Editorial : Govt Should be Gatekeeper for Bus Fare Increase

It was in 2022 when Hong Kong's franchised bus companies last applied for fare increases. KMB sought a 9.5% rise. Citybus and New World First Bus, which had not been formally merged back then, even proposed a universal fare increase of two dollars for all urban bus lines, translating into hikes of 40% to 50% for some short-distance routes and causing an uproar in society. The bus companies claimed that as there had not been many fare increases over the previous ten years, the relatively higher increase was to "recoup past losses".

Ultimately, the government approved the fare increases of franchised bus companies in June last year. After deduction from the "Franchised Bus Toll Exemption Funds", the actual increases ranged from 3.9% to 7%. The rises, though lower than what the bus companies had requested, were still sizeable for many citizens.

Now KMB and Citybus are applying for fare increases for the second time in nearly three years. KMB says the passenger volume has not grown as much as expected this year and is only slightly higher than last year. To cope with rising costs such as fuel and labour, it is necessary to seek fare increases, KMB says. Citybus' explanation is more or less similar. Although the proposed hikes have not been as staggering as last time, the fact that the two bus companies raised their fares just last year gives citizens reason to question the fairness and reasonability of another increase of 6.5% to nearly 10%.

However, it must be pointed out that the overall business environment for bus companies has actually improved over the past year. International oil prices have been relatively flat this year, even declining compared with the previous two years. According to the annual performance report released by KMB's parent company earlier this year, KMB made a profit of $11.5 million last year from a loss.

In recent years, a major problem faced by bus companies and the entire transport industry has been the lack of young drivers entering the industry, resulting in manpower shortages and an ageing workforce. The salaries of bus captains have been low for a long time, making the profession unappealing. Over the past two or three years, bus companies have increased operating costs to relieve the stress on staff and improve employee remuneration, but these should only be seen as efforts to make up for shortfalls in the past. Furthermore, to ensure sufficient manpower and reduce accident rates is the obligation of bus companies. There is no reason why they should be so intent on shifting all the increase in salary costs to the public.

Of course, this does not mean bus fares cannot increase, but the hikes must be reasonable and appropriate. The Transport Department says that when the government evaluates fare adjustments, it will consider factors such as the projected operating costs, revenues and returns of franchised bus operators, the public's degree of acceptance and affordability, and the quality of bus services. It is hoped that the authorities will keep the gate and safeguard the public interest.

A few years ago, the government began to exempt franchised buses from paying for government tunnels and control areas. Bus companies need to transfer the savings into the Franchised Bus Toll Exemption Funds and use them to offset part of the increase when applying for fare increases. The current balances in the accounts of Citybus and KMB are estimated to offset 1 percentage point and over 2 percentage points of fare rises respectively. However, the government should further rein in the hikes to ensure that they do not deviate significantly from the inflation rate.

明報社評2024.11.14：兩巴申請加價幅度大 政府有責任為民把關

九巴及城巴申請加價，九巴要求的加幅料達6.5%，城巴要求的幅度更接近一成。

本港專營巴士公司對上一次申請加價是在2022年，其中九巴申請加9.5%，當時尚未正式合併的城巴及新巴，市區線更罕有建議「劃一加兩蚊」，部分短途路線實際加幅高達四至五成，惹來輿論嘩然；巴士公司則聲稱，由於過去10多年加價次數不多，加幅較大只是「追落後」。

最後政府批准各間專營巴士公司去年6月加價，扣除「隧道費基金」紓緩後，實際加幅介乎3.9%至7%，雖然低於申請幅度，但對不少市民而言仍是相當大的漲幅。

今次是九巴城巴近3年內第二度申請加價。九巴表示，今年客量增長未如預期，僅較去年微升，為了應對燃油及人工成本上漲等壓力，有需要申請加價，城巴說法也大致相似。儘管兩巴的加幅要求未如上次般驚人，惟考慮到兩巴去年才加完價，市民確有理由質疑，6.5%至接近一成的加價申請，是否公道合理。

然而必須指出，巴士公司整體經營環境，過去一年其實已見改善；今年以來國際油價大致平穩，甚至比早兩年有所下降。根據九巴母公司年初公布的業績，九巴去年盈利1150萬元，轉虧為盈。

近年巴士公司以至整個運輸行業面對的一大問題，是缺乏年輕司機入行，出現人手短缺、勞動力老化等問題。巴士車長薪酬長期偏低，缺乏吸引力。近兩三年，巴士公司為紓緩人手壓力，改善員工薪酬待遇，就算增加了經營成本，亦不過是「追落後」。不過，確保人手充足、減少意外發生率，是巴士公司應有之義，沒理由一心想着將薪酬成本上漲悉數轉嫁給市民。

當然，這不是說巴士不能加價，但加幅必須合理合度。運輸署表示，政府評估票價調整，會考慮專營巴士營辦商未來成本、收益及回報的預測、市民接受程度及負擔能力，以及巴士服務質量等因素。期望當局能為市民好好把關。

政府數年前開始，豁免專營巴士使用政府多條隧道及管制區收費，巴士公司需將省下來的費用，儲存到「隧道費基金」，日後申請加價時，可用來抵消部分加幅。現時城巴九巴戶口內的結餘，估計可分別抵消1個百分點及多於兩個百分點加幅，然而政府應進一步控制加幅，確保不會顯著偏離通脹率。

■ Glossary 生字 /

sizeable : fairly large

staggering : so great, shocking or surprising that it is difficult to believe

shortfall : if there is a shortfall in sth, there is less of it than you need or expect