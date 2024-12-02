Editorial : Weaponised Tariff Foretells Decline of US Hegemony

While Washington indeed has many bargaining chips on hand to "exchange" with other countries, the questions are whether it will possess even more or fewer chips, whether the unreasonable use of these chips will make America even greater, and whether this practice can last forever.

Trump has announced that on the first day of taking office, he will issue an executive order to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian and Mexican exports to the US until the "invasion" by illegal immigrants and drugs into the US stops. He has also outlined an additional 10% tariff on top of existing tariffs on imported goods from China until it prevents the smuggling of drugs into the US.

Trump made no solemn declaration, but a social media post with overtones between the lines. His announcement of tariff hikes was followed by the sentence: "Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem." The crux of his point is that Canada and Mexico have the responsibility and ability to solve the problems that the US can no longer endure. As for the post concerning China, it was followed by the remark: "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States — but to no avail." The message can be understood as criticising China for insufficient actions, while implying that further talks are still an option.

Taking the lives of almost 75,000 Americans in 2023, the scourge of Fentanyl is indeed a problem that the US can no longer tolerate. Most of the Fentanyl smuggling into the US is through its land borders with Canada and Mexico, and Washington has alleged that most of the ingredients used in producing Fentanyl originated in China. The spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has responded calmly that the US should work with China to promote the stable and sustainable development of Sino-US economic and trade relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Canada heavily relies on exports, with 77% of its total exports destined for the US. For Mexico, the figure is 78%. Therefore, both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum phoned Trump immediately to determine his true intentions. Trudeau even travelled to the US the next day after the phone call to meet Trump in person and explain the matter.

To effectively tackle the problems of illegal immigrants and drugs, the US should take the responsibilities and actions itself. Trump's threats to Canada, Mexico and China are in essence an act to fulfil his election promises to please the voters, and at the same time show that whenever Trump has something to say, the whole world has to "follow his lead".

Trump has many means to make America greater. Seeking to this end by weaponising tariffs effectively shows that the old way of leadership with the moral high ground of a democratic system no longer works. Coercing others into submission by force can merely show that one is domineering. The world will see how long such a hegemony will last.

明報社評2024.12.02：關稅武器化籌碼有時盡 霸主地位頂峰回落可期

特朗普尚有40多天才入主白宮，就開始在他的佛羅里達州莊園遙控，「隨便」在社交媒體發帖威脅加徵關稅，加拿大總理杜魯多立即飛去求見。加關稅是否會如期按特朗普提出的比例實施，變數很多，但特朗普將關稅武器化的做法，令全球很多國家都不寒而慄，他要證明的是，美國打個噴嚏全球都要感冒。

美國確實有很多籌碼可以跟其他國家「交易」，問題是籌碼愈來愈多抑或相反，不合理使用這些籌碼令美國顯得更強大，是否可以永續千秋。

特朗普宣布，上任第一天就會發出行政指令，對加拿大和墨西哥所有出口到美國的商品加徵關稅25%，直到非法移民和偷運毒品問題停止「侵略」美國，同時又表示，對中國進口商品再加徵10%，直到中國阻止毒品偷運到美國。

特朗普的宣布並不莊嚴，而是在社交媒體上發一個帖文，而且「話裏有話」。他在宣布加徵稅率之後說，「加拿大和墨西哥有絕對的權利和權力，去輕易地解決這個長期水深火熱的問題」，重點是加拿大和墨西哥有責任也有能力去解決問題，而這些問題對美國來說，已經忍無可忍。而關於中國的宣布，他接住說的是，「我跟中國就大量毒品，特別是芬太尼輸往美國問題，有過很多次商討，但都沒有結果」，則可以理解為，指摘中國行動不力，但暗喻可以繼續商談。

芬太尼毒品的禍害，在美國確實是忍無可忍，2023年近75,000人因此死亡。偷運芬太尼到美國最經常的途徑，是美國跟加拿大和墨西哥的陸路邊境，而美國指控製造芬太尼的原材料大多來自中國。中國商務部發言人心平氣和地表示，希望美方按照相互尊重、和平共處、合作共贏的原則，共同推動中美經貿關係穩定、可持續發展。

加拿大高度依賴出口，而輸往美國的商品佔出口總額的77%，墨西哥則是78%。所以加拿大總理杜魯多，和墨西哥總統欣鮑姆，都第一時間打電話給特朗普，了解他的真實意圖，杜魯多更在通電話第二天親自到美國面見特朗普，解釋一番。

對付非法移民和毒品問題要取得成效，責任和行動都在美國本身。特朗普威脅加拿大、墨西哥和中國，實際上是在兌現選舉承諾，一則討好選民，同時也能顯示，只要特朗普一句話，全世界都要「馬首是瞻」。

特朗普有很多手段讓美國更強大，但以關稅武器化來達到目的，實際上是在顯示，過去以民主制度「以德服人」的一套已經不靈。而以武服人只能彰顯霸氣，這種霸氣還能維持多久，全球都看在眼裏。

■ Glossary 生字 /

send chills down sb's spine : to make sb feel very frightened

overtone : an attitude or an emotion that is suggested and is not expressed in a direct way

domineering : ​trying to control other people without considering their opinions or feelings