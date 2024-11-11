Editorial : Business Community Should Make Tangible Efforts for HK

The meeting was held when Beijing just launched the formulation of the next Five-Year Plan and the US presidential election results were freshly out. The timing reflects Beijing's deep concern about how Hong Kong can achieve better development and its willingness to listen to the views of the industrial and commercial sectors. Of course, it remains to be seen if Beijing can hear genuine feedback from them in this format and effectively spur them to take practical actions to bolster Hong Kong's growth.

While Donald Trump has won the US presidency, the Republicans have also taken control of the Senate and are likely to keep the House majority, giving him an unparalleled extent of power. Trump has vowed to wage a new round of trade war against China after he takes office, with tariffs soaring to 60%. These uncertainties will severely impact on mainland and Hong Kong industries and businesses. The central government should already have plans to deal with Trump. It is also deeply aware of the concerns of Hong Kong's business community.

In October, the National Development and Reform Commission started to formulate the basic ideas of the 15th "Five-Year Plan", setting directions and goals for the development vision from 2026 to 2030. Hong Kong can suggest ideas and measures suitable for the city's development under the framework of the national Five-Year Plan and share the benefits of national development. The timing of central government officials coming to Shenzhen at this point to hear Hong Kong business leaders' opinions underlines the importance Beijing has placed on them.

According to a Xinhua report, the first sentence in the keynote speech of HMO Director Xia Baolong is as follows — "As the main force driving economic development, Hong Kong's business community and entrepreneurs have made significant contributions to maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and assisting in the country's modernisation." That said, the city's industrial and commercial sectors have to continue to enhance Hong Kong's development with practical actions.

The relatively difficult task for Hong Kong is to develop innovative and technology industries. It is worth exploring whether Hong Kong has made full use of the strengths of its industries and businesses as a driving force. Frankly speaking, the Hong Kong business community has explored this regard and taken some actions, yet the limited capacity of the Hong Kong market to support innovative products and services remains a hurdle. Hong Kong has capital, management experience and strong scientific research capabilities; what it lacks is access to a big market. If Hong Kong mainly targets the mainland market, its innovation and technology industries may thrive, given that active investments of enterprises owned by the state and local governments are incorporated with Hong Kong companies' conventional advantages.

Hong Kong industries and businesses lack the courage and confidence to innovate. In this case, urging them to express one by one what practical actions they will take might not be easy for them. Did they speak from the heart and tell the truth rather than simply offering empty political rhetoric? It is believed that central government officials are able to discern the distinction, as it is not what they want to hear.

明報社評2024.11.11：工商界獲肯定主力軍地位 泛泛之談非中央樂見

29名香港工商界翹楚獲邀到深圳，參加中央港澳辦召開的座談會，並逐一對「如何以實際行動推動香港更好發展」發表建議。

這個座談會的召開，正值國家啟動制訂下一個五年規劃、美國新一屆總統選舉結果出爐，體現中央對香港如何更好發展的深切關注，並且願意聽取工商界的意見。當然，這種形式是否能夠聽到工商界的真話，能否有效鞭策香港工商界採取實際行動推動香港發展，還需要拭目以待。

特朗普贏得美國總統寶座，共和黨控制參議院，並有望取得國會多數議席，權力一時無兩。他揚言上任後要發動新一輪中美貿易戰，狂加關稅到60%。這些不確定因素，對於內地與香港工商業而言，影響可大可小。中央對於如何應對特朗普應該早有預案，也深知香港工商界的憂慮。

國家發改委10月份啟動制訂第15個「五年規劃」的基本思路，為2026至2030年的發展遠景規定方向與目標。香港可以就國家的五年規劃提出適合香港發展的設想與措施，也可以共享國家發展的成果。此刻中央部門來深圳聽取香港工商界的意見，體現中央對他們的重視。

新華社報道在引用港澳辦主任夏寶龍的發言重點，第一句就是「香港工商界和企業家是推動經濟發展的主力軍，為保持香港繁榮穩定、助力國家現代化建設作出了突出貢獻」。不過，香港工商界也要繼續以實際行動推動香港更好發展。

香港較為吃力的是發展創科產業，香港工商界推動作用的潛力是否已經充分發揮，值得探討。誠然，香港工商界對此也曾有所探索，有所行動，但始終因為香港市場太小，對於創新產品與服務的承載能力有限，既然香港有資金、有管理經驗、有科研實力支撐，欠缺的是大市場的參與，如果主攻方向是內地市場，有央企、國企主動帶頭投資，吸納香港企業以其傳統優勢參與其中，或許可以成就香港創新科技產業的發展。

香港工商界在缺乏創新的勇氣與信心的情况下，要求他們逐一表達有何實際行動，對他們來說可能並非易事。工商界人士會否講真話、講實話，而不是只發表一些政治表態的泛泛之談，相信中央官員一定能夠分辨，他們所希望聽到的也不是這些。

■ Glossary 生字 /

convene : to arrange for people to come together for a formal meeting

underline : to emphasise or show that sth is important or true

rhetoric : speech or writing that is intended to influence people, but that is not completely honest or sincere