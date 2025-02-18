Editorial : Xi Reassures Private Sector Amid Reform Efforts

This year marks the conclusion of China's 14th Five-Year Plan and the crucial beginning of preparations for the 15th Five-Year Plan. On the one hand, the emergence of DeepSeek has established a new milestone in mainland's artificial intelligence development. On the other hand, the Sino-US trade war has intensified, with Donald Trump imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, citing concerns over fentanyl, while further punitive measures are expected. Against this complex and turbulent backdrop, where opportunities and challenges coexist, the symposium naturally attracted significant attention.

The gathering of private-sector representatives was high-profile, featuring Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu, Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun, Tencent chairman Pony Ma, and DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng. Notably, Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, whose recent movements have been closely scrutinised, was also in attendance.

In 2020, the planned listing of Alibaba's Ant Financial was halted as Beijing prioritised tighter financial regulation to mitigate risks. This was followed by sweeping regulatory measures targeting sectors such as internet services, education and real estate, reinforcing perceptions among some observers that state-owned enterprises advance while private businesses retreat. Some have even suggested that China's reforms are backsliding.

Beijing's heavy-handed regulatory measures have undoubtedly placed significant pressure on short-term economic growth and employment. However, from a longer-term perspective, curbing financial risks and reining in unsustainable business models in certain industries are necessary. Beyond reiterating the "two unwavering principles" (unwaveringly consolidating and developing the public sector economy and unwaveringly encouraging, supporting and guiding the development of the non-public sector economy), Xi stressed that private enterprises have developed alongside China's Reform and Opening-Up policies. His high-level reassurance, symbolised by his handshake with Jack Ma, is likely to be well-received by the market.

China has yet to fully establish a fair, stable, legally grounded and market-driven economy, and some inappropriate local government actions remain particularly detrimental to the development of private enterprises. In certain cases, officials, motivated by personal or departmental interests, have engaged in "distant water fishing"—detaining private entrepreneurs outside their jurisdictions—causing significant disruption. Financially strained local governments have also defaulted on payments to private firms, with new officials refusing to honour past agreements, further exacerbating business uncertainty. The forthcoming "Private Economy Promotion Law" seeks to address these concerns by explicitly safeguarding private enterprises' rights and stipulating that local governments must not arbitrarily breach contracts.

With the private sector economy contributing over 60% of China's GDP, Xi's latest requirements and commitments can be seen as an "agreement" with private entrepreneurs—one in which both government authorities and business leaders must fulfil their respective responsibilities to create a more favourable environment for the country's development.

明報社評2025.02.18：習近平派定心丸 民企痛點須處理

國家主席習近平2018年之後，再度與民營企業代表舉行座談會。習近平提及要破除公平市場競爭的障礙，解決民企融資貴又難，以及拖欠民企帳款的問題，這些都是目前民企面對的痛點。

今年是國家「十四五」規劃收官之年，亦是開啟「十五五」規劃重要年份。一方面，DeepSeek面世，為內地人工智能發展立下新的里程碑；另一方面，中美貿易戰升溫，特朗普以芬太尼問題為由，向進口中國貨品額外加徵一成關稅，更多打壓舉措相信陸續有來。今次民企座談會在如此複雜多變、利好與不利因素並存的背景下舉行，自然格外受注目。

與會民企代表陣容鼎盛，除了華為創辦人任正飛、比亞迪董事長王傳福、小米董事長雷軍、騰訊主席馬化騰、DeepSeek創辦人梁文鋒等，還有近年動向備受關注的阿里巴巴創辦人馬雲。

2020年阿里巴巴旗下螞蟻金服尋求上市被叫停，中央強調要加強金融監管防範風險，其後又出台措施，整頓互聯網、教育及房地產等行業，加深了部分人對「國進民退」的印象，甚至認為「改革開倒車」。

內地整治措施出手重，對短期經濟增長及就業，確實造成相當大壓力，但從長遠發展角度，嚴控金融風險、整頓部分行業不可持續的經營生態，確有必要。習近平除了重申「兩個毫不動搖」（毫不動搖鞏固和發展公有制經濟，毫不動搖鼓勵、支持、引導非公有制經濟發展），又強調民企伴隨改革開放發展起來，從最高層面派定心丸，與馬雲握手一幕，相信市場也會相當受落。

內地尚未牢固形成公平穩定的法治化、市場化環境，地方政府一些不當作為，對民企發展尤其不利。地方當局出於個人或部門利益，「遠洋捕撈」，異地拘捕民營企業家，對民企構成相當大的滋擾。一些地方政府因為自身財困，違約拖欠帳款，新官不理舊帳，也令不少民企相當頭痛。內地醞釀出台的《民營經濟促進法》，重點之一就是對民企權益保護作出明確規定，地方政府與民企訂立的合約不得隨意違約毁約。

民營經濟為國家GDP進帳逾六成，習近平提出的要求和承諾，可視為與民營企業家的一份「契約」，權力機關與民營企業家都要各盡其責，為國家發展創造更佳條件。

■ Glossary 生字 /

punitive : inflicting or intended as punishment

detrimental : tending to cause harm

arbitrarily : in a way that does not seem to be based on a reason, system or plan and sometimes seems unfair