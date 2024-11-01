Editorial : Create Liveable and Workable Environment to Draw Top Talent

In recent years, the SAR government has introduced a number of measures to "trawl for talent". Data shows that over the past two years, more than 380,000 applications have been received under various talent schemes, with about 240,000 people having been approved, and 160,000 of them having arrived in Hong Kong with their families. The Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS) launched at the end of 2022 is the most popular talent scheme. So far, there have been 100,000 applications, over 80,000 of which have been approved. 66,000 applicants have come to the city.

According to the authorities, of the applicants for the TTPS, 30% (30,000 people) have been Category A applicants with an annual income of HK$2.5 million or above. Category B and C applicants, who need to have a qualified university degree, have totalled 70,000.

The QMAS is another focus. Since its launch in 2006, many mainland celebrities and stars, such as pianist Lang Lang and film star Tang Wei, have become Hong Kong residents under the scheme. According to government figures, 21,000 applications have been approved under the QMAS in the past two years, of which 19,000 applicants have already come to Hong Kong.

The "talent rush" is all about quantity and quality. No doubt a celebrity's endorsement would be even more ideal. O'Sullivan, nicknamed "The Rocket", is a world-class snooker master known for his fast style of play. In the field of snooker, O'Sullivan has reigned supreme for many years. That he has chosen to live in Hong Kong under a talent scheme is undoubtedly good news for Hong Kong. Among the international celebrities who have obtained Hong Kong residency under the talent scheme over the past two years, former NBA star Stephon Marbury is also renowned and has become one of the featured stars in the SAR government's "talent rush" promotional video.

It is believed that O'Sullivan has decided to settle in Hong Kong in large part because he really likes Hong Kong. At the age of 48, O'Sullivan is still active in the world of snooker. Originally from the UK, he has made multiple trips to Hong Kong for competitions in recent years. In 2022, he played against Marco Fu at the Hong Kong Coliseum. The match attracted more than 9,000 fans, making it the event with the most live spectators in the history of snooker.

The SAR government has undoubtedly achieved some success in attracting talent over the past two years. However, surveys also show that only about 55% of those who have come to Hong Kong under the TTPS are employed. Some arrivals work in positions unrelated to their expertise, resulting in a mismatch between skills and employment. Skilled workers move across regions and go wherever there are opportunities. After the authorities have drawn them, they must also find ways to retain them.

In the Policy Address, the government sets an annual target of having at least 50,000 talent renew their visas in the next three years. Time will tell what the final result will be. The authorities must commit themselves to reform and strive for development, so that the talent can see opportunities to put their strengths to good use. At the same time, they must also endeavour to maintain a diverse and open society so that talent coming to Hong Kong could feel that the city is indeed a good place for working and living.

明報社評2024.11.01：營造宜居宜業環境 吸引更多頂尖人才

香港輸入人才名單上，再現響噹噹名字，7屆英式桌球世界冠軍奧蘇利雲，經優秀人才入境計劃成為香港居民。

特區政府近年推出多項措施「搶人才」。統計數據顯示，過去兩年各項人才計劃接獲逾38萬宗申請，約24萬人獲批，16萬人已攜家人來港。前年底推出的「高端人才通行證計劃」（高才通），是最受歡迎的輸入人才計劃，迄今有10萬宗申請，超過8萬宗獲批，當中6.6萬人已來港。

當局表示，高才通申請者中，年收入達250萬港元或以上的A類申請人佔三成（3萬人）；需有合資格大學學位的B類及C類申請，合計7萬宗。

「優秀人才入境計劃」是另一重點，自2006年推出以來，不少內地名人和明星，例如鋼琴家郎朗、影星湯唯等，皆是通過有關計劃來港。根據政府數據，優才計劃過去兩年有2.1萬宗申請獲批，當中1.9萬人已來港。

「搶人才」講量講質，若有名人效應加持，當然更理想。奧蘇利雲是世界桌球大師，以「出cue快」稱著，綽號「火箭」。叱吒風雲多年的他，選擇循人才計劃來港居住，對香港無疑是喜訊。回看這兩年循人才計劃來港的國際名人，前NBA球星馬布里（Stephon Marbury）同樣享負盛名，更成為特區政府「搶人才」宣傳片主角之一。

至於奧蘇利雲來港定居，相信很大程度是因為他實在非常喜歡香港。奧蘇利雲年屆48歲，仍然馳騁世界桌球壇。來自英國的他，近年多次來港比賽，2022年在紅館跟傅家俊交手，吸引超過9000名球迷，更是桌球史上最多現場觀眾的賽事。

特區政府這兩年搶人才無疑有一定成績，惟調查亦顯示，已循高才通計劃來港者，只有五成半左右已就業，另外也有人才正在從事無關專長的工作，出現就業錯配情况。人才跨地域流動，哪兒有機會就去哪裏，當局搶了人才過來，更要設法留住人才。

《施政報告》定下目標，明年起的3年，每年要有至少5萬名來港人才續簽，最終成果如何，有待時間見證。當局必須致力改革謀發展，讓來港人才看到有一展所長的機會，同時也要致力維護社會多元開放，讓來港人才覺得香港確是一處宜業宜居的地方。

■ Glossary 生字 /

household name : a person, thing or name that has become very well known

endorsement : a public statement or action showing that you support sb/sth

reign : to be the best or most important in a particular situation or area of skill