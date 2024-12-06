Editorial : New Secretaries for Two Bureaux to Carry Through Reform

Undoubtedly, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Transport and Logistics Bureau will play an important role in the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park and Hong Kong's co-hosting of the National Games next year. The two bureaux are particularly pivotal in enhancing Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub and maritime centre and striving to develop the cultural industry. The new secretaries must have a vision of industrial development and be reform facilitators, going beyond the mere roles of constructing roads and bridges or supervising and managing. As Hong Kong advances from stability to prosperity, the public has reason to have higher expectations of officials' performance. The authorities should uphold the principle of accountability and appoint people based on their actual performance, introducing new blood when necessary to add impetus to the reform.

Rosanna Law and Mable Chan are from the civil service and have served in various bureaux and departments; one of their commonalities is that they have both served as the Commissioner for Transport. In particular, Mable Chan is very familiar with transport policies as she has held the positions of Commissioner for Transport and Permanent Secretary for Transport sequentially since 2017. As for Rosanna Law, she was once the Deputy Commissioner for Tourism and has a certain understanding of tourism. She has served as Permanent Secretary for Housing and Director of Housing since last year.

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Transport and Logistics Bureau have separately grappled with controversies and backlashes over the past two years. They included "Messi's no-show", travellers waiting for transport connections at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, crowds bursting at border control points after the New Year countdown fireworks, tourists stranding at the airport during a typhoon's onslaught, the postponed implementation of the HKeToll, and so forth. All these incidents have underlined the importance of contingency arrangements as well as external communication and interpretation. In addition to praising Law and Chan for their rich administrative and management experience, strong leadership and proactive attitude, Chief Executive John Lee particularly mentioned their strong interpretation skills. One may believe that he would like to enhance the government's performance in this respect.

During her tenure as the Commissioner for Transport, Rosanna Law actively promoted the distribution of traffic among the three cross-harbour tunnels. The measure has achieved satisfactory results since its implementation. After taking over as Permanent Secretary for Housing and Director of Housing, Law has also made many efforts to combat public rental housing tenancy abuse. Mable Chan has been the main official responsible for the Smart and Green Mass Transit Systems in Kai Tak after it was readopted in last year's Policy Address. The project is currently in good progress.

Next year will be an important year for the development of Hong Kong's culture and sports industries. On the one hand, the Kai Tak Sports Park will become a venue for organising cultural and sports mega events after its launch. On the other hand, Hong Kong will co-host a number of events of the National Games. As both will help generate flows of audience and visitors, the two bureaux will shoulder important responsibilities in the process.

One major task for the two bureaux in the future is to promote the development of industries and economic upgrade and transformation. Inter-departmental and inter-field collaborations are of utmost importance. The two new secretaries have to break through the traditional civil servant mindset and identify better strategies for promoting the cultural and creative industry development and speeding up the high-value-added transformation of the maritime industry.

明報社評2024.12.06：兩局換人推動改革 敢於換血貫徹問責

特區政府人事變動，原房屋署長羅淑佩接任文體旅局長，原運輸及物流局常任秘書長陳美寶則接任局長一職。現屆政府任期差不多來到一半，高官問責下出現人事調動，亦屬自然。

明年啟德體育園啟用，香港又要協辦全運會，文體旅局和運物局角色固然重要；香港要強化國際航空樞紐及航運中心地位、全力發展文化產業，兩局更是「孭重飛」，新局長須有產業發展視野，扮演改革推動者，不能止於修橋築路又或監督管理角色。香港由治及興，公眾有理由對官員表現抱更高期望。當局應貫徹問責精神，按實績用人，有需要就換血，為改革注入更強動力。

羅淑佩及陳美寶都是來自公務員系統，曾在多個決策局及部門服務，其中一個共通點是皆曾擔任運輸署長。其中陳美寶自2017年起，先後擔任運輸署長及運輸局常秘，對交通運輸政策相當熟悉；至於羅淑佩則擔任過旅遊事務副專員，對旅遊業有一定認識，去年起出任房屋局常秘及房屋署長。

過去兩年，文體旅局和運物局各自處理過一些爭議及風波，包括「美斯事件」、啟德郵輪碼頭旅客等候交通接駁、跨年煙花倒數後人潮迫爆口岸、颱風襲港遊客滯留機場、易通行實施日期押後等，多宗事件都突顯了應變部署以及對外溝通解說的重要。特首李家超稱讚羅、陳兩人行政管理經驗豐富，具備領導能力及主動性外，特別提到兩人有相當好的解說能力，相信也是希望加強這方面的工作。

羅淑佩出任運輸署長期間，積極推動「三隧分流」，措施實施以來，效果令人滿意；接任房屋局常秘及房屋署長後，打擊濫用公屋也下了不少工夫。陳美寶則是去年施政報告重推啟德綠色集體運輸的主力負責官員，現階段進展良好。

明年是本港文化體育事業發展重要一年，一方面，啟德體育園啟用，成為舉辦文體盛事場地；另一方面，香港又將協辦全運會多項比賽。兩者都有助於帶動人流和旅客，文體旅局和運物局將肩負重任。

兩局未來其中一項主要工作，是推動產業發展及經濟升級轉型，跨部門跨領域協作尤其重要。兩局局長需要跳出傳統公務員思維，更有策略地推動文創產業發展、加快航運業高增值轉型。

■ Glossary 生字 /

cabinet : a group of senior members of a government that is responsible for advising and deciding on government policy

pivotal : ​of great importance because other things depend on it

grapple : to try hard to find a solution to a problem