Editorial : Exercise Tougher Enforcement to Curb Major Illegal Structures

The Buildings Ordinance has been in force since 1955, and has seen no substantial revision over the years apart from the government's introduction of the Mandatory Building and Window Inspection Scheme in 2012. The Development Bureau has recently submitted a paper to the Legislative Council to give an account of the proposed amendments. Regarding mandatory building and window inspections, the government proposes introducing a fixed penalty of $6,000 for non-compliance with mandatory building inspection notices, and the fixed penalty for non-compliance with mandatory window inspection notices will double to $3,000.

The authorities also propose raising the maximum penalties that may be imposed by the court. For those failing to comply with mandatory building inspection notices concerning the exterior walls or projections thereof, the maximum fine would increase from $50,000 to $200,000, while maintaining the imprisonment term at one year. As for non-compliance with mandatory window inspection notices, the maximum fine would rise from $25,000 to $100,000, with the three-month imprisonment term unchanged.

In addition, the authorities suggest introducing a new offence targeting cases of overdue compliance with window and building inspection orders. If such cases result in injury, death or property damage, the maximum penalty would be a fine of $300,000 and imprisonment for one year.

According to official figures, since the implementation of the scheme, 7,800 and 12,700 private buildings have received notices for mandatory building and window inspections respectively. However, the compliance rates are relatively low, with the compliance rate for mandatory window inspections at 71% and that for mandatory building inspections at only 41%. The compliance rate for public areas related to pedestrian safety, such as building exteriors, is particularly low. The proposed amendments suggest fines of a few thousand dollars, which are still too light. In cases that endanger pedestrians or even result in casualties, imprisonment is also deemed reasonable.

As for major illegal structures, such as the erection of platforms and basements, the proposal primarily includes three amendments: first, increasing the penalties for non-compliance with demolition orders to a maximum fine of $300,000 and two years of imprisonment for a first offence; second, lowering the threshold for prosecution; and third, introducing new offences to strengthen the accountability of owners, real estate agents and lawyers, with aiding and abetting owners in such violations also constituting a crime.

Still, however strict the laws are, they may fail to produce a deterrent effect if the enforcement is weak. The authorities have not suggested any solution against existing major illegal structures. The proposed amendments will not grant law enforcement officers greater authority to enter premises for evidence collection. Therefore, as long as the owner does not sell the property, even if there are major illegal structures, the owner can still rest easy after the amendments. The government must enhance its enforcement capabilities by utilising technology such as drones for inspections, and immediately prosecute upon discovering major illegal structures to achieve a deterrent effect.

明報社評2024.12.17：修例打擊嚴重僭建 還須賦權加強執法

■Glossary 生字 /

abet (sb) : to help or encourage sb to do sth wrong

deterrent : making sb less likely to do sth

rest easy : to relax and stop worrying