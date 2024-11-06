Editorial：Challenges to Democracy Beyond US Election

The current US presidential election is regarded as the tightest contest ever. If the results of electoral college votes are very close and the difference of popular votes for the two candidates is less than a few thousand in key swing states, disputes about vote counting and election fraud claims will come up easily. Then, it may take days or even weeks to wait for the final election results.

On the one hand, just like in the last election, Trump has already told his supporters that if he loses, it will be only due to election fraud. On the other hand, as liberals have defined this election as a battle of ''defending democracy and liberty against fascists'', if the voting results show that Trump wins by a narrow margin, some people may react strongly, potentially resulting in fierce controversy and even violence after the election. These may pose a major challenge to the tenacity of the US democratic system.

The US has a very open and secular side as well as a highly conservative and religious side. For long, US elites and outsiders had only set their eyes on the bright side; meanwhile, Trump has converted the country's dark side into his political capital. Should the US, as a major democracy, elect a convicted felon as President, people will question if they should look up to such a ''lighthouse of global democracy''.

For four years under Trump's presidency, the US was a unilateralist, self-serving and bullying nation that paid no respect to its allies. In order to safeguard the country's manufacturing sector and jobs, Trump pursued trade protectionism vigorously in his term. Although the Harris camp has held a critical stance towards Trump's severe tariffs proposal, it does not mean that the US will say no to economic protectionism if Harris takes office.

Despite the deep-seated hatred which US liberal elites harbour towards Trump, it is undeniable that over the past eight years, he has thoroughly changed the ecology and course of US politics. After taking office in 2021, Joe Biden has tried to steer clear of Trump's practices in many aspects; only to fully adhere to Trump's economic protectionist approach.

As remarked by some European diplomats, no matter who wins the race for the White House, the President-elect will adopt the ''America First'' agenda. Washington will definitely address Americans' concern over the economy and livelihood with intensified economic nationalism.

It is already a major trend that the US becomes increasingly egocentric and inward-looking. With the US also turning away from the values it advocates for and fortunes waning for its democracy, the moral authority and soft power on which the US relies to lead the world will inevitably erode over time.

明報社評 2024.11.06：大選揭盅迎民主考驗 誰當選都是「美國優先」

美國大選誰勝誰負，視乎七大游離州點票情况，最快今天有結果。美國自由派已隱然將今次選舉，定性為美國民主及自由主義價值的一次公投，倘若賀錦麗落敗，特朗普成為史上首名入主白宮的定罪重犯，將是美國民主一大諷刺；萬一兩人在關鍵游離州得票太接近，出現拒絕認輸、指控選舉舞弊等情况，美國民主制度及價值，更可能受到正面衝擊。

今屆美國大選被視為歷來選情最緊湊的一次。如果兩人選舉人票數接近，關鍵游離州普選得票差距又在數千張之內，隨時出現點票及選舉舞弊等紛爭，最終選舉結果就有可能要等上數天甚至數周。

一方面，就像上屆大選一樣，特朗普早已向支持者表示，只有選舉舞弊才會令他落敗；另一方面，由於自由派已經將今次大選，定性為「捍衛民主自由對抗法西斯」之戰，倘若投票結果顯示特朗普險勝，不排除部分人會反應激烈。選後發生激烈爭議甚至暴力事件的可能，實不能排除，美國民主制度韌性，有可能迎來重大考驗。

美國既有非常開放及世俗化的一面，也有非常保守及宗教化的一面，只是長期以來，美國精英以至外界習慣將目光放在開放光明的一面，而特朗普將美國的陰暗面化作個人政治本錢。如果堂堂一個民主大國，竟然選出一名已定罪重犯當總統，美國這個「世界民主燈塔」，是否真的值得景仰，難免惹人質疑。

特朗普治下4年的美國，是一個奉行單邊主義、自私自利、恃勢凌人兼毫不尊重盟友的國家。特普朗任內為了維護美國製造業及工人飯碗，大搞貿易保護主義。賀錦麗陣營對特朗普關稅加碼主張，持批判立場，然而這並不代表賀錦麗上台，美國就會向經濟保護主義說不。

即使美國自由派精英痛恨特朗普，惟無可否認，過去8年特朗普已經徹底改變了美國政治生態及發展軌迹。拜登2021年上台後，雖然在多方面跟特朗普的做法劃清界線，但經濟保護主義卻完全秉承了特朗普的一套。

正如歐洲外交界人士所言，無論白宮寶座花落誰家，當選者都是奉行「美國優先」，為了回應當下美國人對經濟民生的關注，華府給出的答案，必然是變本加厲的經濟民族主義。

美國變得更加自我中心兼內向已是大趨勢，當美國也在背離自己所強調的價值，民主光環亦在褪色，美國賴以領導全球的道德權威和軟實力日削月朘，將是必然結果。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

felon：a person who has committed a serious crime such as murder or rape

tenacity：the quality of not giving up sth easily; the quality of being determined

egocentric：​thinking only about yourself and not about what other people need or want