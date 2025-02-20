Editorial : Tougher Union Law Requires Greater Restraint in Enforcement

The passage of the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance by the Legislative Council (Legco) last March marked the completion of the legislation on Article 23 of the Basic Law. Yesterday (19 February), the Labour and Welfare Bureau submitted a document to the Legco outlining the proposed amendments. The Bureau stated that it had consulted the Labour Advisory Board on the proposed changes last month, securing support from participating members. The authorities now plan to table the bill in the Legco this April.

The Registry of Trade Unions, operating under the Labour Department, is tasked with enforcing the Trade Unions Ordinance, processing union registrations, and ensuring trade unions' compliance with legal and constitutional requirements. The proposed amendments will give the registry substantial powers to supervise and regulate trade union operations in the name of national security.

For instance, under existing rules, any individual convicted of an offence specified in the ordinance's schedule is barred from serving as a union officer — defined primarily as core members such as executives—for five years following conviction, unless granted an exemption by the Chief Executive in Council. The amendments would go further, adding "offences endangering national security" to the list while scrapping both the time limit and exemption mechanism, even with consent from the Chief Executive in Council. In effect, those convicted would be permanently barred from serving as union officers or promoters, with their participation restricted to that of ordinary members. The authorities argue that national security offences are of a graver nature than those currently listed and should therefore be met with stricter restrictions. Nonetheless, a lifelong deprivation with no possibility of exemption is an indisputably severe measure.

The proposals also strip away the right to appeal against the registrar's decision to reject a union registration or amalgamation, including appeals to the courts. The Labour Department has emphasised that judicial review remains an option, but such reviews assess only whether a public official has acted beyond their powers, rather than the substantive merits of a decision, which is a world of difference from appealing to overturn a decision.

Further changes would expand the registry's investigative powers, allowing the registrar or those with written authorisation to enter union premises, inspect financial records and membership lists, conduct enquiries and collect evidence. Many union offices are located within private residences, raising concerns over privacy infringements. The chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong & Kowloon Labour Unions has expressed unease about such implications, as well as the potential risks unions may face when engaging with overseas labour organisations.

The authorities should engage more closely with labour groups to allay concerns over the proposed amendments. With power comes responsibility. If the authorities decide to give greater powers to the registrar, they must ensure that the powers are exercised with transparency, justification and accountability to retain public confidence.

明報社評2025.02.20：工會條例修訂從嚴 權力行使更須謹慎

政府建議修訂《職工會條例 》，加強維護國家安全及職工會規管制度。然而修例建議從嚴從緊，亦屬不爭事實，當局賦予勞工處登記局長更大權力，同時亦要確保權力行使合理合度和公正。

去年3月立法會通過《維護國家安全條例》，標誌《基本法》23條立法完成。勞福局昨天向立法會提交文件，闡述修例建議。局方表示，上月已就修訂《職工會條例》建議諮詢勞顧會，獲與會委員支持，當局計劃今年4月向立法會提交條例草案。

勞工處轄下的職工會登記局，負責執行《職工會條例》，包括處理工會登記申請，以及確保職工會依據法例及會章執行會務。當局的修例建議賦予登記局相當大的權力，去監督及管理職工會運作，為國安把關。

舉例說，現行《職工會條例》訂明，任何人若干犯條例附表列明的指定罪行，在定罪5年內不得擔任職工會職員（職員定義主要針對理事等核心成員），唯一例外情况是得到特首會同行政會議同意。修例建議將干犯「危害國家安全罪行」加入附表之中，同時訂明定罪者不得擔任職工會職員或發起人，不僅沒提年期時限，也不能靠「特首會同行政會議同意」豁免。換言之，定罪者將終身失去有關權利，只能以會員等身分參與工會活動。當局解釋，危害國家安全罪行明顯比附表原有的指明罪行嚴重，有必要施加較嚴格的限制；然而，終身褫奪兼沒有豁免，確是相當「辣」的做法。

修例建議，登記局長拒絕登記或合併申請，不設上訴機制，包括向法院上訴。雖然勞工處強調，申請人被拒後，依然可以提出司法覆核，但司法覆核只針對公職人員行事有否越權，並非判斷有關決定的是非曲直，跟上訴尋求推翻決定，其實是兩回事。

另外，修例建議加強登記局的調查權力，賦權局長或獲其書面授權的人，可進入工會處所查閱帳簿名冊等資料，以及進行查訊及檢取證據等。不少工會辦事處屬私人住宅，進入時或引起侵犯私隱問題，勞聯主席昨天便表達了這方面的關注，同時亦擔心日後跟境外勞工團體組織合作，會否容易惹禍上身。

當局在修例時應多了解勞工團體的看法，減少他們的疑慮。為官者權力愈大，責任愈大。當局若決定賦予登記局長更大權力，就必須確保權力行使合理合度、決定有憑有據，讓公眾信服。

■ Glossary 生字 /

stringent : very strict and that must be obeyed

deprivation : the state of being kept from possessing, enjoying, or using sth; especially : removal from an office, dignity, or benefice

allay : diminish or put at rest (fear or worry)