Editorial：Provinces Revamp R&D Strategies in Light of DeepSeek's Impact

Hangzhou, home of DeepSeek's research and development (R&D) team, has frequently delivered remarkable achievements in recent years. In gaming technology, it is the birthplace of Black Myth: Wukong developed by GameScience. In robotics, it was showcased by the Yangge dance performance of Unitree humanoid robots at the Spring Festival Gala. Furthermore, DEEP Robotics, BrainCo and Manycore Tech have also made stunning performances. The R&D achievements have earned the companies the reputation of "Six Little Dragons".

The "Six Little Dragons" of Hangzhou, whether in terms of cross-utilisation of talent, the collision of ideas, or the mutual complementation and support among different technologies, have formed a complete industrial chain. The cluster effect has been cultivated over many years, with legal protection and supporting policies as institutional guarantees, while factors such as the scientific research atmosphere, cultural ethos, and local customs also play significant roles. Although there is no guaranteed formula for success, these comprehensive factors are worth exploring.

A nationwide transformation of economic development models is underway at present. The targets include injecting new technological elements into production methods, utilising new high technologies in innovative industries to bring about generational changes, and developing new products. Different provinces and cities have their respective characteristics and traditions. It would be ideal if they could carve new paths in the innovation and technology (I&T) industries. Even those without favourable conditions for developing the AI industry are also reassessing whether their policies of supporting new high-tech industries can meet the requirements of the times.

Provinces that lack the conditions to develop the AI industry have announced changes in their approach to AI applications. Some of them have expressed intentions to accelerate the use of AI tools in handling government administrative duties, streamlining services for citizens and businesses, and making rapid responses to public opinions. The simplest application is the facilitation of official document writing. It can also be used to analyse big data and forecast market trends for enterprises' reference, or to analyse the trends of citizens' requests and provide services to them using the intelligent matching function.

Guangdong's achievements in the I&T industries are no less impressive. Its output of new energy vehicles, smartphones, industrial robots and unmanned aerial vehicles has remained at the top of the country for several consecutive years. Its capacity for innovation continues to grow, with the province ranking first in national indicators such as the total funds invested in R&D, the number of R&D personnel and invention patents. The Hong Kong SAR government should also expedite the formulation of strategic goals in developing the AI industry, at least reviewing whether its funding policies for R&D are up-to-date and whether AI tools have been applied suitably to increase the efficiency of government administration.

明報社評 2025.02.17：DeepSeek一石激起千層浪 各省重設科研部署方向

DeepSeek以橫掃千軍之勢席捲人工智能（AI）市場，杭州一城能夠孕育出「六小龍」，成為各省追問的話題。各省市在新春上班第一天都開大會，省領導都在追問，「杭州有DeepSeek，我們有什麼」。追問之餘以實際行動，解讀杭州的成功之路，並按照自身條件，重新部署科技發展方向與吸引人才政策，爭取在未來產業競爭中有所作為。內地各省市這種不甘落後的做法與精神，對香港有一定啟示。

DeepSeek研發團隊所在地杭州，近年佳績頻傳，在遊戲科技方面推出《黑神話︰悟空》（遊戲科學）、在機械人科技方面有在「春晚」亮相的扭秧歌機械人（宇樹科技），還有雲深處科技、強腦科技和群核科技等都有驚人之舉。這些研發成就，被譽為「六小龍」。

杭州的「六小龍」，無論在人才交叉使用或者思維互相「撞擊」，以及不同科技互相補足和輔助，都有一條完整的產業鏈。能夠產生集群效應是經年累月積攢而成，有法律保障和政策支撐是制度保證，而科研氣氛、人文風氣、民風習慣等等都有一定影響。雖然沒有必然成功的方程式，但綜合的因素值得探討。

全國正在實施發展經濟模式轉型，目標是在生產方式注入新科技元素，在創新產業利用高新科技更新換代，以及研發新產品。不同省市都有各自的特點和傳統，若然能在創科產業闖出新路自然最好，即使沒有條件發展人工智能產業，也在重新審視扶持高新科技產業的政策是否追上時代的要求。

一些沒有條件發展人工智能產業的省份，宣布在應用人工智能方面換一種思維方式。不少省份表示將會在政務辦公、便民惠企、民意速辦等領域，加快應用人工智能工具。最簡單的是協助公文寫作，還會利用大數據，分析並預測市場趨勢供企業參考，也可分析市民訴求傾向，利用智慧匹配功能為市民提供服務。

廣東在創新科技產業方面毫不遜色，在新能源汽車、智能手機、工業機械人、無人機等產品產量連續多年位居全國第一。創新能力也不斷增強，全省研發經費投入、研發人員數量、發明專利等主要科技指標均位居全國第一。香港特區政府也應加快制定戰略目標發展人工智能產業，起碼應該檢討資助研發的政策是否符合時宜，在政務辦公方面應用人工智能工具以提高效率方面是否得宜。

/ Glossary生字 /

realign：to make changes to sth in order to adapt it to a new situation

approach：a way of dealing with sb/sth; a way of doing or thinking about sth such as a problem or a task

expedite：to make a process happen more quickly