Editorial : Projected Shortage of Skilled Workers Worrying

Amid the dramatic changes in the internal and external environments over the past five years, Hong Kong has experienced an emigration wave that has further shrunk the local labour force. According to the Report on 2023 Manpower Projection released by the government yesterday (14 November), the local labour force was 3.5 million in 2023, a decrease of 140,000 from 2017. On the other hand, there was a manpower demand of 3.55 million, meaning a shortfall of 50,000 workers. As the population is ageing, Hong Kong is expected to face a manpower shortage of 180,000 by 2028, which may vary depending on the economic development.

Looking at the figures by occupation groups, there was an estimated manpower shortage of 15,000 managers, supervisors and professionals, 24,000 service industry workers, 10,000 skilled technical workers and 2,000 manual labourers in 2023. The effect from importing talent and labourers has already been taken into account during formulation of the figures, reflecting a pressing need for the authorities to take further steps to fill the manpower gap.

The report shows that the median age of skilled technical workers had reached 50, with 40% aged over 55 and 25% over 60. If no prompt measures are taken, it is projected that the shortfall in skilled technical workers will rapidly surge from 10,000 last year to 60,000 to 65,000 in 2028.

A highly efficient and convenient modern society requires a great deal of machinery and automated facilities. Escalators, lifts, vehicles, ferries, railways and aircraft need, without exception, skilled workers and mechanics to ensure their safe and smooth operations. As Hong Kong undergoes economic upgrades and transformations, this year's Policy Address suggests developing a low-altitude economy and promoting yacht tourism. There is a growing need for technical personnel familiar with yacht maintenance, skilled in drone control and adept at logistical support.

In recent years, the government has been facilitating the establishment of universities of applied sciences and encouraging self-financed institutions to upgrade as these universities. Its purpose is to elevate the status of vocational and professional education and training, thereby attracting more youngsters to join the fields. This year's Policy Address also suggests reforms to the Employees Retraining Board, including the removal of educational attainment restriction and a review of the curriculum content, repositioning the focus from employment to skills-based training. Still, the government should also discuss with the industries about how to enhance employees' remunerations and career progression paths to attract and retain young talent.

Importing more technical specialists is also one of the ways to solve the labour shortage. Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun mentioned yesterday that apart from existing talent acquisition measures and the Supplementary Labour Scheme, a new technical expertise import plan will be introduced, with details to be announced by the middle of next year at the earliest. While this should help narrow the local technical manpower gap in the long term, the authorities must seek industry input when formulating policies. The more understanding of the industries' practical needs, the more accurate and effective the "technician acquisition" measures will be.

明報社評2024.11.15：技術人員短缺堪憂 人力政策對症下藥

香港人口老化，部分行業青黃不接問題尤其嚴重，政府公布人力推算報告，預料2028年整體勞動力缺少18萬人，當中熟練技術人員的供求差額尤為堪憂。

過去5年香港內外環境劇變，移民潮的出現，令本地勞動力面臨更大萎縮壓力。政府昨天公布的「2023年人力推算」報告推算，2023年本港人力供應為350萬，比2017年少了14萬人，至於人力需求則為355萬。換言之，整體人力供求缺口為5萬人。隨着人口老化，2028年本港總體勞動力估計缺少18萬人，視乎經濟發展情况而定。

若按職業組別劃分，2023年，經理、主管及專業人員，估計缺1.5萬人；服務從業人員缺少2.4萬人；熟練技術人員缺少1萬人，非技術人員則缺少2000人。有關數字已計及輸入人才及勞工的結果，突顯當局必須加大力度填補人力不足。

報告顯示，熟練技術人員中位年齡已達50歲，超過55歲者佔了四成，年過60歲的佔1/4，若不及早採取措施，預料熟練技術人員供求差額，將由去年缺少1萬人，急增至2028年缺少6萬至6.5萬人。

一個高效便捷的現代化社會，需要大量機械及自動化設施，扶手電梯、升降機、汽車、渡輪、鐵路、飛機等，無不需要技師和維修人員確保運作安全暢順。香港經濟升級轉型，今年《施政報告》提出發展低空經濟、推動遊艇旅遊等，背後也需要大量熟悉遊艇維修保養、善於無人機控制及後勤支援的技術人員。

政府近年推動成立應用科學大學，鼓勵自資院校升格，有助提升職業專才教育地位，吸引更多年輕人投身。今年《施政報告》更提出改革僱員再培訓局，包括取消報讀學歷限制，以及檢討課程內容，由以往就業為本改為技能為本。當然，政府亦須跟業界商討如何改善薪酬待遇及晉升階梯，務求吸引和留住年輕人才。

輸入更多技術工種專才，也是解決人手荒的一個方法。孫玉菡昨天便稱，當局打算在搶人才措施及「補充勞工計劃」外，制訂全新的技術工種專才輸入計劃，最快明年中公布細節。這對於長遠縮小本地技術人員缺口，應有一定幫助，然而當局制訂政策時，必須多聽業界意見。政府愈了解業界實際需要，「搶技工」措施才能更精準更有效。

■ Glossary 生字 /

pressing : needing to be dealt with immediately

vocational : connected with the skills, knowledge, etc. that you need to have in order to do a particular job

reposition : to move sth to a different place or position