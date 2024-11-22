Editorial : Speed Up Building of HK Park in Loop

In 2017, the governments of Hong Kong and Shenzhen signed a memorandum of understanding that clearly positioned the Loop as a technology park. A plot north of the Shenzhen River adjacent to the Loop was designated as the "Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Zone" (the Shenzhen Park), whereas the SAR government took charge of developing the Hong Kong Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area.

Over the past few years, construction of the Shenzhen Park has been at full steam. So far, eight national-level major scientific research clusters have been set up, pooling together more than 160 high-end research projects and 15,000 research professionals. By contrast, the development of the Hong Kong Park has progressed at a slow pace. Funded by the government, the first eight buildings in the Park's phase 1 are still under construction. Three of them are expected to be completed in phases starting from the end of this year. It is estimated that it will take three more years before the commencement of all buildings.

The Development Outline released by the SAR government on Wednesday proposes to take forward the development of the Hong Kong Park in four major directions. They include: to build a world-class industry-academia-research platform; to establish an internationally competitive "R&D transformation and pilot production base for industries"; to foster a hub for pooling global innovation and technology resources; and to cultivate a testing ground for institutional and policy innovation.

Officially entering the operational phase next year, the Park will focus on promoting industries like life and health technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, advanced manufacturing and new energy. The authorities will establish a top-notch international laboratory in the Loop with "life and health + AI" as the key research area. Furthermore, funds will be provided to support the InnoHK Clusters in establishing a presence in the Loop. The Park will assist start-ups in their development by measures such as setting up incubators, accelerators and shared bases.

The Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trial Institute and the Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trials Centre, situated in the Hong Kong Park and the Shenzhen Park respectively, simultaneously opened yesterday. Their establishment was the first benchmark for coordinated development under the "one zone, two parks" model of the Loop. Established by the SAR government, the Trial Institute in the Hong Kong Park is operated by the Hong Kong University Faculty of Medicine. The biobank affiliated with the Institute is managed by the Hospital Authority and the Chinese University. Temporarily, the Institute operates at the Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in the Loop and will only be able to move to its permanent site in phase 1 of the Hong Kong Park later.

Measures proposed in the Development Outline to facilitate the circulation of personnel, materials, data and capital across the border will help the Loop enjoy the advantages of both sides. The pressing issue for the SAR government right now is to implement the measures as soon as possible to keep up with Shenzhen and strengthen cooperation between the two cities. The authorities should simplify the approval procedures so that institutes from different fields of research, academic and industrial sectors can set foot in the Hong Kong Park soon; and encourage the business sector to participate in the construction of the Park.

明報社評 2024.11.22；河套協同發展豎標竿 香港園區建設須提速

河套香港園區創科發展，本周迎來兩個重要里程碑，先有創科局公布《河套深港科技創新合作區香港園區發展綱要》（下稱《綱要》），及至昨天，由特區政府全資擁有的「粵港澳大灣區國際臨牀試驗所」，亦於香港園區正式開幕。

港深兩地政府2017年簽署合作備忘錄，河套區作為科技園的定位明確下來，深圳河北側毗鄰河套區的土地規劃為「深圳創科園區」，至於落馬洲河套區香港園區，則由特區政府牽頭發展。

過去數年，深圳園區建設如火如荼，迄今已打造了8個國家級重大科研平台，匯聚了超過160個高端科研項目和1.5萬名科研人才，反觀香港園區發展步伐緩慢。由政府出資興建的園區第一期首8幢大樓，目前仍在建設中，其中3幢預料今年底起陸續落成，全數落成啟用估計還要多等3年。

特區政府周三公布《綱要》，提出循四大方向推動香港園區發展，包括建立世界級產學研平台、具國際競爭力的「產業中試轉化基地」、全球創科資源匯聚點，以及開闢制度與政策創新試驗田。

園區明年正式進入營運階段，將着力推動生命健康科技、人工智能與數據科學、先進製造與新能源等產業，當局將在河套組建以「生命健康＋人工智能」為重點研究領域的國際頂尖實驗室，另外又會撥款支持InnoHK研發平台進駐河套，透過建立孵化器、加速器和共享基地等，協助園區初創企業發展。

分別位於港深兩地園區的「大灣區國際臨牀試驗所」及「大灣區國際臨牀試驗中心」，昨天齊齊開幕，「一所一中心」成為河套一區兩園協同發展首個標竿。香港園區的「試驗所」由特區政府設立、港大醫學院負責營運，附設的生物樣本庫，則由醫管局與中大管理。「試驗所」暫時只能利用河套區中央援港應急醫院的空間工作，稍後才能搬到園區第一期的永久選址。

《綱要》提出多項便利人員、物資、數據及資金跨境流動的構思，有助河套區兼享兩地優勢。特區政府眼前要務是盡快落實相關措施，追上「深圳速度」，加強兩地協作。當局應簡化審批程序，讓不同產學研機構早日落戶香港園區，同時鼓勵商界參與園區建設。

■ Glossary 生字 /

top-notch : excellent; of the highest quality

incubator : an organisation that helps people to start new companies, especially ones involved with advanced technology

accelerator : a company or plan that helps new companies or organisations to grow quickly and become successful