Editorial：Coordination Problems of Kai Tak Sports Park

From the controversy surrounding the pre-recorded broadcast of the park's opening ceremony, to the fan expulsion fiasco during the snooker tournament, and now the bar festival dispute, the public were conveyed the same impression of obscured facts and unclear responsibilities. While each controversy may seem minor on its own, the series of events warrants a thorough examination about any existence of greater problems in coordination, communication and management.

Scheduled for the end of March, the Hong Kong Sevens will be the first official event to be held at the 50,000-seat main stadium of the sports park. The Hong Kong Bar and Club Association intends to host the inaugural Bar Culture Festival at a government park near the stadium during the event. The association claims that it planned the festival three months ago to feature stalls offering bar drinks and others, and the idea had received ''approval from some government departments''. However, because of ''administrative procedures'', stakeholders and government representatives only met this week for the first time to discuss the event, leaving insufficient time to apply for a temporary entertainment licence from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

The association called on the government to ''make special arrangements under special circumstances'' to prevent the festival from being cancelled. So far, no government department has publicly responded, although an official revealed that the authorities had never received any licence application for the festival from the association. Given the divergent statements of the association and government sources, it remains to be clarified whether the problem really stemmed from the administrative procedures.

The sports park has been embroiled in controversy since its commencement. First of all, the opening ceremony was pre-recorded instead of broadcast live, with editing errors leading to the same performer appearing twice. Then came the ejection of spectators midway through a World Grand Prix match, and the criticism over the ban on bringing plastic bottled water into the venue while VIP guests were provided with bottled water. All the incidents shared the characteristics of conflicting accounts by the parties involved, obscured facts and unclear responsibilities when things went wrong, and just left the matter unsettled after different parties had told their own version of facts.

Regarding the snooker fan expulsion incident, the organiser of the World Grand Prix said that as early as the end of last year when it started to discuss the contract with the park, it had stated clearly that it is difficult to ascertain the conclusion time of the matches. The organiser offered to pay an overtime fee for overrun matches, but the park had not made any definitive reply. When the media reached out for comments, the park also made no response. The government officials described the incident as a ''teething problem'' between the organiser and the park. However, the park must adhere to government licensing regulations. If the relevant departments cannot accommodate matches running late into the night, the venue must enforce the rules.

In all these cases, the sports park's refusal to explain has made reasonable discussion impossible. When an incident obviously involves the government, the authorities have the responsibility to give a clear explanation to the public. There is a pressing need for improved coordination and communication between the government, the park management and various event organisers. In the case of major projects with many aspects involved, the government should consider the establishment of a joint coordination mechanism, so that the park, the relevant government departments and stakeholders can be invited to discuss together.

明報社評 2025.03.14：體育園「小風波」不斷 折射管理協調存問題

啟德體育園開幕不足兩星期，管理問題和爭議，比不少人的預期要多，香港國際七人欖球賽舉行在即，酒吧業協會跟政府就園外舉辦「酒吧文化節」一事，又出現各說各話的情况。

由開幕禮錄播爭議到桌球賽逐客事件，再到今次酒吧節風波，予人感覺都是事實不明、權責不清。單看每宗爭議，似乎都屬「小風波」，但連串事件背後是否存在更大的協調、溝通和管理問題，實應深入檢視。

「七欖」3月底舉行，是體育園5萬人主場館首項正式賽事。香港酒吧業協會有意在比賽日子，在主場館附近的政府公園舉辦首屆「酒吧文化節」。協會說3個月前已計劃舉辦酒吧文化節，開設酒吧等攤檔，活動得到「部分政府部門批准」，惟「礙於行政程序」，直至本周所有持份者及政府部門才首次開會討論活動，已沒有足夠時間向食環署申請臨時娛樂牌照。

協會希望政府可以「特事特辦」，以免酒吧節胎死腹中。迄今未有政府部門公開回應事件，有官員則透露，當局從未收過協會有關酒吧節的牌照申請。酒吧業協會與政府人士說法莫衷一是，問題是否真的出於行政程序，有待釐清。

體育園開幕以來是非不斷，先是開幕禮錄播不直播、錄播剪輯又蝦碌（同一歌手兩度出現）；之後又發生桌球大獎賽「逐客」事件，以及場館禁攜樽裝水入場、但貴賓觀眾卻獲派樽裝水的爭議。每宗事件都是涉事方各執一詞，事實真相不清不楚，出事責任不明不白，各說各話一番之後就不了了之。

關於桌球大獎賽逐客，根據主辦方事後的說法，早於去年底商討合約之始，已表明球賽結束時間難以確定，如果超時，主辦方願向體育園支付加時費，惟園方一直無明確答覆；對於傳媒查詢，園方又是不作回應。官員表示逐客事件是主辦單位與園方「磨合有問題」，可是園方必須按政府牌照規矩辦事，如果相關部門不通融比賽至深夜，園方也要「執正」來做。

體育園事事都不解釋，就算有理也說不清。當事件明顯涉及政府時，當局也有責任向公眾解說清楚。政府、園方跟不同主辦單位，有必要加強協調、溝通。一些牽涉面廣的重頭項目，政府應考慮設立聯席協調機制，廣邀園方、相關政府部門及持份者代表共商。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

fiasco：sth that does not succeed, often in a way that makes people feel embarrassed

obscure：to make it difficult to see, hear or understand

teething problems：small problems that a company, product, system, etc. has at the beginning