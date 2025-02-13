Editorial：Legalisation of Ride-Hailing Services

Recently, the taxi industry held a meeting attended by representatives from various taxi groups and taxi company owners, demanding that the government immediately halt the operations of unlicensed ride-hailing platforms and "massively prosecute" the vehicle owners and drivers involved. If no "satisfactory response" is received by next Wednesday, the industry plans to "suspend passenger services" for at least five days starting 5 March. Industry representatives stated that if a strike goes ahead, thousands of taxis are expected to participate, and the action will continue until the government implements a timeline for clamping down on illegal ride-hailing platforms.

The trigger for this renewed threat of strike was the joining of Alibaba's Gaode Map in providing unlicensed ride-hailing services. The taxi industry is unhappy that the government has not prevented the continued development of unlicensed ride-hailing services before any regulatory framework was in place. Currently, Hong Kong's ride-hailing platforms include not only Uber but also mainland China's Gaode Map, Didi Chuxing, and TADA from Singapore.

The number of taxi licences in Hong Kong has long been capped at 18,000, which certainly supports the price of licences, but fails to meet the needs of residents and tourists. The imbalance between supply and demand in the market is a significant reason for the poor quality of taxi services. If the authorities want to meet societal needs, the fundamental solution is to relax restrictions and allow more private cars to provide ride-hailing services legally with a licence.

In the early stages of its entry into Hong Kong, Gaode collaborated with the taxi industry, using a cash incentive strategy to continuously offer rewards and discounts to drivers and passengers, successfully attracting many taxi drivers to join the platform. However, handing out money as such is not sustainable in the long run. If the operational model does not align with major competitors, it will be difficult to survive in the long term.

Currently, Gaode's approach is to collaborate with taxi companies and some "service providers" to offer ride-hailing taxi and private car services. To check whether a cab is non-licensed, as well as to manage and recruit drivers, is the responsibility of the service providers. Gaode only plays the role of "data matching", working with businesses (service providers) rather than directly with vehicles, and there are no strict restrictions on service providers introducing private cars.

Under the current legislation, private cars must hold a "Private Service Hire Car Permit" to become legal ride-hailing vehicles. However, the current cap on related licences is only 1,500. If the authorities do not intend to issue separate licences for ride-hailing private car services, they should significantly increase the number of hire car permits to allow more ride-hailing private cars to operate legally.

明報社評 2025.02.13：網約車合法化為市民 的士威脅罷駛要不得

政府去年提出立法規管網約車平台，方案料於今年稍後出爐，的士業界不滿市場在所謂「空窗期」內繼續發展網約白牌車，威脅下月罷駛至少5天。

的士業界日前開會，多個的士團體及車行負責人均有出席，要求政府即時停止白牌車平台運作，以及「大量檢控」白牌車主及司機，若下周三前未獲「滿意回應」，業界將於3月5日起「暫停載客服務」至少5天。業界代表稱，倘若最終罷駛，預料將有數千架的士參與，行動將持續至政府落實取締網約車平台的時間表。

是次業界再度醞釀罷駛，導火線是阿里巴巴旗下高德地圖，加入提供網約白牌車服務行列，業界不滿政府在網約車平台規管方案未出爐前，沒有阻止網約白牌車服務持續發展。現時本港網約車平台，除了Uber，還有內地的高德地圖、滴滴出行，以及來自新加坡的TADA等。

香港的士牌照數目，長期以1.8萬個為上限，對牌價當然有支持作用，但根本無法滿足市民和旅客的需要，市場供求失衡，正是導致的士服務差的一個重要原因。當局若要滿足社會需要，釜底抽薪之道，就是放寬限制，讓更多私家車持牌合法提供網約車服務。

高德進軍香港初期，與的士業界合作，以銀彈攻勢，不斷向司機及乘客提供獎勵和優惠，成功吸引不少的士司機加入平台，然而這類「派錢」做法本來就不可持久，如果運作模式不跟主要競爭對手看齊，長遠很難生存下去。

現時高德的做法，是透過與的士車行及一些「服務供應商」合作，提供網約的士及私家車服務，審批車輛是否白牌車、管理及招攬司機均由服務商負責，高德只扮演「資訊撮合」角色，與企業（服務供應商）而並非直接與車輛合作，對於供應商引入私家車亦無嚴格限定。

現行法例下，私家車若要成為合法網約車，必須持有「私家服務出租汽車許可證」，然而目前相關牌照上限僅得1500個。當局若不打算為網約私家車服務另發牌照，就應該大幅增加出租汽車許可證數目，讓更多網約私家車可以合法經營。

/ Glossary生字 /

ride-hailing：a service that allows people to order cars and drivers online, typically using an app

halt：to stop; to make sb/sth stop

clamp down (on sb/sth)：to take strict action in order to prevent sth, especially crime