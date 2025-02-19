Editorial：Top-level Authority Needed in GBA Coordination

Xia made a trip to the south early this month to inspect Hengqin in Zhuhai, Qianhai and Yantian in Shenzhen, and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong cooperation zone encompassing the Loop. He hosted a four-hour symposium in Qianhai, where he listened to the Financial Secretary and seven bureau chiefs outline the SAR government's economic and financial plans for the year. Xia remarked during the session that he expected Hong Kong to ''be bold in reform, dare to break new ground, and innovate continuously'' and hoped that there would be more reciprocal cooperation and collaborative development within the GBA.

Xia was very concerned about the measures employed by the authorities to accelerate Hong Kong's integration into the national development blueprint and push ahead with the construction of the Northern Metropolis and the Loop area, so that Hong Kong could integrate better into the GBA. On 18 February 2019, the State Council promulgated the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Yesterday marked exactly the sixth anniversary of its announcement. The SAR government was told to ''dare to break new ground'', which was rarely mentioned in the past. It shows that the central government deems it necessary to talk in concrete and clear terms about what the various participating sides have to do in building the GBA.

The Loop region has been listed by Beijing as a major cooperation platform of the GBA. The construction of the Shenzhen Park adjacent to the Loop has gone ahead at full steam in the past few years. On the contrary, the Hong Kong Park has been developed rather slowly, with the first batch of eight buildings still under construction. Obviously, the progress can hardly be said to be satisfactory.

The central government has noted three touchstones for the development effectiveness of a cooperation zone: first, whether the development of new industries has been realised; second, whether the benefits of ''two systems'' have been leveraged to bring about institutional innovations in connecting regulatory frameworks and mechanisms between two regions; and third, whether the zone has served the piloting function in promoting market integration in the GBA.

In essence, institutional innovation and piloting require thinking outside the box. The weakest link in the work of technocrats is their confinement to existing rules. Xia's assignment for the SAR government to dare to break new ground has hit the spot sharply.

The GBA encompasses three separate customs territories. Differences in laws, systems and other areas may hinder the sharing of resources and the free flow of people, goods, information and funds across the borders. However, this does not mean that the three territories cannot integrate in specific locations or fields. Examples include the adoption of Hong Kong's tax system in Qianhai of Shenzhen, the entrusting of the administration of Hengqin in Zhuhai to Macao, as well as the arrangement at the Hong Kong International Airport Dongguan Logistics Park that allows mainland cargo to undergo customs clearance at the park before direct shipment to the airport under closed-system monitoring.

Given the large number of stakeholders in building the GBA, conflicts in interests can easily arise between different territories. To solve this problem, it is indeed necessary to consider embarking on the ''top-level design'' and establishing an authoritative body to mediate and coordinate the overall development. Of course, the body's political nature, positioning, structure, scope of authority and so on are sensitive issues that should be handled carefully. Nevertheless, to enhance market integration in the GBA, relying solely on existing practices may not be sufficient.

明報社評 2025.02.19：頂層設計入手 統籌灣區發展

港澳辦主任夏寶龍早前到深港河套區考察，表示要加快大灣區市場一體化，要求特區政府「敢於破局」，反映中央認為香港須更主動，以制度創新共建灣區。

夏寶龍本月上旬南下，分別到珠海橫琴、深圳前海及鹽田，以及深港河套區調研。夏寶龍在前海主持4小時座談會，聽取財政司長及7名局長介紹特區政府今年經濟金融工作安排。會上夏寶龍期望香港「勇於改革、敢於破局、不斷創新」，冀大灣區加強互惠合作與聯動發展。

夏寶龍相當關注當局有何舉措加快香港融入國家大局、推動北都及河套區建設，讓香港更好融入大灣區。2019年2月18日，國務院正式公布《粵港澳大灣區發展規劃綱要》，昨天剛好是6周年。要求特區政府「敢於破局」的說法，以往甚少聽聞，反映中央認為有必要具體說清楚，大灣區建設各方需要怎麼辦。

河套是中央列出的大灣區重大合作平台。過去數年，河套深圳園區建設如火如荼，反觀香港園區發展步伐緩慢，第一期首8幢大樓仍在興建階段，顯然難言理想。

中央表示，檢驗合作區開發成效看三點，包括有否落實新產業發展；有否善用兩制之利，在兩地規則銜接和機制對接上實現制度創新；有否在大灣區市場一體化建設上發揮先行先試作用。

制度創新先行先試，本身就意味一定要拋開既有思維框框，技術官僚行事最大問題，就是囿於慣性規則。夏寶龍要求特區政府敢於破局，相當具有針對性。

大灣區涉及三個單獨關稅區，法律及體制等方面的差異，妨礙資源共享以及人流、物流、信息及資金流跨境自由流通，但不代表三地無法在特定地域、特定領域融合。深圳前海實行香港稅制、珠海橫琴交由澳門牽頭管理，還有「東莞-香港國際機場物流園」容讓內地貨物在園區清關再以封閉式監管直運機場，其實都是例子。

共建大灣區，持份者眾多，不同地方之間易生利益矛盾。若要解決有關問題，實有需要考慮從頂層設計入手，成立權力機構居中統籌。有關機構的政治屬性、定位、構成及權限等敏感問題，當然要小心處理，然而要推進大灣區市場一體化，單靠現行做法，實在未必能夠有效處理。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

reciprocal：​involving two people or groups who agree to help each other or behave in the same way to each other

touchstone：sth that provides a standard against which other things are compared and/or judged

technocrat：an expert in science, engineering, etc. who has a lot of power in politics and/or industry