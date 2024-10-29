Editorial : HK to link FPS with Mainland to Promote Integration

The FPS is a payment service allowing users to pay or transfer money to other users — including individuals and shops — in different currencies around the clock. It came into operation in Hong Kong in 2018 and expanded to cover Thailand in November 2023.

The financial service has changed with the development of the user market. As Hong Kong users of the FPS often travel to Thailand, it is logical for the FPS to have gained a foothold in Thailand. Hong Kong residents travel to the mainland more frequently and in larger numbers to go sightseeing, visit their families and do business. That the FPS has not been available on the mainland for so long shows that it has failed to tap into the market demand.

Mainland payment services WeChat Pay and Alipay have long "invaded" the Hong Kong market. They have completely changed the consumption habits of mainland tourists in Hong Kong. In the past, tourists first had to exchange RMB for Hong Kong dollars, and they might have had to deal with difficulties such as not having enough change for transport or shopping. Now, a simple tap on their phones allows them to pay in RMB upon returning to the mainland.

Cross-border payment is not only a convenient service widely used by mainland tourists in Hong Kong, but also enables Hong Kong residents to use these payment tools on the mainland and settle transactions in Hong Kong dollars at Hong Kong banks. The fact that Hong Kong's own payment tools can only be used in Hong Kong has inadvertently put itself "on the defensive".

Now that FPS is preparing to launch a "counterattack" on the mainland market, it can be said that it is finally playing catch-up. The fact that Hong Kong users can also enjoy convenient services in payment and money transfer on the mainland not only gives Hong Kong people an additional service option, but also allows mainland individuals and shops who have relatively close business interactions with Hong Kong people to use it as a way to attract Hong Kong customers.

Cross-border payment involves cross-border data issues, which include the issue of personal privacy. It is believed that Hong Kong has a set of comprehensive legal regulations to ensure that personal data will not be abused. Similarly, concerning the issue of foreign exchange control on the mainland, cross-border payment will breed the problem of underground money changers taking advantage of loopholes. However, since mainland payment services have been widely used overseas, it is believed that the central bank will have an array of tools to respond to the situation.

Reformers are marked by their adaptability; they build a road when there is a mountain and a bridge when there is a river. With this spirit, politicians and businessmen on the mainland have overcome all sorts of difficulties and blazed a trail. Hong Kong also needs reform, and it will encounter mountains and rivers blocking its way forward. Not only will it need the ability to build roads and bridges, but also the spirit of not shying away from difficulties and removing barriers that obstruct integration.

The HKMA has announced that it would trial the use of the FPS on the mainland. This is exactly a reminder that Hong Kong still has a lot of long overdue tasks unaccomplished. To play catch-up, it needs to act even faster and with more robustness so that it can draw level with the pioneers. "Go Hong Kong" should not be a slogan but an action.

明報社評2024.10.29：隨市場走向內地 既促融合亦是政治任務

金融管理局總裁余偉文昨日宣布，轉數快明年中試行與內地網上支付跨行清算系統互通。

轉數快是一種支付工具，使用者可以向其他用戶，包括個人與商舖，用不同貨幣全天候支付或轉帳，2018年在香港投入服務，2023年11月拓展到泰國。

這種金融服務，是隨使用者的市場而「識變」，香港使用者經常到泰國旅遊，轉數快「走」到泰國，本是正常。香港市民到內地旅遊、探親、做生意更加頻繁和大量，遲遲未去內地，其實是落後於市場需求的表現。

內地的支付工具，微信和支付寶的服務，早就「進攻」香港市場，徹底改變了內地旅客來香港的消費模式，過去要先用人民幣找換港幣，還可能會遇到坐車或購物沒有足夠零錢等麻煩，現在只要用手機一刷，回到內地用人民幣支付即可。

跨境支付不但是內地旅客在香港廣泛使用這種便捷的服務，香港市民到內地也能使用這種支付工具，在香港銀行用港幣結算。香港本身的支付工具，只能在香港使用，反而成為「守勢」。

現在轉數快準備「反攻」內地市場，可以算是追落後，香港使用者到內地，同樣可以在支付與轉帳方面享用便捷服務，不但是讓香港市民多一個服務的選擇，也可以讓內地與港人有較密切業務往來的個人和商舖，作為吸引香港顧客的一種工具。

跨境支付畢竟牽涉到數據跨境問題，當中有個人私隱問題，相信香港有完整的法律規範可以保證不會被濫用。至於內地的外匯管制問題，跨境支付也會滋生地下錢莊鑽空子的問題，但既然內地支付工具已經在海外有廣泛使用的經驗，相信中央銀行也會有足夠的應對手段去解決。

逢山開路遇水搭橋，是改革的看家本領，內地的政治家與商家，都是本着這種精神，克服各種困難才能闖出一條血路。香港目前也要改革，也會遇到攔路大山和擋住前進的河流，不但需要開路搭橋的本領，還需要不畏艱難的精神，拆除妨礙融合的藩籬。

金管局宣布要試行轉數快在內地使用，正好提示香港還有很多本該早做而未做的事情，追落後需要以更快的速度與更大的衝勁，才能追上先進，香港加油不該是口號，還應該是行動。

■Glossary 生字 /

foothold : a strong position in a business, profession, etc. from which sb can make progress and achieve success

on the defensive : acting in a way that shows that you expect to be attacked or criticisd; having to defend yourself

robustness : the quality of being strong and determined because you are sure about what you are doing or saying