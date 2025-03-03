Editorial : Economic Tales of Two Cities Separated by a River

Shenzhen's GDP overtook Hong Kong in 2018, when Hong Kong's GDP equalled 99% of Shenzhen's. Since then, the two cities have shown a great disparity in the pace of economic development and the GDP gap has kept widening. In 2024, Hong Kong's GDP was only 81% of Shenzhen's.

Shenzhen has gathered multiple A-list companies, such as Huawei, a leading enterprise in the innovation and technology (I&T) industry, and BYD Auto, which has beaten Tesla to become the world's largest new energy vehicle manufacturer in terms of output. The city's robot output accounted for 40% of the country's total, making it the leading hub of robotics in China. Endowed with highly intelligent technologies, these high-yield enterprises have driven the thriving development of other peripheral sectors. Shenzhen's economic capacity now ranks third in the country. Ahead of it are Shanghai and Beijing, both direct-administered municipalities.

In Hong Kong, the manufacturing industry is nearly absent. The financial services sector accounts for 20% of the city's GDP, the trading and logistics industry 20%, whereas the real estate sector, counting the sum of value added, contributes to 6% of the GDP. Professional services such as legal and accounting services, along with other producer services, comprise 10% of the GDP. Tourism also shares about 6%. The makeup has shown little change for a long time. However, as the development potentials of these industries are limited, a significant advancement in GDP growth is also impossible.

Seeing the high potential of the I&T sector, Shenzhen has scored early wins by targeted development. And it did that with full vigour, manifesting proper collaboration between the government and businesses. In 2024, the investment of all sectors of Shenzhen in research and development (R&D) reached RMB 223.6 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 19% and accounting for 6.5% of the city's GDP. From this significant ratio, one may envisage that there is still a huge potential for future development. Hong Kong's expenditure on R&D in 2023 was HK$33 billion, 10% more than the previous year. Still, it is of no real significance comparing the total R&D investment of the two cities, because with the related industry nearly non-existent in Hong Kong, investments from enterprises are rare here.

The government's execution ability is also a decisive factor in developing the I&T industry. [The Cooperation Zone] encompassing the Lok Ma Chau Loop and spanning across Shenzhen River features two technology parks with great contrasts in the speed of development. The Shenzhen Park has already seen many high-rises and enterprises; whereas the Hong Kong Park is still a deserted piece of land, with its first three buildings only to be commenced this year at the earliest. If the SAR government does not play catch-up in this respect, it would harm investors' confidence and render investment conferences fruitless, however more there would be.

The freshly released Budget has proposed endeavouring to develop AI as a core industry and set aside HK$1 billion for the establishment of the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute. It is hoped that this meagre investment of HK$1 billion will not only reflect the government's shouldering of its responsibility in developing the I&T industry, but also be followed by actions to implement the various policies in substance.

明報社評2025.03.03：深港一河之隔發展速度懸殊 獨特轉化成經濟動力成關鍵

■ Glossary 生字 /

stray : to move away from the place where you should be, without intending to

envisage : ​to imagine what will happen in the future

meagre : ​small in quantity and poor in quality