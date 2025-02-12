Editorial：Build International Schools to Support Talent Trawl

As private schools, international schools are self-financing and market-driven. There are currently 54 international schools in Hong Kong, including one special school, providing a total of more than 46,000 places. According to government statistics, approximately 42,000 students are currently enrolled in international schools, accounting for 6.4% of all primary and secondary school students in Hong Kong. Although many international schools also admit local students, it is expressly stipulated by the Education Bureau that international schools must offer at least 70% of their places to non-local students.

Since 1999, the government has allocated 156 school sites or premises for public sector primary and secondary schools, but only 16 for international school development. The previous allocation of sites to international schools was in 2014. In the latest exercise, the Education Bureau allocates two vacant campuses in North Point and Kowloon Tong to two operators for developing international schools. The bureau described earlier that the two campuses span 2,900 and 3,700 square metres respectively and are expected to provide altogether more than 800 school places.

It is more than two years since the government launched the Top Talent Pass Scheme at the end of 2022. By the end of last year, the authorities have given approval to more than 90,000 applicants; 75,000 of them have already arrived in Hong Kong with their families. If other talent admission schemes during the same period are also included, the number of newly arrived talent reaches 170,000, much higher than the annual target of 35,000.

The "Statistics of International Schools at a Glance" released by the Education Bureau last September showed that there were 42,074 international school students in the 2023/24 academic year, a new high in 11 years. This represents an increase of 18% compared to 2013/14, and a 3.6% increase compared to 2022/23. Taking into consideration the decline in the local school-aged population, the surge in the number of international school students was believed to be mainly contributed by children of incoming talent.

In the World Talent Ranking 2024 published by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the end of last year, Hong Kong's ranking moved up seven places to the ninth, marking a return to the top 10 for the first time since 2016. To build Hong Kong into an international hub for education and high-calibre talent, constant efforts must be made to consolidate its advantages in terms of internationality. At the same time, the authorities must roll out more measures to attract and retain talent. Meeting the educational needs of their children will play an important role in retaining talent from outside the city.

明報社評 2025.02.12：增建國際學校 配合人才策略

教育局近11年來首度批地予兩個辦學團體發展國際學校，預料合共可提供至少800個學額。政府近年積極搶人才，當中不少人都是帶同年幼子女而來，刺激國際學校非本地生學額需求。人才發展策略需要配合子女教育，政府須密切留意國際學校學額供求情况，適時調節。

國際學校屬私立學校，以自負盈虧的巿場模式運作。現時本港有54間國際學校，包括1所特殊學校，共可提供逾4.6萬個學額。根據當局數字，目前合計約有4.2萬名學生在國際學校就讀，佔全港中小學生6.4%。雖然很多國際學校都有本地生入讀，但教育局有明文規定，國際學校必須取錄不少於70%的非本地生。

自1999年以來，政府共分配了156幅用地或校舍作公營中小學用途，而同期只有16幅用地或校舍作國際學校發展。當局對上一次分配用地予國際學校是在2014年。今次教育局將兩所分別位於北角及九龍塘的空置校舍，批予兩個辦學團隊發展國際學校。根據局方之前的說法，兩間校舍面積分別約有2900及3700平方米，料可合共提供逾800個學額。

政府2022年底推出「高才通」計劃，至今兩年有餘，截至去年底，當局已批出逾9萬宗申請，當中7.5萬人已帶同家人抵港；若計及同期其他輸才計劃，來港人才總數更達17萬人，遠超每年3.5萬人的目標。

教育局去年9月公布的「國際學校統計數據概覽」顯示，2023/24年度國際學校學生人數42,074名，創下近11年新高，較2013/14年度增18%，亦較2022/23年度增3.6%，考慮到本地學齡人口持續下降，增幅相信主要來自外來人才子女。

瑞士洛桑國際管理發展學院（IMD）去年底公布《2024年世界人才排名報告》，香港排名第9，上升了7位，也是繼2016年後重返十大。香港要成為國際教育樞紐及國際高端人才聚集高地，必須不斷努力鞏固國際化優勢，同時推出更多措施，吸引和留住外來人才。滿足人才子女教育需要，對於留住外來人才，可以發揮重要作用。

/ Glossary生字 /

trawl：to search through a large amount of information or a large number of people, places, etc. looking for a particular thing or person

stipulate：to state clearly and definitely that sth must be done, or how it must be done

internationality：quality of being international in scope