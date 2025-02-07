Editorial : Gaza Takeover Proposal Amounts to Ethnic Cleansing

The international community must take Trump's threat seriously and go beyond making strong condemnation. They must also take concrete actions to push for the rebuilding of Gaza and uphold the Two-State Solution, in which the Israeli and Palestinian states coexist, to prevent repeating the history of mass displacement of Palestinians caused by the creation of Israel in 1948.

At a press conference after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Tuesday (4 February), Trump floated the proposal of the US taking over Gaza, rebuilding it into a resort destination that could become the "Riviera of the Middle East" and relocating Palestinians "permanently" to neighbouring countries. The comment implied deploying US troops to the Mideast; the idea of expelling Palestinians from Gaza also ran against Washington's usual stance. European and Mideast countries were shocked, but even some White House officials were caught by surprise. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on an overseas trip, heard about the idea for the first time only from TV.

The White House Press Secretary calmed the scene on the following day, saying that the US would neither send troops into Gaza nor finance the reconstruction there, and the Palestinians would only be relocated "temporarily" rather than "permanently". However, Trump reiterated his takeover plan in a social media post last night (6 February), claiming that Gaza would be turned over to the US by Israel at the conclusion of fighting, and by that time, the Palestinians "would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes".

Trump's proposal would not only violate international law but also involve ethnic cleansing. The Geneva Convention of 1949 clearly prohibits "mass forcible transfers", and its protocol added in 1977 stipulates that "civilians shall not be compelled to leave their own territory for reasons connected with the conflict". Exceptions can only be made under very extreme conditions, for example, when civilian safety is under threat. Trump was exactly trying to take advantage of this grey area to defend his plan when he stressed repeatedly how dangerous Gaza is.

Ethnic cleansing has not been clearly defined in any international treaty or convention. However, most international law experts rely on the definition in the report submitted to the United Nations by the Commission of Experts for the former Yugoslavia in 1994. It defined ethnic cleansing as "rendering an area ethnically homogeneous by using force or intimidation to remove persons of given groups from the area." Under that definition, what is being suggested by Trump could be classified as ethnic cleansing. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric clearly responded that "any forced displacement of people is tantamount to ethnic cleansing."

Trump advocated relocating Palestinians for the reason that Gaza is "uninhabitable" and claimed that they would be given a chance of living "better". However, no matter whether the displacement is to be "voluntary" or "forced", the result would equally be depriving Palestinians of the land on which they have lived for generations and making their dream of statehood further out of reach. Trump was evasive when asked whether the plan means the US would abandon the Two-State Solution. The international community should not stop at making verbal opposition. Concrete actions must also be taken to uphold the Two-State Solution.

明報社評2025.02.07：「接管加沙論」如種族清洗 國際社會不能置若罔聞

美國總統特朗普突然宣稱美國可「接管」加沙，加沙約200萬巴勒斯坦人則「永久」遷徙鄰國，言論跟美國一貫的中東政策相違，更有種族清洗之嫌，國際社會嘩然。

國際社會必須認真看待特朗普的威脅，除了嚴辭譴責，還須採取實際行動，推動加沙重建，堅持「兩國方案」，即以色列國和巴勒斯坦國並存，避免重演1948年巴人因以色列建國而流離失所的歷史。

特朗普周二（2月4日）在白宮跟以色列總理內塔尼亞胡會面，在記者會上拋出美國接管加沙論，聲言要將之重建成為「中東版蔚藍海岸」度假勝地，並將巴人「永久」遷徙往鄰國。這番言論隱然暗示美國會派兵中東，而將巴人逐出加沙亦有違美國政府一貫立場，不僅歐洲和中東多國為之震驚，就連部分白宮官員也嚇了一跳。正在外訪的國務卿魯比奧，也是看電視時才首次聽到這想法。

白宮發言人翌日為有關言論降溫，稱美國不會派兵到加沙，也不會出資重建，又稱巴人只是「暫時」而非「永久」遷徙。不過，特朗普昨晚再在社交媒體重申接管計劃，稱以色列將會待戰鬥完結後，將加沙交給美國，巴人屆時「將已經被重新安置到更安全、更美麗的社區，擁有全新且現代化的住房」。

特朗普的計劃不僅違反國際法，更涉及種族清洗。1949年《日內瓦公約》明確禁止「大規模強制遷徙」，1977年附加議定書亦規定，「不得以與衝突相關之理由強迫平民遷離其領土」，只有發生非常極端的情况，例如平民安全受威脅，可作例外處理。特朗普便試圖利用此灰色地帶，不斷強調加沙很危險，為其計劃辯護。

目前並無國際條約對種族清洗下明確定義，但大多數國際法專家均依據1994年前南斯拉夫問題專家委員會向聯合國提交的報告中的定義，即「透過使用武力或恐嚇，將特定族群的人從某一地區驅逐出去，使該地區變得種族單一化」。參照這定義，特朗普的構想可以被歸類為種族清洗。聯合國發言人杜加里克更明確回應：「任何強制人口遷徙都等同於種族清洗。」

特朗普以「加沙已不宜居」為由，提倡將巴人遷移，號稱是給予他們「更好的生活機會」，但無論遷徙是「自願」還是「被迫」，其結果都是剝奪巴人世代居住的土地，使巴勒斯坦建國夢更加遙不可及。問及此舉是否意味美國放棄「兩國方案」時，特朗普閃爍其詞。國際社會不能僅停留在口頭反對，必須採取具體行動，堅持「兩國方案」。

■ Glossary 生字 /

break with (sth) : to end a connection with sth

float (sth) : to suggest an idea or a plan for other people to consider

forcible : involving the use of physical force