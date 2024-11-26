Editorial : Coordinated Development of HK's Three-runway System in GBA

The construction of the three-runway system of the airport started in 2016 at a cost of over $140 billion. In November 2022, the newly constructed North Runway came into operation. Yet the original North Runway, which had been re-designated as the Centre Runway, remained closed, meaning that the airport continued to operate with a dual-runway system. The Centre Runway will reopen the day after tomorrow, marking the official transition of Hong Kong International Airport to a three-runway operation.

The current dual-runway system of the airport can handle a maximum of 68 aircraft take-offs and landings per hour, translating into about 420,000 movements annually. With the increased airport capacity following the launch of the third runway, the authorities estimate that the practical maximum capacity will gradually rise to 102 movements per hour to meet Hong Kong's long-term passenger and cargo demands.

Hong Kong's air passenger volume has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, but airport infrastructure needs prior planning. It will be too late to consider infrastructural expansion only when the airport becomes saturated. Of course, in addition to infrastructural expansion, enhancing Hong Kong's air transport capacity also requires other components. With the integration of the Greater Bay Area, optimising airspace use and ensuring smooth and safe air transport will be an issue that must be dealt with.

At present, there are a total of seven airports within an 80-kilometre radius of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Their combined network of air routes covers over 200 cities worldwide, transporting 220 million visitors annually. Its passenger and cargo volumes are ranked first among major bay areas globally. Apart from Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are building additional runways to expand airport capacity. According to estimates from the mainland, the passenger throughput of the Greater Bay Area will reach 420 million by 2035.

The airspace of the Pearl River Delta has been described as the most complex airspace in the world. The reason is that it involves three airspace control zones in Guangzhou, Zhuhai and Hong Kong, which are managed by different agencies — the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Factors such as institutional differences pose obstacles to airspace cooperation.

In addition, the airport cluster in the Greater Bay Area is currently developing in a "multi-centre" manner. There is a lot of overlapping in the major airport route networks, which affects the full utilisation of limited airspace resources. On the heels of the three-runway system of Hong Kong Airport, Shenzhen Airport's three-runway system will also be put into use by early 2026 at the earliest. The airspace in the region is likely to become even more congested in the long run, making it necessary to strengthen cooperation as soon as possible.

The Greater Bay Area will usher in a new pattern of coordinated development in civil aviation. Hong Kong should leverage its strengths to play an important role and function in the building of a world-class airport cluster in the Greater Bay Area.

■ Glossary 生字 /

airspace : the part of the sky where planes fly, usually the part above a particular country that is legally controlled by that country

throughput : the amount of work that is done, or the number of people that are dealt with, in a particular period of time

on sb's heels : very close behind sb/sth; very soon after sth