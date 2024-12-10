Editorial：Mandatory Camera Installation in Taxis Should Cater to Privacy

In recent years, ''shady'' taxis have drawn significant criticism. Last year, the government received over 11,000 complaints about taxi services, a sharp increase of 50% from the previous year. The Taxi-Driver-Offence Points Ordinance came into effect in late September this year, under which drivers who are found to be detouring, refusing to take passengers, declining to issue receipts, overcharging taxi fares or committing other offences of the kind will be given demerit points, ranging from 3 to 10. Accumulating 15 points within two years requires a suspension of the driver's licence. As of the middle of last month, 15 taxi drivers had points given, with four drivers incurring 10 points within a month of the new system's implementation.

Nowadays, most vehicles are equipped with dashcams that record road conditions, providing additional evidence in case of accidents. These dashcams generally record audio. As for devices specifically designed to record the vehicle's interior, current laws neither prohibit nor mandate their installation. A minority of taxi and minibus drivers have installed these devices voluntarily. The use of the audio and video footage obtained is regulated by the Privacy Ordinance. However, taxi cabin recordings were often uploaded onto the Internet without passenger consent, arousing public controversy.

The government's proposed amendments require taxis to install high-resolution video recording devices capable of recording audio and clearly capturing all passengers' faces, inevitably raising privacy concerns. The in-vehicle audio recording is a more sensitive arrangement and has been the most controversial.

A key aspect of the government's proposal is that the audio and video recordings must be strictly encrypted. Drivers would not be able to view or extract audio-visual content for use without a password. Additionally, the recorded content would be stored for at least 30 days before being automatically deleted, but would not be automatically uploaded to a central government platform. The authorities would only upload the recordings to the central platform by an authorised and designated officer when necessary, such as in response to passenger complaints about driver misconduct or traffic accidents, allowing the police or the Transport Department to follow up with investigations.

The authorities can consult with the Privacy Commissioner and experts on how to make the operation more transparent. The law should also specify that the footage can only be used for recognised purposes, such as investigating passenger complaints or law enforcement work involving crimes committed with the taxi or in the cabin, and not for other surveillance purposes.

The government's proposal for mandatory installation of video-recording systems in taxis has gained wide acceptance within the industry. From a passenger's perspective, installing in-vehicle video-recording devices also deters shady taxi practices. When amending the laws, the government will have to carefully consider passengers' feelings and drivers' needs and draw reference from foreign practices, such as posting signs at conspicuous locations in the cabin to notify passengers that the cameras are activated, and clearly stating that drivers, vehicle owners and taxi companies have no right to re-watch or use the relevant footage.

明報社評 2024.12.10：強制安裝「車cam」助蒐證 平衡規管與私隱需要

政府建議修例，規定所有的士必須在車廂內安裝攝錄設備和相關裝置，爭取明年底至2026年中陸續安裝。

近年「黑的」問題為人詬病，政府去年合共收到逾1.1萬宗涉及的士服務的投訴，按年急升五成。《的士司機違例記分條例》今年9月下旬生效，司機兜路、拒載、拒發收據、濫收車費等，一經發現，可扣3至10分不等，兩年累計扣滿15分須停牌一段時間。截至上月中，共有15名的士司機扣分，當中有4人在新制度生效一個月內就扣了10分。

今時今日，車輛大都有安裝行車記錄儀，拍攝車外路面狀况，萬一發生什麼意外事故，追究時也有更多憑據，這些「車cam」一般都具備收音功能。至於專門拍攝車廂內部的攝錄裝備，現時法例並無禁止亦無強制安裝，小部分的士和小巴司機有自行安裝，如何使用拍攝得來的影音片段，受私隱條例約束，惟過去不時有的士車廂影片未經乘客同意便被上載互聯網，引起社會議論。

政府這次建議修例，規定的士安裝具有錄音功能並能清晰拍攝車上所有人容貌的高解析度攝錄裝置，難免有人關注私隱問題。車廂錄音是較為敏感的安排，爭議也最大。

政府建議重點之一是聲畫必須嚴格加密，司機若無密碼，無法觀看或私下擷取聲畫使用；此外，攝錄內容保存至少30日後才會自動刪除，但不會自動上傳政府中央平台。當局只會在有需要時，例如有乘客投訴司機行為不當或發生交通意外等，由獲授權指定人員將影音紀錄上傳中央平台，讓警方或運輸署跟進調查。

當局可以跟私隱專員及專家商討，如何令整個操作更透明；法例也應訂明，片段只可用於認可目的，例如調查乘客投訴，又或牽涉的士車輛本身以至在車廂所犯罪行的執法工作，不能作其他監控用途。

政府建議強制的士安裝攝錄系統，業界普遍認同；從乘客角度，安裝車廂攝錄裝置，對於打擊「黑的」劏客也有阻嚇作用。政府日後修例時，應盡量顧及乘客感受及司機需要，也可借鑑外地做法，在車廂當眼位置張貼標誌，告知乘客攝錄機正在運作，以及明確註明，司機、車主和公司都無權重看或使用有關片段。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

detour：to take a longer route in order to avoid a problem or to visit a place; to make sb/sth take a longer route

encrypt：to put information into a special code, especially in order to prevent people from looking at it without authority

conspicuous：​easy to see or notice; likely to attract attention