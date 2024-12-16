Editorial : HK Should Actively Align with National Five-Year Plan

A Five-Year Plan is aimed at setting goals and directions for the long-term development of the national economy. It includes specific planning for major national construction projects, the regional and industrial distribution of productivity, and important proportional relations of the national economy. The next Five-Year Plan will be implemented between 2026 and 2030. The NDRC is currently spearheading the formulation of the basic ideas. It will then present the ideas to the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for inspection and suggestions, before they are submitted to the National People's Congress for deliberation and approval.

When formulating the basic ideas, the NDRC reviews the midterm report of the current Five-Year Plan and examines the items that can be marked as basically completed, that have been completed ahead of schedule, and that are behind schedule. It also lists research topics for different academic institutions, think tanks and other organisations to study and submit reports on. At the same time, opinions are widely solicited, which is a bottom-up brainstorming process. After the basic ideas are formed, they will be reported to the central government, and the central government will put forward specific views on policy formulation.

Hong Kong has always been a pro-market city, with less emphasis on planning. That is to say, it has always been "on its own". Now that it has to integrate into the overall national development, a paradigm shift in its thinking is necessary. The NDRC has issued 42 research topics. Of these topics, "Building a talent training system and mechanism that matches a science and technology superpower", "New tracks and advantages for future industrial development" and "Promoting Renminbi internationalisation in an orderly manner" are all related to Hong Kong's consolidation and development of a financial centre and an innovation and technology centre. If the SAR government can mobilise experts and scholars to study and submit reports, it is believed that the NDRC will handle them seriously. However, the deadline for soliciting opinions has passed, and Hong Kong has missed the opportunity. Yet, this does not mean the city cannot play catch-up.

The central government's request for Hong Kong is to "create new momentum and advantages for economic development". Hong Kong has identified the two major industries of finance and innovation and technology, for which it has built some sort of foundations already. That said, it still takes planning to turn these industries into new momentum for economic growth and explore new advantages.

When formulating the Five-Year Plan, the NDRC seeks the opinions of local governments every step of the way, in which Hong Kong must be included. However, the central government requires Hong Kong to "actively align with national strategies", meaning that Hong Kong must not simply wait for the central government to solicit opinions and respond. It must be prepared. This way, not only can it take the initiative, but it will also have a better chance of getting a slice of the pie.

明報社評2024.12.16：五年規劃是國家戰略 特區政府應積極對接

國家主席習近平在聽取特首李家超述職時提出一個要求，「積極對接國家戰略，塑造經濟發展新動能新優勢」。當前國家發展和改革委員會正在就下一個「五年規劃」制訂「基本思路」，明年將密鑼緊鼓編寫綱要和規劃。

五年規劃是為國民經濟發展遠景規定目標和方向，國家重大建設項目、生產力的地區和行業分佈，以及國民經濟重要比例關係，都會有具體規劃。下一個五年規劃在2026至30年實施，目前由國家發改委牽頭制定基本思路，然後提交中共中央研究並做出「建議」，再提交全國人大會議審議通過。

國家發改委制訂基本思路，是按照當前實施的五年規劃中期報告，審視實施過程中哪些可以基本完成，哪些已經超前完成，哪些滯後，並就此開列研究課題，由不同學術機構、智庫等組織研究及提交報告。同時，會廣泛徵求意見，是一個從下而上的集思廣益過程。基本思路形成後就會上報中央，由中央提出具體的編制意見。

香港從來都是重市場輕規劃，這是「單打獨鬥」的做法，而今要融入國家發展大局，應該要有範式轉移的新思路。國家發改委發出42個研究課題，其中「建設與科技強國相匹配的人才培養體制機制」、「產業未來發展新賽道新優勢」和「有序推進人民幣國際化」等研究課題，都與香港鞏固和發展金融中心及創科中心有關，特區政府若能組織專家學者研究並提交報告，相信發改委是會認真處理的。不過，這個意見徵集的期限已過，香港失之交臂，但也並非不能亡羊補牢。

中央對香港的要求是，「塑造經濟發展新動能新優勢」，香港已經認準金融和創新科技兩大產業，香港對此有一定的基礎，但如何使之成為對經濟增長的新動能，以及如何發掘新優勢，也是需要規劃的。

國家發改委在制訂五年規劃的每一個步驟，都會徵詢各地方政府的意見，當中一定會包括香港。然而，中央要求香港「積極對接國家戰略」，意思是不能坐等中央來徵詢意見才有所反應，有所準備不但可以爭取主動，還可以有利於「分一杯羹」。

■ Glossary 生字 /

spearhead : a person or group that begins an activity or leads an attack against sb/sth

paradigm shift : a great and important change in the way sth is done or thought about

mobilise : to organise or prepare sth, such as a group of people, for a purpose