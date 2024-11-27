Editorial：Set Concrete Plans and Priorities to Develop Creative Industries

According to information from the Census and Statistics Department, the added value of Hong Kong's arts, culture and creative industries was about $122.1 billion in 2022. The target set by the Blueprint is to raise it to $200 billion in the next 10 years, nearly doubling the current figure.

The arts, culture and creative industries also cover performing arts more on the niche side, museums, amusement services, as well as electronic gaming, software and interactive media; but even taking these fields into account, it would still surprise many that the added value is as high as $122.1 billion. In fact, the figure also covers the trading of art, antiques and crafts; even sectors such as architectural design and advertising are included. That results in an extremely broad definition of the arts, culture and creative industries, making it difficult to have a focused discussion in relation to the Blueprint.

The four strategic directions set out by the Blueprint include: promoting the profound traditional Chinese culture and developing cultural contents with Hong Kong character; developing diverse arts and culture industries with an international perspective, building Hong Kong as a "capital of pop culture" and enhancing the quantity and quality of its hardware; establishing international platforms to foster arts and cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world, thereby attracting tourists to Hong Kong; enhancing the ecosystem of the arts, culture and creative industries, encouraging the participation of private markets and building an industry chain to pool talent together.

South Korea has experienced thriving development of its cultural and creative industries over the past two decades. Its government has played an important part in driving the boom of the entire industrial chain by "cherry-picking" certain sectors to nurture. In contrast, the Hong Kong authorities hold the opinion that it is "suitable" for the city to adopt a model of diversity. The Blueprint has not designated any cultural or art projects for priority development. Neither will the authorities provide additional funding to support their industrialisation.

The essence of an industrial policy is helping targeted sectors through policy support and assistance to accelerate their development. This naturally involves making selections and judgements. If the invisible hand of the market alone is enough to construct a vibrant industry, a government does not need to formulate an industrial policy. Refusing to select is, in effect, avoiding judgements. A policy that lacks strategic focus inevitably invites doubts about its effectiveness.

The Blueprint does mention the industries' pain points and complaints, such as the lack of performance venues, and the funding mechanism for art groups favouring larger ones — thus hindering the growth of small- and medium-sized groups — and so forth. Still, the authorities have offered no viable solutions, only to say that they will "study the possibility" of loosening restrictions on various venues to increase the supply of performance and exhibition spaces. As for the system of sponsoring art groups, they also only mention that a "comprehensive review" will be conducted. Given such evasive talk by the authorities, what the industries can do is wait and see.

