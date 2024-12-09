Editorial : Further Turmoil in South Korea After Martial Law Farce

Yoon had accused the opposition of "collaborating with North Korea" when he issued the martial law decree, and the military immediately went on standby. In the case of an "over-sensitive" response from North Korea, a conflict could be sparked off at any moment. How this potential hazard should be handled has become the focus of international concern.

Yoon's impulsive declaration of martial law was believed to have been triggered by allegations that first lady Kim Keon-hee had accepted expensive gifts and had offered bribes to journalists for helping his husband's election campaign. The opposition tried many times to table a bill for an independent investigation but Yoon, using his presidential power, vetoed them all.

But it was one of the excuses he cited for unleashing martial law that has raised wide concern – he accused opposition parties as "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces". As he had not provided any evidence or specific descriptions regarding his accusation, it was obviously for the sake of diverting attention from the internal struggle he was initiating. However, such political tricks can likely cause a sudden turn for the worse in regional situations. If North Korea, already in prolonged antagonism, is drawn into deeper hostility due to such false accusations, or even into some drastic means of "protesting", the confrontational mood or actions between the two Koreas may be aggravated.

Yoon tried using the martial law order to combat his political rivals, but fortunately he did that without meticulous planning. He decreed martial law without simultaneously making a large-scale arrest of political opponents and blacking out the media. Upon hearing the news, people swiftly gathered en masse to protest outside the National Assembly building. That enabled some lawmakers who were not in the assembly hall to rush to the scene and breach the military's barricades. They thereby reached the quorum needed for a meeting and passed a resolution to force Yoon to rescind the martial law order a few hours after its declaration.

While Yoon made a perfunctory apology to the public but refused to resign, the six opposition parties joined hands to initiate an impeachment motion. The People Power Party (PPP), to which Yoon belongs, has 110 seats in the parliament. Though being the minority, the PPP played a crucial role in the impeachment vote because it required the defection of at least eight PPP lawmakers to pass. Originally, the PPP also took part in condemning Yoon, but some unknown manoeuvres in the political game have led to PPP lawmakers walking out of the chamber collectively on the day of the impeachment vote, and using party discipline to restrain its members from "betrayal". As a result, the impeachment motion was scrapped.

Nonetheless, Yoon's authority has already been bypassed by the ruling party. On the other hand, the opposition says they will motion an impeachment vote every week, and the people have also pledged a weekly rally at the National Assembly Square until Yoon is thrown out of office. The "political tenacity" of the South Korean people cannot be overestimated. Previously, rallies calling for [then-president] Park Geun-hye lasted seven months, and eventually ousted her from power. If this repeats, it would be impossible for Yoon to exercise his presidential authority, and the pressure from the opposition would continue to mount. The impact of the political turmoil in South Korea would be serious and far-reaching.

明報社評2024.12.09：戒嚴鬧劇引發韓國更動盪 總統權力成地區安全隱患

韓國總統尹錫悅上周宣布戒嚴令鬧劇失敗落幕後，彈劾案登場，由於尹錫悅所屬政黨臨陣反覆，罷免不成但尹錫悅權力被削。

這次尹以反對黨「通朝」的指控實施戒嚴，軍隊隨即進入待命狀態，一旦朝鮮也反應「過敏」，衝突大有一觸即發的態勢。這個安全隱患將來如何收拾，成為外界關注焦點。

尹錫悅衝動頒布戒嚴令的導火線應該是有關第一夫人金建希被指收受貴重禮物，以及賄賂記者協助尹錫悅競選的指控。反對黨多番嘗試成立獨立調查法案，都被尹錫悅運用總統權力否決。

引發外界關注的是，尹錫悅發動戒嚴令的其中一個藉口，指控反對黨是「無恥的親朝反政府勢力」。尹錫悅沒有提出任何證據及具體說明，顯然是將內部爭鬥轉移視線，然而，這種政治伎倆有可能導致地區局勢急轉直下。如果因為一些不實的指摘，而令長期處於敵對狀態的朝鮮加深敵意，甚至採取激烈的手段「示威」，都會加劇對抗情緒以至行動。

尹錫悅以戒嚴令對付政敵，所幸欠缺精密部署，沒有在頒布戒嚴令的同時，大舉拘禁政敵、封鎖傳媒，而是令民眾聞訊後迅速在國會大樓外大規模聚集抗議，讓部分沒有在國會議事廳的議員趕赴現場，衝破在場軍隊的防線，使國會有足夠人數開會，通過決議，逼令尹錫悅在數小時後撤銷戒嚴令。

尹錫悅以「不痛不癢」的口脗向國民道歉，但拒絕辭職謝罪，六大在野政黨集體發起彈劾議案。其所屬的國民力量黨，在國會有110名議員，雖然是少數黨，但在彈劾議案起到關鍵作用，因為要罷免需要有8名或以上的國民力量黨議員倒戈才能成事。本來國民力量黨也參與聲討尹錫悅，但不知道博弈中發生什麼，彈劾案投票當日，國民力量黨集體離開會場，並以黨紀限制其成員「叛變」，結果彈劾案未能通過。

雖然如此，尹錫悅的權力已被執政黨架空，在野政黨也表示，今後彈劾案每周動議一次，民眾也承諾每周一次到國會廣場集會，直到將尹錫悅罷免。韓國民眾的「政治韌力」不容小覷，上次要求罷免朴槿惠的集會，維持近7個月，最後還是將朴槿惠拉下馬。若然這種情况重複，尹錫悅幾乎難以行使總統權力，反對黨壓力將會不停加碼，韓國政局動盪所帶來的影響，會是嚴重和深遠的。

■ Glossary 生字 /

rescind (sth) : to officially state that a law, contract, decision, etc. no longer has any legal force

perfunctory : (of an action) done as a duty or habit, without real interest, attention or feeling

bypass (sth/sb) : to ignore a rule, an official system or sb in authority, especially in order to get sth done quickly