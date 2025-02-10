Editorial : Good Tidings in Tourism and Spending Greet Year of Snake

People across the country have also been reminded of the coming of a new era by the astonishing number of visits achieved by the domestically developed artificial intelligence (AI) application DeepSeek. As people marvel at the spring couplets and blessings written by this novel tool, they may also come to realise that new thinking is necessary in the face of all the uncertainties in the Year of the Snake.

In view of the continuously weak economy, the government had worried that the domestic market may experience a decline in the first golden week of the Year of the Snake. However, the latest figures released show that the situation was not as gloomy as anticipated. Across the country, 501 million people made a domestic travel trip during the period, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. The total domestic tourism consumption reached RMB 677 billion, marking an increase of 7% annually.

There was also an increase in the volume of inbound and outbound travel. The number of inbound and outbound travellers during the Spring Festival holiday was 6.3% higher than last year, amounting to 14.366 million. Of them, 5.737 million were residents of Hong Kong, Macao or Taiwan, representing an increase of 5.6% from last year. The number of inbound and outbound travelling foreigners reached 958,000, marking a significant surge of 22.9% in comparison with last year.

Food is a traditional part of Spring Festival celebrations, but the national spending on catering during the period grew only 4.1% this year. By contrast, the revenue of the film industry outshone all others. The box office hit RMB 9.5 billion in the Spring Festival period, with a total audience turnout of 187 million. More than half of the record-breaking box office was contributed by cinema-goers in third- and fourth-tier cities, showing a heightened spending power of rural residents and their surging demand for culture and entertainment.

In the past, the global animation market has been dominated by Hollywood. But the animated feature Nezha 2, created by an entirely domestic production team, grossed more than RMB 8 billion, a staggering success that may well be described as a rebound of the domestic film industry. In the AI arena, DeepSeek has also made a big buzz like Nezha. The application, also produced by an entirely domestic team, was widely used during the Spring Festival in looking for, as well as writing couplets and blessings. In just seconds, users can receive a "miraculous" answer from the chatbot by inputting specific requirements. The magical intelligence of the new technology has won praise from all users without exception.

AI systems will bring about drastic transformations to human society. The changes will gradually manifest in, among others, working styles, educational models, the procedures of production, and ways of living. The proficiency in AI usage will become a crucial factor in deciding whether one is ahead of time or lagging behind. This year, many people hurried back to the big cities as early as the third or fourth day of the Lunar New Year. They were doing this to brace themselves for the possible drastic changes in the job market, the retail sector or the production market. It was also very likely that their acts were inspired by the mightiness of AI products.

In the US, both the business sector and the government have kept their eyes peeled for the emergence of the Chinese AI industry as a new force. The US is trying every means to hamper China's development in this dimension. It remains to be seen to what extent that can prevail, but other forms of suppression, including tariff hikes, will certainly bring a degree of threat to China.

明報社評2025.02.10：旅遊消費市場有靈蛇獻瑞 今年國際環境勢龍蛇混雜

內地民眾在春節假期結束後，今天開始回到工作崗位。今年由於應聘競爭加劇，很多人都提前回到大城市做準備，每年高速公路免路費最後一晚全國大塞車的情况，今年大有改觀。

提醒全國人民新時代來臨的一個重要因素，是國產人工智能應用程式DeepSeek的驚人訪問量，人們對這個新玩意所編寫的對聯和祝福語嘖嘖稱奇之餘，還會聯想到，不得不以新的思維來迎接充滿不確定性的蛇年。

經濟持續疲軟，政府擔憂蛇年第一個黃金周的市道下滑，但從最新公布的數字看，情况沒有預期般差。全國國內出遊5.01億人次，同比增長5.9%；國內出遊總消費額達到6770億元（人民幣，下同），同比增長7%。

出境和入境旅遊也有所改善，春節假期出入境共有1436.6萬人次，較去年春節同期增長6.3%。其中，港澳台居民573.7萬人次，較去年增長5.6%；外國人進出境達到95.8萬人次，較去年大幅增長22.9%。

民眾慶祝春節的傳統方式是講飲講吃，但全國餐飲消費增長率只有4.1%，反而電影票房則一枝獨秀。春節檔期的票房達到95億元，入場人次達到1.87億。票房收入創新高，貢獻率超過一半來自三四線城市，反映農村居民消費能力提高，對文化娛樂需求大增。

動畫片一直由荷李活壟斷全球市場，《哪吒之魔童鬧海》是全國內團隊製作，一騎絕塵獲得逾80億元的票房，算是打了一場翻身仗。在人工智能領域「哪吒鬧海」則是DeepSeek，同樣是由全國產團隊開發的應用程式，在春節期間被廣泛用於檢索編寫對聯及祝福語，只要輸入特定的要求，即可在一兩秒內獲得「神奇」的回覆，用家無不讚歎這個新科技的神機妙算。

人工智能系統對人類社會將帶來顛覆性的變革，將會在工作方式、教育模式、生產程序，以至生活方式等方面逐步呈現。是否熟悉運用人工智能系統，將成為今後領先還是落後於時代發展的關鍵因素。今年很多人提前在初三、初四就趕回大城市，為適應就業市場、銷售或者生產市場可能出現的巨變，及早綢繆，很可能也是受到人工智能產品的威力所感召。

美國對於中國的人工智能產業異軍突起，無論業界與政府都提高警覺，正在千方百計阻截中國在這方面的發展速度，有多大程度可以得逞，尚待觀察。但加徵關稅以及其他方面的打壓手段，則肯定會帶來一定程度的威脅。

■ Glossary 生字 /

marvel (at sth) : to be very surprised or impressed by sth

gloomy : sad and without hope

keep your eyes peeled (for sb/sth) : to look out for sb/sth that you might see