Editorial : Business Community Is Not Bystander of Reform

The HKMWO issued a press release on Sunday night (10 November), quoting Xia Baolong as saying at the meeting that Hong Kong could not rely solely on its traditional advantages and think one particular skill could lead to success in any area. Hong Kong must be determined to pursue reform and be proactive. He also specifically mentioned that Hong Kong must strengthen its land, sea and air ports to promote the development of innovation and technology and accelerate the upgrading of the tourism industry.

Henry Tang, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, believes that Xia conveyed two messages in his speech. The first is to reform and seek change, and the second is to take concrete actions rather than empty talks. This is a clarion call for action on the part of "SAR officials, the business community and society". Chief Executive John Lee said that the SAR government will continue to innovate, and Hong Kong's business community and entrepreneurs should be contributors rather than bystanders or commentators.

Xia has visited Hong Kong twice to inspect and survey the city over the past two years. He has a thorough understanding of the latest situation in Hong Kong and the problems facing the economy and people's lives. In recent months, the central government has frequently mentioned that Hong Kong needs reform, highlighting the urgency of these issues and the importance of action over mere words. The central government has also been increasingly clear and specific about the role of the business community in the reform, from written correspondence to relayed messages to SAR officials, and face-to-face demands this time. It is hard to imagine that some can say they are unaware of the instructions.

Hong Kong is a capitalist society. Even though the SAR government has stressed achieving active economic accomplishments in recent years, it is ultimately businesses that make investments. That was the reason Xia said that the business community is the "main force" driving Hong Kong's economic growth. For reform to succeed, the government and the business community must work closely together.

While the government calls for more concrete actions from the business sector, it should also consider how to mobilise the sector's participation. If necessary, bringing in well-resourced mainland enterprises for investment and co-operation is also a way to achieve this. The authorities' proposal to speed up the construction of the Northern Metropolis by adopting a district-based approach to facilitate investments is worth exploring. At the same time, the business community should also understand that the internal and external environment of Hong Kong has changed, and they cannot rely solely on existing advantages or make a fortune through rent-seeking and speculation like before.

Xia discussed how the industrial and commercial sectors could "demonstrate patriotism and love for Hong Kong with practical actions", including staying rooted in Hong Kong, actively exploring new industries and business models, supporting the SAR government in implementing long-term development plans, upholding corporate social responsibility and contributing more to people's livelihoods, telling good Hong Kong stories to the world, and actively aligning with national strategies. These six points are highly targeted, urging the business community to reflect on its role beyond profit-making activities.

明報社評2024.11.12：工商界並非改革旁觀者 政府須調動港商積極性

港澳辦主任夏寶龍日前在深圳出席座談會，期望香港工商界以實際行動愛國愛港，可能是最新兼最直接的一次，反映中央認為香港急須付諸行動，工商界角色舉足輕重。

港澳辦周日晚發稿，引述港澳辦主任夏寶龍在會上表示，香港不能僅靠傳統優勢「一招鮮、吃遍天」，必須銳意改革，主動作為，另外又點名提到本港要建設好陸、海、空三個「港」，推動創科發展及加快旅遊業升級。

全國政協常委唐英年認為，夏寶龍講話內容帶出兩個信息，一是改革求變，二是要有實際行動、不能只說不做，這對「特區官員、商界及社會都是一種鞭策」。行政長官李家超則表示，特區政府會不斷革新，本港商界和企業家應該是貢獻者，而不是旁觀者或評論員。

夏寶龍這兩年先後兩度來港調研考察，對香港最新情况及經濟民生所面對的問題了然於胸，中央近月頻頻提及香港要改革，突顯中央認為有關問題具有迫切性，不能光說不練；有關工商界在改革中的角色，中央也說得一次比一次具體清晰，由信件往來、特區官員轉述到今次當面說明，難以想像還有人可以裝睡說不知道。

香港是資本主義社會，即使近年特區政府經濟上強調有所作為，但落實投資始終要靠企業，所以夏寶龍說工商界是推動香港經濟發展的「主力軍」。改革要成功，政府與工商界必須緊密合作。

政府要求商界有更多實際行動之餘，亦要思考如何調動工商界參與的積極性；如有實際需要，引入內地實力雄厚企業投資合作，也是一個方法。當局提出以片區模式加快北都建設，為企業投資提供更多便利，做法值得一試。與此同時，工商界也要明白，香港內外環境已變，不可能一味吃老本，又或像以往般靠尋租投機發大財。

夏寶龍談論工商界如何「以實際行動詮釋愛國愛港」，包括堅持以港為家、倚港興業；積極探索新產業新業態；支持特區政府落實長遠發展規劃；堅守企業社會責任，為民生多作貢獻；向海外講好香港故事；主動對接國家戰略。這6點其實相當具有針對性，工商界在營商牟利之餘，亦須多去思考自身角色。

■ Glossary 生字 /

proactive : (of a person or policy) controlling a situation by making things happen rather than waiting for things to happen and then reacting to them

clarion call : a clear message or request for people to do sth

survey : to look carefully at the whole of sth, especially in order to get a general impression of it