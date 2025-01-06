Editorial : Extend Retirement Age Flexibly on Mainland

The average life expectancy in China was 68.2 in 1978 and had gone up to 78.6 in 2023. It is natural for the retirement age to be delayed. In particular, for those engaged in industries that require lengthy training in skills and knowledge, such as teachers, doctors and technicians, the retirement age had been pushed to 65 for men and 60 for women earlier.

It is a global trend to extend the retirement age. Most European Union member states adopt the age of 65, which will be delayed to 69 in Denmark. Australia decided last year to extend it to 67 while Britain will raise it to 68. Even in developing countries like Brazil and Mexico, the retirement age is 65.

China's decision to raise the retirement age was rather late in comparison with many countries. The manner of implementation is also very mild. Starting this year, the respective retirement ages will be raised by one month every few months over a course of 15 years, until they are finally extended by a total of three years. The key of the roll-out plan is its high flexibility. Companies and employees can agree upon the actual retirement age on a voluntary basis and decide whether they will retire early or late.

Based on the actual outcome, the central government should provide more flexibility with the policy roll-out whenever apt, instead of only until 15 years later after the policy is fully implemented, as life expectancy will have risen for a few more years by then.

Furthermore, as there is a wide variation of life expectancy across the country, workers in major cities particularly cannot bear the long wait. While the average lifespan exceeds 83 in Shanghai and Beijing, Tibet has the lowest life expectancy of only 70. In Yunnan and Qinghai, mostly situated on highlands, that is also only 72. In Beijing and Shanghai, it may be too young for a worker to retire at 60. However, if a worker in Yunnan or Qinghai can retire only after turning 63, there will not be enough time left for enjoying retired life.

Even though the retirement age of teachers, doctors and senior technicians is already a few years later than that of ordinary workers, many flexible arrangements can still be made [to keep them on the job], as their professional experience is probably of higher value. They can be employed in the capacity of advisors and paid by the number of consultancy reports submitted, or they can work half-time. The currently popular employment model of "part-time working mums" allows women with parental roles to work on flexible hours. If such flexibility is implemented among retired workers, it may also achieve similar results.

The country has seen seismic shifts in its economic and social conditions. The extension of retirement age now was a belated decision implemented in a conservative manner. To compensate for that, flexibility must be introduced as early as possible.

明報社評2025.01.06：內地15年後延至63歲退休 應該更彈性適度再延伸

隨着內地平均預期壽命不斷延長，健康水平有所提高，60歲退休是不切實際的，並且幾乎是全球最低的退休年齡。經過長時間醞釀，全國人大常委會去年9月份通過決議，在今年元旦起實施延長退休年齡，男性由60歲延長至63歲，女性工人由50歲延長至55歲，女性職工和幹部由55歲延長至58歲。

1978年中國平均預期壽命68.2歲，而到2023年，平均預期壽命已經延長到78.6歲，延遲退休年齡是順理成章的事情。特別是需要長時間培訓技術和知悉要求的行業，諸如教師、醫生和技術員，早已延長退休年齡到男性65歲、女性60歲。

延遲退休年齡是國際趨勢，歐盟成員國普遍實施65歲，其中丹麥將延長至69歲。澳洲去年決定延長退休年齡到67歲，英國將延長到68歲。即使發展中國家諸如巴西和墨西哥，退休年齡也是65歲。

中國延遲退休年齡的決定，比很多國家都遲，而且實施辦法也相當溫和，從今年開始，每幾個月延長一個月，直到15年後延長3年。關鍵是實施辦法極具彈性，延後退休年齡時間屬自願性質，由企業與僱員商定，決定提前或者延後退休年齡。

中央政府應該盡快根據實際情况，適時增加實施的彈性。要等15年後全面延遲再調整實施辦法，到時預期壽命又會再延長幾年。

更加不能等的是大城市職工，因為預期壽命在全國範圍的地區差異很大，上海和北京都超過83歲，最低的西藏只有70歲，大部分面積處於高原的雲南和青海也僅72歲。北京和上海職工60歲退休或許太年輕，雲南和青海職工63歲才退休，可以享受的退休人生時間則不夠長。

教師、醫生和高級技術員的退休年齡即使比一般職工遲幾年，但這些職業經驗的「含金量」可能更有價值，靈活處理的辦法很多，可以是聘請他們當顧問，提交研究報告按件取酬，也可以是半天工作制。現在流行的「媽媽崗」就業模式，讓身兼母職的職工有彈性上班時間。若這種彈性能夠在退休職工中實施，相信也能取得同樣的效果。

全國的經濟和社會狀况已經發生很大的變化，目前實施的延遲退休年齡規定已經是滯後的決定，而且是保守的做法，必須盡快以靈活彈性作為彌補。

■ Glossary 生字 /

gestation : the process by which an idea or a plan develops

seismic : having a very great effect; of very great size

belated : coming or happening late