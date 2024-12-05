Editorial : South Korean President's Martial Law Saga

The reality of South Korean politics has turned out to be even more convoluted and bizarre than the plots of Korean dramas. On late Tuesday night, Yoon delivered a national television address out of the blue, decreeing an emergency martial law order. The martial law command immediately issued a decree to ban political activities, including those in the National Assembly. Rallies, demonstrations and strikes were prohibited, and all media and publishing activities were subject to the control of the martial law command.

When the news was spreading on the Internet, some South Koreans thought it was fake news, while others voiced concern about whether it was related to North Korea. After all, Kim Jong-un is an unpredictable man. What they did not expect was that their own president is also a volatile character.

The last time South Korea declared martial law was in 1979. The martial law order decreed by Yoon was the first since South Korea's political democratisation. Yoon made this decision not because of serious social unrest or an attack from North Korea, but only out of considerations of domestic political struggles.

Yoon accused the opposition of sympathising with North Korea and repeatedly impeaching government officials. He said the opposition had become a "legislative dictatorship" after gaining control of the National Assembly in the middle of this year. It had paralysed the government with anti-national acts by, for example, proposing a significant reduction in the budget for public safety and other projects, claimed Yoon. He said the emergency martial law aimed to "eradicate the pro-North Korean forces and safeguard the free constitutional order".

South Korean politics is polarised. The right, which is pro-US and anti-communist, has long been at loggerheads with the left, which advocates reconciliation with North Korea. The two sides have their own staunch supporters. Since Kim Dae-jung was elected at the end of last century, the left and right have ruled the country in turns. After almost every change of power, the previous president became the target of political vendetta. Some were imprisoned for corruption, while some took their own lives to assert their innocence. Still, every transition of power has been quite peaceful, the elections have been clean in general, and the military has not intervened in politics. This is also why South Korea's democratisation is widely regarded as a successful experience.

After Yoon took office, his clear pro-American, pro-Japanese and anti-North Korean stance led to a rapid deterioration in inter-Korean relations and a deepening ideological division in South Korea. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung narrowly survived an assassination attempt. During this year's Liberation Day in August, separate events were held by the government and the opposition parties for the first time due to the Yoon administration's appointment of a "pro-Japanese extreme rightist" as the director of the Independence Hall. The intensified government-people antagonism cannot be simply blamed on any one party.

In the Western democratic model, successful politicians are more or less "political gamblers". This, however, does not mean that they can gamble recklessly. Electoral democracy is a mirror reflecting the state of society. The chaos caused by social malaise will inevitably be reflected in democratic politics.

明報社評2024.12.05：尹錫悅自導自演戒嚴鬧劇 發達國家民主陷困有原因

韓國總統尹錫悅自導自演了一齣戒嚴荒謬劇，奪權不成反而招來朝野齊聲譴責，尹錫悅眾叛親離，總統生涯提前寫下句號，相信只是時間問題。

現實中的韓國政治，原來比韓劇情節更曲折離奇。尹錫悅突於周二深夜發表全國電視講話，宣布實施緊急戒嚴令，戒嚴司令部隨即頒令，禁止包括國會在內的政治活動，禁止集會、示威及罷工，所有媒體和出版活動都受到戒嚴司令部的管制。

消息在網上傳開，有韓國民眾以為是假新聞，有人則關注是否跟朝鮮有關，畢竟金正恩行事難以捉摸，豈料自家總統行事之難測，也是不遑多讓。

韓國對上一次宣布戒嚴已是1979年。今次是韓國政治民主化後首度頒布戒嚴令，尹錫悅下此決定，既不是因為社會出現嚴重動亂，也不是朝鮮攻擊，僅是出於國內政治鬥爭考慮。

尹錫悅指反對派同情朝鮮，對政府官員屢興彈劾，今年中控制國會後，更實行「立法獨裁」，以「反國家」的行為癱瘓政府，包括提出大幅削減財政預算有關維護公共安全等項目的撥款，頒布「緊急戒嚴」是要「清除親朝鮮勢力，維護自由憲政秩序」。

韓國政治兩極化，右派親美反共，跟提倡韓朝修好的左派長期對立，各有鐵桿支持者，自上世紀末金大中當選以來，左右兩派輪流上台執政，幾乎每次「換莊」後，前任總統都會遭到清算，有人因為貪腐鋃鐺入獄，有人則以死明志強調清白，惟無論如何，每次政權更替都相當和平，選舉大致乾淨，軍方亦沒有干政。韓國民主化廣被視為成功經驗，原因亦在於此。

尹錫悅上台後，親美親日反朝立場鮮明，朝韓關係急轉直下，韓國國內意識形態分裂加深，在野黨領袖李在明遇刺險死，今年8月光復節紀念儀式，更首度出現朝野各有各辦情况，導火線正是尹錫悅政府任命「親日極右人士」為獨立紀念館館長。朝野對立變本加厲，可不能簡單歸咎任何一方。

西方民主模式下，成功的政客，或多或少都是「政治賭徒」，然而這不等於可以「亂賭」。選舉民主是一面鏡子，映照社會現狀，當社會得了大病，亂象也必然反映在民主政治之上。

■ Glossary 生字 /

convoluted : ​extremely complicated and difficult to follow

at loggerheads : in strong disagreement

malaise : a general feeling of being ill, unhappy or not satisfied, or that sth is wrong in society, without being able to explain or identify what is wrong