Editorial：School Access for Talent Scheme Dependents: Guarding Against Abuse

Leung Chun-ying, Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Chief Executive of Hong Kong, recently highlighted on social media his encounters with individuals who had registered in Hong Kong under talent schemes, only to return to the mainland shortly thereafter. He noted that this allowed them to enjoy easier access to Hong Kong, enrol their children in mainland schools designated for Hong Kong residents or local schools, and claim tax benefits on the mainland—practices that undermine the original intent of the city's talent policies.

As competition in mainland China's education is keen, many mainland professionals choose to settle in Hong Kong, primarily for their children's education. If the SAR government is committed to attracting skilled professionals, it must also ensure their children can study in Hong Kong. A hasty redefinition of "local student" status that excludes dependents risks not only discouraging top talent from relocating but also inviting complex legal challenges.

The Basic Law enshrines the principle that all Hong Kong residents are equal before the law. Holding a dependent visa, children of incoming talent are Hong Kong residents and classified as local students. Singling them out with additional residency requirements or other criteria could potentially be in breach of the city's mini-constitution.

Introducing new bureaucratic hurdles for new arrivals to qualify as Hong Kong residents risks exacerbating, rather than resolving, the controversy. The Secretary of Education said earlier that Hong Kong would review its definition of "local students" for tertiary institution admissions, drawing on the experiences from other regions such as the UK and Singapore. Any legal implications of such changes must be handled with care.

According to statements from lawmakers and educational professionals, there is little concrete evidence to suggest that abuse of the system is widespread for now. Some lawmakers have pointed to a sharp rise in the number of DSE candidates this year—over 2,000 additional school-based candidates and nearly 2,800 more independent candidates compared to last year. However, these figures alone do not indicate large-scale exploitation. The increase may simply reflect more children of talent scheme visa holders entering the school system, or a growing number of mainland students opting to take the Hong Kong diploma examination.

The authorities should focus on cases where parents remain offshore while their children claim "local student" status to compete for university places. The earliest batches of recipients under the Top Talent Pass Scheme are now approaching the point of visa renewal. This presents an opportunity for the authorities to scrutinise the working and living conditions of these families. Where there is clear evidence that they have no intention of settling in Hong Kong for development, visa renewals should not be granted lightly.

/ Glossary生字 /

hasty：said, made or done very quickly, especially when this has bad results

enshrine：to make a law, right, etc. respected or official, especially by stating it in an important written document

scrutinise：to look at or examine sb/sth carefully