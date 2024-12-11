Editorial：University Town Too Small To Produce Cluster Effect

According to the government's preliminary development proposal for Ngau Tam Mei released last month, the project covers a total area of 127 hectares, of which 46 hectares will be dedicated for the Ngau Tam Mei UniTown development, and about 9 hectares for a hospital integrating medical training and research as a part of the development of Hong Kong's third medical school. The plan has stirred up much controversy, with some lawmakers noting that as the Ngau Tam Mei UniTown will only be one-third the size of the Chinese University, the "Town" in its name somehow falls short of reality. Development Bureau officials have recently emphasised that there is not much space available for development in Hong Kong, therefore the government has to "think in terms of efficiency and such" when deciding the area and scale of development projects.

At present, there are eight publicly funded universities in Hong Kong. The Chinese University, spanning an area of 138 hectares, is the biggest. The Science and Technology University comes second with an area of 60 hectares. Even the University of Hong Kong, situated in the urban centre, covers 45.2 hectares of land. These three universities have had many development plans in recent years and lamented that their existing campuses were not big enough to host. As for the other five universities, they sit on even more cramped campuses with areas between 9.2 and 16.5 hectares.

Since the conceptual plan for the Northern Metropolis University Town was tabled, at least 10 local universities and self-financing institutions have openly expressed interest in establishing a presence there. Some have declared plans to set up scientific research or teaching facilities. Some have even wished to move the entire campus into the University Town.

In its ideas, the government does not simply position the University Town as a place for "relocating urban universities". Rather, it wants to attract prestigious local, mainland and overseas universities to set up branch campuses and develop "signature courses" as well as research and exchange projects there, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong's international education hub status. Furthermore, it also plans to set up special facilities (e.g. data centres) shared by different institutions, conference centres, student hostels and other amenities. All these imply that to achieve the government's goal, the University Town must have a considerable scale.

As the development proposal for New Territories North has yet to be released, it remains uncertain which areas the government will earmark for University Town development. If they are a fair distance from the Ngau Tam Mei UniTown plot, that will inevitably call into question whether the cluster effect of the entire Northern Metropolis University Town project will be largely undermined.

How universities and institutions plan for their development in the Northern Metropolis depends on the University Town's positioning, as being to mainly offer scientific research output or support industry growth. The schedule to publish the Northern Metropolis University Town Development Conceptual Framework in the first half of 2026 is too late. The authorities must try to bring it forward to next year.

明報社評 2024.12.11：大學城規模不夠大 不利發揮群聚效應

北都牛潭尾發展規劃現正作諮詢，大學城規模成為討論重點之一。政府僅在牛潭尾劃出46公頃用地支持大學城建設，惹來規模太細的質疑。當局強調整個北都大學城超過80公頃，牛潭尾相關用地僅佔總面積五成許，惟考慮到本地多間院校有意進駐，當局又想吸引海內外大學落戶設立分校，80多公頃是否足夠，確有商榷必要。

政府上月公布牛潭尾初步規劃，發展總面積約127公頃，當中46公頃建議用於發展大學城，約9公頃作為綜合醫教研醫院用地，配合本港第三間醫學院發展。規劃惹來不少質疑，有立法會議員指出，牛潭尾大學城面積，僅及中文大學三分之一，稱之為「大學城」有點名不副實。發展局官員近日強調，香港可供發展地方不多，政府決定發展面積與規模時，要「從效率等方向考慮」。

現時本港8間資助大學，面積最大的中大佔地138公頃；其次是科技大學，總面積60公頃；即使位處市中心地帶的香港大學，面積也有45.2公頃。這3間大學近年都有不少發展大計，現時的校園都有不敷應用之嘆，至於其餘5間大學，面積由9.2至16.5公頃不等，更顯得相當侷促。

北都大學城構思提出以來，公開表示有意進駐的本地大學及自資院校至少有10間，有部分表明擬建科研或教學設施，甚至希望將整個校園遷入區內。

根據政府構思，大學城定位並非簡單「把市區大學搬入去」，而是希望吸引本地、內地及海外知名大學在此設立分校，開拓「品牌課程」及研究交流項目，強化香港國際教育樞紐角色；此外，大學城也打算闢設一些可供不同院校共用的特別設施（例如數據中心），以及會議中心及學生宿舍等附屬設施。凡此種種，都意味大學城必須有相當規模，才能達至政府目標。

新界北發展規劃尚待出爐，暫不清楚政府打算將哪些用地劃作大學城發展之用，如果相關用地跟牛潭尾大學城用地有一定距離，難免令人關注整個北都大學城所能發揮的群聚效應，會否大打折扣。

大學城未來定位以科研還是配合產業發展為主，將左右各院校放眼北都的發展計劃，《北都大學教育城概念發展綱要》預料2026年上半年才出台，未免拖得太久，當局必須加快進度，爭取明年公布。

/ Glossary生字 /

fall short of：to fail to reach the standard that you expected or need

relocate：to move or to move sb/sth to a new place to work or operate

amenity：​a feature or service that makes a place pleasant, comfortable or easy to live in