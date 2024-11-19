Editorial : Hong Kong's Role in China-Latin America Cooperation

Hong Kong's top five Latin American trading partners are Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru in descending order. In recent years, trade between Hong Kong and Peru has continued to grow. However, it is undeniable that the total trade volume between the two regions is actually quite limited.

According to figures from the Census and Statistics Department last year, Hong Kong exported $3.5 billion worth of goods to Peru, of which telecommunications equipment and parts accounted for 75%. The city imported about $1.7 billion of goods from Peru, with fruits and nuts taking the lion's share. The two totalled only $5.2 billion, which was far less compared to the tens of billions of dollars in trade between Hong Kong and Mexico. Even if we count up the entire Latin American region, trade between Hong Kong and Latin America is insubstantial. No doubt this situation has to do with Hong Kong's long-standing positioning.

In the world economic system, Hong Kong has long played a role as a bridgehead for the West in Asia. Its status as a centre in three areas, namely shipping, trade and finance, has been serving Western interests to a large extent. However, as the world's unprecedented change pans out at an accelerated pace, Hong Kong's role is also evolving. The changes in the geopolitical situation over the past few years have witnessed Hong Kong shifting from "Hong Kong of the West" to "Hong Kong of China".

This does not mean that Hong Kong is cutting all ties with the West. In fact, as a gateway to China, Hong Kong must remain committed to interacting and doing business with the West. Also, Hong Kong must adjust its role to align with the national development strategy and the evolving global change to explore new markets and opportunities. Hong Kong's strengthening of cooperation with Latin America and the signing of free trade agreements with countries like Peru must be understood against this backdrop.

China's endeavour to become a developed industrial country is an important force driving the once-in-a-century transition. As international economic and trade relations are undergoing a significant reshuffle, the complementarity of the economic and trade relationships between China and Latin America has become increasingly prominent. As an important producer of agricultural and bulk commodities, Latin America can provide China with a variety of food and raw materials, while China can supply different types of consumer goods and business investments in return.

With the US regarding Latin America as its "exclusive backyard", the possibility of Washington obstructing cooperation between Latin America and China cannot be ruled out. As a gateway to the country, Hong Kong can play the role of a super-connector, particularly when Hong Kong is seeking to develop high-end shipping services and a commodity trading market. Deepening economic and trade cooperation and strengthening maritime exchanges between China and Latin America can bring new opportunities to Hong Kong. The SAR authorities and the industry should take advantage of this.

明報社評2024.11.19：中國拉美經貿互補 百年變局港有角色

拉丁美洲近日成為多國元首討論經貿多邊合作的舞台，國家主席習近平先到秘魯出席亞太經合會議（APEC），接着國事訪問巴西並出席G20峰會，香港行政長官李家超也出席了APEC峰會，並跟秘魯簽訂自由貿易協定。

本港五大拉丁美洲貿易伙伴，依次為墨西哥、巴西、智利、哥倫比亞和秘魯。近年香港與秘魯貿易持續增長，惟無可否認，兩地貿易總額其實相當有限。

根據統計處去年數字，香港出口秘魯貨值35億元，當中電訊設備及零件佔75%；香港從秘魯進口商品約17億元，當中最多是水果及硬殼果。兩者合計起來只有52億元，跟香港與墨西哥的數百億元貿易額固然相去甚遠，就算將整個拉美地區合起來計算，香港與拉美貿易往來，其實也談不上很多。這一情况，當然跟香港長期以來的定位有關。

長期以來，香港在世界經濟體系中的角色，都是作為西方在亞洲的橋頭堡，航運、貿易、金融「三大中心」的形成，很大程度都是為西方利益服務。然而隨着世界百年不遇變局加速演進，香港的角色也在轉變。過去數年地緣政治形勢變化，見證香港由「西方的香港」，變成「中國的香港」。

這不是說香港從此跟西方「一刀兩斷」。事實上，香港作為國家門戶，必須繼續致力跟西方打交道做生意，可是香港也必須調整自身角色，配合國家發展策略及百年大變局演化，開拓新市場新機遇。香港加強拉美地區合作、與秘魯等國締訂自貿協議，必須放在這一大框架理解才有意義。

中國力爭成為發達工業國家，是推動世界百年變局的一股重要力量，國際經貿關係面臨大洗牌，中國與拉美的經貿互補性也愈發突出。拉美地區是農糧產品及大宗商品重要生產地，能夠為中國提供各式各樣的糧食和原材料，至於中國則可提供各類消費品及商業投資。

美國視拉美為其「專屬後院」，不排除華府會從中作梗，妨礙拉美與中國合作。香港作為國家門戶，可以發揮超級聯繫人作用，尤其是香港正尋求發展高端航運服務業及大宗商品交易市場，中拉深化經貿合作、加強海運往來，可以為香港帶來新的機遇，特區當局和業界應好好把握。

■ Glossary 生字 /

lion’s share : the largest portion

pan out : (of events or a situation) to develop in a particular way

backdrop : the general conditions in which an event takes place, which sometimes help to explain that event