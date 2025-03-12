Editorial：Polarised Opinions on MTR Allowing Pets on Board

Currently, ferry services to and from outlying islands are relatively lenient on whether pets are allowed to travel aboard. According to the rules posted on the website of Hong Kong and Kowloon Ferry Limited, passengers can bring pet cats or non-dangerous dog breeds on board, but their staff reserve the right to deny entry. Moreover, pets must be properly restrained at all times, such as being put on a leash, fitted with a muzzle or carried in a cage. Meanwhile, the Star Ferry Company explicitly states that no animals or poultry are allowed on board, except for guide dogs.

For land transportation, whether pets can travel on minibuses and taxis is at the driver's discretion. As for the MTR and franchised buses, animals are generally prohibited except for guide dogs and those with discretionary permission. In response to media inquiries yesterday (11 March) concerning rumours of the MTR's plans to loosen pet regulations, the MTR only reiterated that it would strive to provide a safe, reliable and comfortable rail service and stated that it needs to balance the different factors under consideration and would continue to communicate with different stakeholders.

According to London Underground regulations, dogs can be taken on trains as long as they are on a leash, in a crate or a travel bag. In Japan, passengers are generally allowed to travel on trains or bullet trains with small dogs, cats, pigeons and other small animals (excluding wild animals or snakes), but there is a weight limit, and they must be kept inside a special container with a designated length, width and height. This is not only for the sake of ensuring the cleanliness of the carriage, but also to bar the entry of large dogs in practice to avoid causing discomfort to other passengers. The New York subway stipulates that pets must be carried in a crate or travel bag in a way that does not affect other passengers. In mainland China, pets are normally prohibited on metros (except for guide dogs).

Hong Kong has a dense and concentrated population. The behaviour of pets is more likely to affect others in a crowded environment. Some people have suggested that the MTR could consider setting up ''pet-friendly carriages'' during non-peak hours, allowing pet owners and passengers who do not mind the presence of animals to travel together, while those who are uncomfortable with animals could ride on other carriages. However, unlike the design of many overseas railway carriages, MTR do not have doors between carriages. One cannot rule out the possibility that some are worried pets would run into other carriages if they lose control. To prevent this from happening, it might be necessary to require owners to keep their pets in cages or pet strollers. Whether this would agitate pets and whether pet owners would be happy with this is another question.

The authorities must deal with the issue carefully and explore methods that could simultaneously meet the travel needs of pet owners and give everyone peace of mind.

明報社評 2025.03.12：「寵物搭港鐵」意見兩極 處理須謹慎兼顧各方

寵物應否獲准搭乘港鐵，再度成為線上線下熱烈討論話題。全港有逾24萬戶有飼養貓狗寵物，不少主人都希望與寵物出行可以更方便，愛護動物人士亦認為，當局應推動「人寵共融」，然而部分人對貓毛過敏、異常怕狗，也是客觀事實。容許寵物日常搭港鐵和巴士，支持者會很支持，反對者立場也可以很堅決，無論哪一方的權益都需要兼顧，當局需要謹慎處理，尊重各方想法和感受，看看是否有適合本港環境的兩全其美做法。

對是否准許寵物搭乘，現時以往來離島的渡輪服務相對寬鬆。根據港九小輪公司網頁所列規則，乘客可攜帶寵物貓或非危險品種的狗上船，但公司職員有權拒絕，另寵物必須全程受到適當約束，例如繫上引帶、佩戴口套或關於籠中。天星小輪則列明不准攜帶動物或家禽上船，導盲犬例外。

陸路交通方面，寵物可否搭乘小巴及的士，由司機酌情。至於港鐵和專營巴士，基本上都不准攜帶動物上車，導盲犬及獲酌情者例外。港鐵昨天回應傳媒查詢，談及有意放寬規定的傳聞，只重申會致力提供安全、可靠和舒適的鐵路服務，港鐵需要平衡不同考慮因素，會繼續與不同持份者保持溝通。

根據倫敦地鐵規則，只要狗有繫牽繩，又或使用運輸籠及外出袋等，即可搭乘。在日本，電車和新幹線等一般都准許乘客攜帶小狗、貓、鴿子等小動物（猛獸或蛇除外），但重量有限制，兼且必須放在指定長、闊、高的專用容器內，這除了是為確保車廂清潔，實際也是拒絕大型犬登車，以免其他乘客不安。紐約地鐵規定寵物必須使用外出籠或外出袋，且攜帶寵物方式不得影響其他乘客。內地普遍禁止寵物乘坐地鐵（導盲犬例外）。

香港人口稠密兼集中，擠迫環境下，寵物行為相對容易影響他人。有意見認為港鐵可考慮在非繁忙時段設「寵物友善車廂」，讓寵物主人和不介意有動物在場的市民同乘，不安者可到其他車廂。不過港鐵車廂設計不像很多外國列車般，車卡之間有閘門，不排除有人擔心寵物失控跑到其他車廂。要防止這類情况，可能要規定主人必須將寵物放在籠內或寵物手推車，如此寵物會否躁動不安、主人是否樂見，又是另一問題。

當局必須審慎而為，看看是否有方法，既顧及寵物主人出行需要，又能讓所有人安心。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

polarise：to separate or make people separate into two groups with completely opposite opinions

back：to support and agree with sb/sth

reiterate：to repeat sth that you have already said, especially to emphasise it