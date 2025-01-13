Editorial：GBA and Northern Metropolis for New Era of One Country, Two Systems

Xia emphasised that as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) project takes forward One Country, Two Systems, the innovation of this framework is of paramount importance. Hengqin, Qianhai, Nansha, the Lok Ma Chau Loop (the Loop) and the Northern Metropolis are all high-quality developments that showcase One Country, Two Systems characteristics, with which Hong Kong and Macao must press ahead proactively, he said.

Although Xia suggested the two SARs plan carefully before making moves and guard against policy myopia, he did not mean that there was time to lose. Instead, he was reminding the two cities to fully grasp their respective positions and functions in the building of the GBA and make sure that the development of the Loop, the Northern Metropolis and Hengqin will not deviate from the appropriate standards or goals.

President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech last month in Macao to conclude the experience of practising One Country, Two Systems and the development blueprint. The seminar this time surrounded Xi's speech as its theme and Xia's remarks can be seen as the most exhaustive and systemic explication of Xi's speech.

Xia pointed out that the core values of peace, inclusiveness, openness and sharing are all implied in One Country, Two Systems. It is ''an international public good offered by our country to the development of the world'' and ''an important platform of practice to facilitate the building of a community with a shared future for mankind''. The remarks show that the central government has elevated One Country, Two Systems into a subject of global significance and connected it closely with Beijing's world view. That is much broader than the concept commonly understood.

Xia mentioned that in the practice of One Country, Two Systems, it is necessary to not only promote the core values of patriotism and loving Hong Kong, but also seek common ground while allowing for differences, enhancing pluralistic cultural exchange and integration, and uniting all forces that can be united. Openness and inclusiveness are where Hong Kong exhibits its uniqueness. The SAR government must uphold them conscientiously and tolerate different voices more.

Xia also clearly stated that the GBA is to be a showcase of high-quality development and a pioneer of Chinese-style modernisation. Hengqin, the Loop, Qianhai and Nansha were listed as the four major cooperation platforms in the GBA. In other words, the proper construction of the Innovation and Technology Park in the Loop concerns not only Hong Kong or Shenzhen, but also the GBA and the country.

Although the Northern Metropolis was not on the list of the four major zones of cooperation, Xia made it clear that its development is also a part of the GBA project. In Hong Kong, amid concerns over the property slump and the government's fiscal deficit, some have called for a slowdown of the Northern Metropolis development to handle these problems first. However, Xia said nothing about Hong Kong's real estate or fiscal deficit. What he outlined were expectations of the SAR government to press ahead with the building of the Northern Metropolis proactively and to take the initiative to explore new industries and business forms. Hong Kong must continuously strengthen the new momentum of development and gradually break the shackles of the deep entanglement between the economy and real estate.

明報社評 2025.01.13：一國兩制發展新時期 灣區北都建設責任大

全國港澳研究會日前在北京舉行研討會，港澳辦主任夏寶龍致辭，就新時代「一國兩制」的理論與實踐，闡述了中央的看法，以及對港澳的期許。

夏寶龍強調，建設粵港澳大灣區，是推動一國兩制事業發展的新實踐，制度創新至關重要，而橫琴、前海、南沙、河套及北部都會區，均是具有一國兩制特色的高水平開發建設，港澳必須積極推進。

夏寶龍提到要謀定後動，切忌急功近利，並不是說可以歎慢板，而是提醒港澳必須把握好自身在大灣區建設中的定位和作用，確保河套、北都、橫琴發展不會荒腔走板、偏離目標。

國家主席習近平上月在澳門發表重要講話，總結一國兩制實踐經驗和發展藍圖。今次研討會以習近平講話為主題，夏寶龍的致辭內容，可視為一次最詳盡和最有系統的解說。

夏寶龍指出一國兩制蘊含的和平、包容、開放及共享價值理念，是「我國為世界發展提供的國際公共產品（public good）」，是「推動構建人類命運共同體的重要實踐平台」，反映中央將一國兩制提升到具有世界意義的高度，並跟國家的世界觀緊扣，比一般人理解的概念要闊得多。

夏寶龍提到，一國兩制實踐中，既要弘揚愛國愛港核心價值，也要求同存異，增進多元文化交流融合，團結一切可以團結的力量。開放包容是香港獨特性所在，特區政府必須切實維護，對不同聲音應該多予包容。

夏寶龍明確提到粵港澳大灣區要成為高質量發展示範地、中國式現代化引領地，並將橫琴、河套、前海及南沙建設，列為大灣區4個重大合作平台。換言之，建設好河套創科園，可不止是香港或深圳之事，更是大灣區和國家之事。

北都雖不在四大合作區之列，但夏寶龍明言北都建設，同屬推進大灣區建設一部分。在香港，樓市不振和政府財赤問題備受關注，更有聲音認為不如放慢北都發展，先處理這些問題，惟夏寶龍隻字未提本港樓市或財赤。夏寶龍提到期望特區政府積極推動北都建設，積極探索新產業、新業態。香港必須不斷增強發展新動力，逐步破解經濟與房地產深度綑綁的枷鎖。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

policy myopia：policy myopia is when government policy interventions seek to address short-term issues rather than longer-term solutions

shackle：a particular state, set of conditions or circumstances, etc. that prevent you from saying or doing what you want

entanglement：the state of being caught or twisted in sth