In 2024, 21.94 million foreign nationals entered China, marking a 59% rise on the previous year. Arrivals from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan climbed nearly 54% to 104.96 million. Tourism revenues surged 77% to US$94.2 billion. Despite these gains, these figures have not yet returned to the levels of 2019.

Exports, meanwhile, continue to play a crucial role in propping up economic activity, supporting both industrial output and job creation. Shipments grew by 7.1% last year, reaching a new high, with a notable shift towards large-scale equipment and high-tech products. Cross-border e-commerce has also brought a total import and export value of RMB2.63 trillion in 2024—a year-on-year rise of 10%—accounting for 6% of overall foreign trade. However, additional tariffs imposed by the United States have cast a long shadow on traditional Chinese exports, and the actual losses are still being assessed. In the realm of e-commerce, Washington's recent discussions on imposing tariffs on small-value packages—while not yet enacted—indicate that Chinese exporters remain firmly in the cross hairs. The extent to which foreign trade can underpin corporate profitability and support wage growth will prove decisive in shaping China's domestic consumption this year.

Beijing is acutely aware that reliance on subsidies to stimulate consumption is, by definition, a stopgap measure. The ultra-long-term bonds underpinning these fiscal injections will, in time, become a burden on public finances. Demonstrating the resilience of China's economy will depend on finding ways to raise wages and ensure firms remain profitable. Only then can the goal of "sustainable consumption" be realised. How to achieve such enduring stability is a question many hope will be addressed in the drafting of the next Five-Year Plan.

明報社評2025.03.17：追加刺激消費幅度應有效 企業盈利個人收入需提高

李強總理政府工作報告對於今年政府工作目標的第一項，是「大力提振消費、提高投資效益，全方位擴大國內需求」。然而，通過補貼提振消費額，並非長久之計，關鍵還在於提高企業盈利與國民收入水平，才能起到長效恆效的作用。

2024年社會消費品零售總額增長3.5%，比2023年的7.2%增長大幅回落，成為去年經濟增長未符理想的硬傷。今年中央發行專門用於提振消費的國債，總額翻一番到3000億元。然而，消費總額提高未必代表企業有錢賺。2024年規模大的工業企業營業收入較上年增長2.1%，但利潤卻較上年下降3.3%。去年人均可支配收入總體雖然有5.1%增長，但消費力依然不振，當中有收入水平差異和消費比重區別的關係。

中央補貼消費的政策，只能對某一個特定群體有效，那些要為口奔馳的群體，因為沒有「餘錢」買家電及汽車而沒受惠於消費補貼政策；60歲以上人口已經增加到總人口的20%，更多適切的養生食療產品，以及養老設施與旅遊服務等，才能促進銀髮一族消費。

今年政府工作報告首次提出，「推動擴大入境消費」。2024年外國人入境2194萬人次，比上年增59%，港澳台入境1.0496億人次，增幅近54%，旅遊收入942億美元，增幅更高達77%，但3組數字都沒有回復到2019年水平。

出口帶動國內生產與就業是經濟增長三頭馬車之一，去年出口增長7.1%，總額再創新高，出口產品向大型裝備和高科技產品轉移突出。跨境電商更為進出口貿易總值帶來2.63萬億元進帳，按年增10%，佔外貿總額6%。然而，美國加徵關稅對傳統貿易的打擊深遠，可能帶來的實際損失還有待評估。電子商貿方面，美國曾經嘗試對小額物流商品加徵關稅，雖然目前還沒有實施，但顯示已經被美國盯上。今年外貿為國內企業盈利和就業人口提高工資收入方面的影響，將會成為間接影響國內消費水平的重要因素。

中央政府十分清楚，依靠補貼刺激消費，只能是權宜之計，所依靠的超長期國債，遲早也會成為財政的負擔。真正能夠顯示中國經濟韌性，還需設法提高工資，讓企業有錢賺，才能使「消費永續」。如何做到這個長治久安的目標，希望在正在撰寫的下一個五年規劃中有所體現。

■ Glossary 生字 /

cohort : a group of people who share a common feature or aspect of behaviour

in the cross hairs : in a situation in which you are the target or victim of sb's anger, violence or blame

stopgap : sth that you use or do for a short time while you are looking for sth better