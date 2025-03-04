Editorial：Concerns Grow Over Social Welfare Cuts

Under the latest Budget, the government has pledged to expand its ''Productivity Enhancement Programme''. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun met yesterday (3 March) with representatives from more than 170 social welfare organisations to outline the implementation plan. Over the next three financial years, more than 50 large-scale social welfare institutions will face cumulative funding cuts of 7%, while small- and medium-sized organisations receiving annual subsidies of less than $50 million will see a 3% reduction.

To soften the blow, the Labour and Welfare Bureau has proposed two ''support measures''. The first aims to ease bureaucratic constraints on resource utilisation by simplifying reporting requirements and streamlining administrative processes. The second relaxes the mechanism of returning excess reserves to the government, granting social welfare organisations greater flexibility in allocating resources to meet service demand. However, these measures seem to amount to a drop in the ocean merely.

Hong Kong has long adhered to a ''small government, big market'' philosophy, leading to an underdeveloped welfare system. In the early days after the Handover, the government's annual social welfare recurrent spending stood at less than $20 billion. Only in the past decade or so has investment in the sector seen meaningful improvement. Social welfare expenditure has risen significantly year by year since the last two administrations, and will surpass $130 billion—making it the largest area of recurrent spending, ahead of healthcare and education, and accounting for 20% of total government recurrent expenditure. Yet, compared with advanced economies—where welfare typically accounts for at least 30% of public expenditure, rising to 50% in some welfare states—Hong Kong's commitment remains relatively modest.

With an ageing population, many of Hong Kong's social services are already struggling to meet demand, highlighting the need for further investment. Admittedly, given the government's current fiscal difficulties, some cuts to welfare spending may be unavoidable. However, they must not come at the expense of safeguarding basic support for those most in need, nor should they undermine the provision of essential services.

The decision to impose deeper cuts on social welfare funding has inevitably raised concerns about their impact on service delivery. The Welfare Secretary has urged the sector to ''weather the storm together'' and make the most of existing resources—''to make $1 worth $1.1''. Yet it is hard to make bricks without straw. Lawmaker and Hong Kong Council of Social Service chairperson Peter Douglas Koon recently stated that the sector has already endured cumulative spending cuts of 10% over the years, describing that major organisations are now in dire financial straits. Welfare sector lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen also pointed out that many social welfare organisations are struggling to stay afloat, and further reductions could make it impossible for them to maintain services.

While government officials, lawmakers and civil servants have avoided pay cuts, facing only salary freezes, education and social welfare subsidies have not been spared. The backlash over these cuts to social welfare organisations may not be as immediate as the public outcry over the axing of the $2,500 student grant or adjustments to the $2 public transport fare scheme. However, in the end, it is those who rely most on these services who will bear the brunt.

明報社評 2025.03.04：削減社福機構津助 恐損服務市民能力

政府進一步削減社福機構津助。政府各部門開支中，社福開支佔比雖大，但很多都涉及保障基層弱勢。政府加大力度削減津助，恐會影響部分社福機構提供服務的能力，令人深以為憂。

新一份預算案宣布加大「資源效率優化計劃」力度，勞福局長孫玉菡昨與逾170間社福機構代表會面，交代實施安排，未來3個財年，50多間大型社福機構累計削減7%撥款，津助5000萬元以下的中小型機構，則要累計削減3%。

局方向社福機構提出兩項「支援措施」，一是為資源運用拆牆鬆綁，精簡匯報流程，減輕行政負擔；二是放寬社福機構儲備回撥的限制，讓社福機構有空間儲下資源，應對服務需求。可是，當局這兩項「支援」措施對社福機構的幫助，恐怕只是杯水車薪。

香港長期奉行「小政府、大市場」，社福發展滯後。回歸初期，政府一年社福經常開支不足200億元，及至最近10多年，情况才有改善。上兩屆政府在社福方面的投入顯著增加，社福經常開支逐年遞增至超過1300億元，超越醫療及教育，成為開支最大政策板塊，相當於政府總經常開支兩成。然而，放眼發達經濟體，福利開支佔政府開支水平，普遍都在三成以上，部分福利國家甚至高達五成，本港水平絕對談不上高。

隨着人口老化，本港不少社會服務都有供不應求之嘆，有待進一步加強。當然，眼下政府財困，社福開支並非不能削，但必須確保弱勢群體基本生活得到保障，以及盡量減少對社會服務的影響。

現在當局加大力度削減社福機構撥款，難免令人擔心影響到社福機構提供相關服務的能力。局長呼籲社福界「共渡時艱」，用好現有撥款，「將1元當1.1元般使用」，然而巧婦難為無米炊，社聯主席兼立法會議員管浩鳴日前便表示，多年來社福界開支已累計削減達一成，形容大型機構開支預算已到了「水深火熱」地步；社福界議員狄志遠亦指出，社福機構營運很困難，若再削減資源，將難以維持服務。

高官議員公務員凍薪不減薪，教育及社福津助卻紛紛面臨削減。政府向社福機構開刀，爭議表面上也許不似削減2500元學生津貼，又或調整2元乘車優惠安排那麼大，但到頭來最受影響的，仍然是有需要的市民。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

make bricks without straw：to try to work without the necessary material, money, information, etc

in dire straits：in a very bad situation that is difficult to fix

brunt：the worst part or chief impact of a specified action