Editorial : A Bold Approach to Nurturing Maths Talent

Hong Kong students have consistently ranked among the world's best in mathematics. However, these rankings merely reflect the city's strength in formal education. Take the S.T. Yau High School Science Award as an example: the number of Hong Kong students demonstrating creativity has gradually declined in recent years. In terms of overall creativity, the city now lags behind Singapore, India, and even Vietnam. One of Yau's key motivations for establishing the Zhizhen School is to reverse this trend and carve out a new path for nurturing world-class mathematicians.

Yau was the first ethnic Chinese recipient of the Fields Medal—often regarded as the Nobel Prize of mathematics—and remains the only scientist to have won six of the world's top scientific prizes. In recent years, he has been affiliated with Tsinghua University in Beijing, where he contributed to the founding of Qiuzhen College in 2022 with the sole mission of cultivating maths leaders. CUHK's Zhizhen School, to some extent, draws inspiration from Qiuzhen College, adopting a similarly pioneering approach to elite mathematical education.

Like Qiuzhen College, the Zhizhen School will admit students from Form 3 to senior secondary levels. Those who pass a joint entrance examination organised by both the Zhizhen School and Qiuzhen College—proving themselves to be among the very best in mathematics—will be eligible for an eight-year programme, bypassing the need for Hong Kong's Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (DSE) or other regional university entrance exam scores. The system is designed to liberate young mathematical prodigies from the constraints of public examinations, allowing them to devote themselves fully to mathematical research.

According to Yau, in the three and a half years since its inception, Tsinghua's Qiuzhen College has already seen over 20 students who entered in Grade 9 pursuing their PhDs now. They are expected to complete their doctoral degrees by the age of 20. He believes these students surpass even Harvard students in quality. If the initiative succeeds, Hong Kong has the potential to become a world-class centre for mathematical sciences. Yau further stated that the project is a collaboration between CUHK and Shanghai, with financial support available from the mainland if needed, alleviating any concerns over funding. However, given that this is a Hong Kong-based initiative, it would be unreasonable for the SAR government and broader society to merely reap the benefits without making a meaningful contribution.

While Hong Kong's innovation and technology development has traditionally been hindered by weaknesses in technology application and industrialisation, strengthening its fundamental research capabilities is equally crucial. The government and broader society must abandon short-term thinking and actively invest in basic research, rather than fixating on budget cuts to university funding or obstructing campus expansion and infrastructure improvements.

明報社評2025.02.11：AI發展離不開數學 破格栽培天才學生

人工智能（AI）發展方興未艾，DeepSeek異軍突起，反映內地AI人才實力不比美國遜色。科技發展需要基礎科學支撑，而數學正是基礎科學的基礎。中文大學日前宣布成立致真交叉數學科學院（下稱致真學院），由國際著名數學家丘成桐擔任院長，盼以創新學制培育數學領軍人才，不僅助力香港成為國際教育樞紐，對本港以至大灣區創科長遠發展，同樣具有重要意義。

本港學生在數學科的表現，經常在世界名列前茅，然而排名只能反映香港在「學習教育」上有優勢。以「丘成桐中學科學獎」為例，有創意的本港學生數目，近年正逐漸減少，論整體創意水平，已落在新加坡、印度以至越南之後。丘成桐推動成立致真學院，目的之一就是推動改變，為栽培世界一流數學家另闢蹊徑。

丘成桐是首位獲得「數學界諾貝爾獎」——菲爾茲獎的華人，也是目前全球唯一一位包攬6項世界頂級科學大獎的科學家。他近年受聘於北京清華大學，並於2022年促成清華大學創立求真書院，以培養數學領軍人才為唯一使命。現在中大成立的致真學院，某程度就是希望借鑑清華求真書院的經驗，以破格方式栽培頂尖人才。

就像求真書院一樣，致真學院會招收中三至高中生，若能通過學院和清華大學求真書院的聯合考試，證明確是數學領域「尖子中的尖子」，就可入讀學院8年制課程，完全不需要文憑試或其他地區的高考成績。整個制度的設計，目的就是將年輕數學天才從公開試中解放出來，心無旁騖鑽研數學。

丘成桐表示，清華大學求真書院成立3年半以來，已有20多名初三入讀的學生正在攻讀博士，預計他們20歲就完成博士，學生質素甚至比哈佛大學生更佳。如果計劃成功，香港有能力成為世界頂級數學科學中心。丘成桐表示，項目為中大與上海市合作，如有需要內地亦會資助，不需擔心經費問題。然而這既然是扎根香港的項目，特區政府和社會各界若只是一心「坐享其成」，亦說不過去。

香港發展創科，弱項是技術應用及產業化，但不斷鞏固基礎科研優勢同樣重要，政府和社會各界必須摒棄短視思維，出錢出力推動本港基礎科研，而不是大談削減大學資助、妨礙大學擴建提升硬件設施。

