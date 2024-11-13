In the past, standing still on one side of an escalator to allow people in a hurry to walk on the other was regarded as an etiquette. But in recent years, the danger posed to others while walking on escalators in haste has become a concern in many cities, where "standing still on both sides" is encouraged now. As far as safety and overall delivery efficiency are concerned, standing still on both sides of an escalator is indeed a better practice. However, "stand right, walk left" is deeply ingrained in Hong Kong people's minds. Collaborations between various parties, including schools and different government departments, are needed to bring about a successful change in customs.

At present, there are more than 1300 escalators in the MTR network. In the first nine months of this year, there were 430 escalator incidents, of which 60% involved passengers who were not holding handrails, lost their balance while walking, were bumped by others, or were carrying bulky items. The MTR launched the "2024 Escalator Safety Campaign" a few days ago to step up promotion of two key messages — "hold the handrail, stand firm on either side" and "use a lift when travelling with bulky items".

The logic behind "stand right, walk left" is ostensibly similar to the provision of a fast lane on motorways to allow overtaking. However, escalators and motorways are, after all, different environments. First, escalators are relatively narrow in general. If someone walks hastily or even runs, people standing on the side may be bumped on easily. Furthermore, escalators are not flat avenues. Nowadays, many escalators move speedily and are rather long. If somebody accidentally falls, it may cause a domino-like falling of the people in the rear and result in a serious accident.

A "standing still on both sides" experiment conducted by the London Underground a few years ago showed that using both sides of escalators increases the overall delivery efficiency by 30%. Indeed, many cities across the world have long stopped encouraging the practice of "stand right, walk left". In Japan, the Saitama Prefectural Assembly even set a precedent in 2021 by passing an ordinance to prohibit walking on escalators, with Nagoya city following suit last year.

In fact, the MTR has started the "stand still on both sides" initiative since 2009, but to little effect. In the latest Escalator Safety Campaign, escalator safety ambassadors are deployed to conduct demonstrations, which caused some controversy. A passenger complained that the ambassadors, standing on both sides of the escalator, barred him from walking on the left side. In response, the MTR reiterated that demonstrations are only arranged during off-peak hours. It has also reminded its staff to pay attention to passengers' reactions and think on their feet.

Compared with promotional visuals and announcements, publicity by such a direct intervention can certainly arouse more attention and discussions among the public. Theoretically, on-site demonstrations by MTR staff can indeed help to break the dated concept that it is wrong to stand still on the left. At the same time, the MTR can also educate the public that they may take the stairs when in a hurry.

明報社評 2024.11.13：扶手電梯倡「左右企穩」 移風易俗需多方配合

港鐵為減少扶手電梯意外，展開新一輪安全運動，包括呼籲乘客「左右企穩」莫在電梯行走，市民議論紛紛。

搭乘電梯騰出一側方便趕時間的人，過去被視為「文明禮儀」，惟近年不少城市都關注「趕時間行電梯」會危及旁人，改為提倡「左右企穩」。論安全及整體運輸效率，搭電梯左右企穩確是較佳做法，然而「左行右企」觀念在香港深入人心，移風易俗需要學校、政府不同部門等多方面配合，才能起到理想效果。

港鐵現有超過1300條扶手電梯，今年首9個月有430宗扶手電梯意外，當中約六成跟乘客沒緊握扶手或在電梯行走而失平衡、遭他人碰撞，以及攜帶大型物件有關。港鐵日前啟動2024年度「扶手電梯安全運動」，加強推廣「緊握扶手左右企穩」和「攜帶大型行李應搭升降機」這兩大信息。

「左行右企」背後的邏輯，跟高速公路設有快線以便「超車」，似乎「異曲同工」，然而扶手電梯跟高速公路，始終是兩個不同環境。首先，扶手電梯一般較為狹窄，若有人急行甚至急奔，隨時撞到在旁站立的人。其次，扶手電梯不是平坦大道，現時很多扶手電梯速度都很快，兼且相當長，一旦發生意外有人失足倒下，有可能導致後方人群骨牌式倒下，造成嚴重意外。

數年前，倫敦地鐵曾做「左右企穩」實驗，結果顯示扶手電梯「雙線並用」有助整體運輸效率提升三成。放眼世界，很多城市其實早已不再鼓勵「左行右企」。在日本，埼玉縣議會更開創先河，2021年通過條例禁止民眾在電梯上行走，名古屋市去年引入類似規定。

港鐵其實早於2009年起已開始提倡「左右企穩」，惟效果並不明顯。今次港鐵的「扶手電梯安全運動」，安排了扶手電梯安全大使「現場示範」，爭議也較多。有人不滿有港鐵大使分別站在扶手電梯左右，令他無法從左側行走通過，港鐵方面則強調，只會在非繁忙時間安排現場示範，同時也有提示職員要懂得臨場應變，留意乘客反應。

比起宣傳畫面及聲音，這種「直接介入式」的推廣手法，無疑較能引起社會關注及討論，由職員「親身示範」宣傳，理論上也的確有助打破「站在左邊就是錯」的舊觀念。港鐵也可同時教育公眾，如有需要趕時間，可選擇行樓梯。

/ Glossary生字 /

etiquette：the formal rules of correct or polite behaviour in society, among members of a particular profession or in a particular area of activity

ostensibly：according to what seems or is stated to be real or true, when this is perhaps not the case

think on your feet：to be able to think and react to things very quickly and effectively without any preparation