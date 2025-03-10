Editorial：HK to Deepen International Exchanges and Cooperation

In the early years of New China, because of blockades and sanctions imposed by the West, Hong Kong was the country's irreplaceable gateway to the world. Politically, the city was used for intelligence collection and external communication. Economically, it facilitated the export of Chinese goods to earn foreign currency and the import of embargoed materials into the mainland. After the Handover, its function in attracting foreign investments and expanding external trade even became the mainstay of Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability. Now, international geopolitics is again changing dramatically. Multiple US administrations have attempted to contain the rise of China from all sides, boycotting Beijing in politics, trade and technology. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong's special function

once again gains heightened attention.

The wording used by Premier Li Qiang in the government work report, ''deepening international exchanges and cooperation'', implies that Hong Kong already has the foundation of international exchanges and cooperation, and the task now is to deepen them. Hong Kong has entered into more than 280 multilateral agreements, which provide the legal basis and channels for reinforcing and further expanding its international trade.

Always proactive, Hong Kong businessmen have marketed goods produced in the city and on the mainland to every corner of the world. In recent years, they have played a role in actively assisting mainland companies to make inroads into the world. As an international financial centre, Hong Kong also serves irreplaceable functions no matter in relation to attracting investments and initial public offerings for mainland enterprises or internationalising the Renminbi.

The government work report also made a new remark—''supporting the development of new forms of offshore trading in places with suitable conditions'', meaning to undergo production, trade and logistics separately in different places through e-commerce to dodge trade barriers and tariff hikes. It will also be a new challenge for Hong Kong to find its role in this respect.

In recent years, Hong Kong has actively knocked on the door of the Middle East market to attract Arabian capital and promote the city's professional services. The SAR government also plans to open economic and trade offices in Malaysia and Indonesia. Efforts like these are in line with the country's foreign policy, and ought to be Hong Kong's future direction.

In doubling the proportion of non-local students admitted into the city's universities this year, the SAR government's aim is also strengthening international ties. In terms of funding academic collaborations, the government should focus on expanding new channels for international partnerships, such as increasing support for joint projects with countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Non-government organisations can also play a constructive role. Many international charity and relief organisations hold fundraising events in Hong Kong and are strongly supported by local companies and people. These are also a part of international exchanges and cooperation. If Hong Kong can properly deepen international connections in the political, business and non-governmental aspects, it will not only bring new opportunities for the future development of Hong Kong economy, but also contribute to the country in the new international landscape.

明報社評 2025.03.10：香港深化國際交往合作 有條件有擔當貢獻國家

李強總理在今年的政府工作報告首次提出，香港要深化國際交往合作。這個提法，是更全面闡述香港的獨特優勢，可以在融入國家發展大局和與國際聯通方面，發揮同樣的作用，以及可以對國家貢獻良多。內聯外通的任務，互不排斥，亦不能偏棄。香港在深化國際交往合作方面，特區政府要有頂層設計，商界要積極配合，民間組織也可以發揮作用。

新中國建立初期，西方國家對中國實施封鎖與抵制，香港作為對外聯繫窗口，政治上可以收集信息和對外聯絡，經濟上可以協助國家出口賺取外匯和進口被禁運的物資，香港發揮了不可替代的作用。吸引外資與擴大對外貿易渠道，在香港回歸以後，更成為保持香港長期繁榮穩定的定海神針。而今，國際地緣政治再次深刻變化，美國多屆政府全方位遏制中國崛起，對中國實施政治、經貿與科技抵制，香港的特殊作用再次被「另眼相看」。

李強總理在政府工作報告的提法，是「深化國際交往合作」，即是說香港跟國際的交往合作，原來已有基礎，現在要深化。香港參加280多項國際多邊協議，為鞏固和進一步拓展國際貿易提供法規基礎和渠道。

香港的商家一向積極有為，將香港與內地生產的商品推銷到全球各地，可謂無遠弗屆，近年積極開展協助內地企業走出去，發揮了一定作用。香港作為國際金融中心，無論在為內地企業引資與上市集資，以及在人民幣國際化方面，也在發揮不可替代的作用。

政府工作報告還有一個新的提法，「支持有條件的地方發展新型離岸貿易」，即電商貿易，生產、貿易與物流三方面分別在不同地方進行，以規避貿易壁壘與加徵關稅，香港在這方面可發揮什麼作用，也是新的挑戰。

香港近年積極進軍中東，吸引阿拉伯國家的資本，和推廣香港的專業服務。特區政府還計劃在馬來西亞與印尼設置經貿辦事處，配合國家的外交政策，應該是未來發展的方向。

今年特區政府對大學收取非本地學生的比例增加一倍，用意也是加強國際聯繫。政府在資助學術國際合作方面，應該在國際聯繫方向方面側重拓展新渠道，比如加大資助一帶一路國家的合作項目。

民間組織也可發揮積極作用。很多國際慈善與救援機構在香港募捐，獲得企業與市民的鼎力支持，這些也是國際交往與合作的一部分。深化在政治、商貿與民間的國際聯繫，如果發揮得好，不但可為香港未來經濟發展開拓新機遇，也可為國家應對國際新格局做出貢獻。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

intelligence：secret information that is collected, for example about a foreign country, especially one that is an enemy

mainstay：a person or thing that is the most important part of sth and enables it to exist or be successful

in line with：similar to sth or so that one thing is closely connected with another