Editorial : Copyright Issues Regarding AI Need Careful Handling

Generative AI has become widely popular. Exemplified by OpenAI in the US and DeepSeek in China, the technology has shown an infinite potential for application. AI systems' ability to generate content is trained up by inputting large amounts of text and data, but many of these materials are copyrighted. This poses new questions: whether the content generated constitutes copyright infringements, whether it should be protected by copyright, and how to prevent its misuse.

Last year, eight US newspapers sued OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of using numerous copyrighted news articles to train their products, ChatGPT and AI assistant Copilot. A major controversy is also swirling over a planned sale by auction house Christie's later this month, which will be the first auction dedicated to art created with AI. Critics claim that the technology behind the artworks amounts to committing "mass theft", and appropriating copyrighted artworks without permission to train the systems to generate works exploits the interests of human artists.

In July last year, the SAR government launched a public consultation on the need to amend the Copyright Ordinance in accordance with new developments in AI. It received a total of 62 written submissions. The copyright infringement liability for AI-generated works was the focus of disputation, with the innovation and technology (I&T) industry and copyright organisations holding fast to contrasting views.

The current practice in the EU, Japan, Singapore and the UK is to provide specific legal exemptions for "text and data mining" (TDM), allowing AI developers to replicate copyrighted works for the purpose of computational data analysis and processing without the copyright owners' explicit permission.

The outcomes of the SAR government consultation show that the I&T industry and business sector of Hong Kong generally support introducing a TDM exception. However, copyright owners are against the idea, and propose that even if the exception is introduced, it should be confined to non-commercial use only. The government considers it necessary to introduce the exception and, for practicality, have it cover both non-commercial and commercial uses. Drawing upon overseas experience, the authorities will introduce restrictive conditions as a counterbalance, including the provision of an "opt-out" option to copyright owners so that they can "reserve" the right to disallow their materials to be used for training AI.

Theoretically, the reservation of the copyright owners' right to opt out is a safeguard mechanism. However, there is apparently no certain and clear practice regarding its execution, even in the EU. One concern is the difficulty for creators to individually notify all AI service providers of their decision to opt out and to track down how their works are used online. As pointed out by the Consumer Council, the training of AI models is "irreversible". Once used for training, content falling under copyright disputes cannot be withdrawn. The authorities should examine ways of ensuring developers obtain consent from copyright owners before using their content.

人工智能（AI）發展迅速，訓練AI模型，需要使用大量文本及數據，或涉使用版權內容。特區政府有意借鑑歐洲等地做法，一邊引入豁免機制方便AI開發應用，一邊引入限制條件，包括容許版權人保留不許材料用作AI訓練的權利，希望尋求平衡，惟實際如何操作，仍有很多疑問，即使歐洲方面也在摸索。

生成式AI大行其道，美國有OpenAI，中國則有DeepSeek，應用潛力無可限量。AI系統生成內容的能力，乃是透過取用大量文本及數據訓練出來，惟當中很多都是有版權的材料，由此生成的內容有否構成侵權、應否得到版權保護、如何提防不當使用，均是全新課題。

去年有8家美國報章提控，指控OpenAI和微軟利用大量版權新聞文章，訓練旗下ChatGPT和AI助理Copilot。拍賣行佳士得計劃本月稍後舉行首場AI創作藝術品拍賣，也引來甚大爭議，批評認為作品背後的技術屬「集體盜竊」，未經授權下挪用有版權的藝術品訓練系統生成作品，是剝削人類藝術家利益。

去年7月，特區政府就是否需要因應AI發展修訂《版權條例》，展開公眾諮詢，合共收到62份書面意見。有關AI生成內容的侵權問題是爭議焦點所在，創科界和版權組織各執一辭。

目前歐盟、日本、新加坡和英國等地的做法，是就「文本及數據開採」（簡稱TDM），提供特定法律責任豁免，容許AI開發商可以在未經版權擁有人特許下，基於電腦數據分析及處理目的而複製版權作品。

特區政府諮詢結果顯示，本港創科業界及商界普遍支持引入豁免，但版權擁有人則反對，就算要豁免，也應限於非商業用途。政府則認為有必要引入豁免，並有實際需要涵蓋非商業及商業用途，當局會參考外國經驗，引入限制條件作平衡，包括為版權方提供「選擇退出」（opt-out）選項，讓版權人「保留」不許材料用作訓練AI的權利。

版權方保留退出權利，理論上也是一個保障機制，然而具體可以怎樣執行，即使歐盟方面似乎亦未有很明確和清晰的做法。其中一點質疑是創作者難以將「退出」決定逐一通知所有AI服務供應商，以及追蹤監控個人作品在網上如何被利用。正如消委會所言，AI模型訓練「不可逆轉」，不可能事後抽走有版權爭議的內容，當局應研究如何讓開發商先獲版權人同意，才可使用材料。

fumble (with sth) : ​to use your hands in a way that is not smooth or steady or careful when you are doing sth or looking for sth

appropriate (sth) : to take sth, sb's ideas, etc. for your own use, especially illegally or without permission

counterbalance : a thing that has an equal but opposite effect to sth else and can be used to limit the bad effects of sth